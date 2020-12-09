A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed Safoora Zargar, the out on bail accused in the Delhi Anti-Hindu Riots cases to visit her maternal home for two months for proper nursing and post­partum care of her newborn child.

According to the reports, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat allowed Zargar to visit her maternal home in Haryana from Thursday after the prosecution did not object to it.

Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar, who is currently on bail in the Anti-Hindu riots case had given birth to a child on October 12. The Delhi High Court had earlier granted her bail on June 23 on humanitarian grounds.

Granting her permission to visit her maternal house to carry out certain customs, the court also directed her to ‘drop­-a-­pin’ on Google maps, so that the investigating officer can verify her presence and location.

The court also directed her to observe all the bail conditions imposed by the high court and to appear during court hearings either physically or through online, as per the court’s directions. The high court also warned against indulging in any activity for which she is being investigated and asked her not hamper or interfere with the on-going investigation or influence the witnesses.

Safoora Zargar – one of the masterminds of Anti-Hindu Delhi riots

Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for her involvement in the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots. She was reportedly the general secretary of the Congress-backed NSUI’s Jamia unit.

According to the reports, Zargar was among the first two coordinators of the Jamia Coordination Committee, which was set up in December last year to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The sociology student from Kashmir was an active member in Congress and its student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI).

Zargar was arrested by the Delhi Police in the month of April for allegedly leading the anti-CAA protests at the Jaffrabad metro station of Delhi in February 2020. After being denied bail on two previous occasions, the Delhi High Court had granted her bail in June this year based on humanitarian grounds.

The Delhi Police had claimed that she was part of the conspiracy to “destroy, destabilize and disintegrate the Government of India in order to compel to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the alleged National Register of Citizens”.