Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi court allows Anti-Hindu riots accused Safoora Zargar to visit maternal home in Haryana...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi court allows Anti-Hindu riots accused Safoora Zargar to visit maternal home in Haryana for post-childbirth care

Granting her permission to visit her maternal house to carry out certain customs, the court also directed her to 'drop­-a-­pin' on Google maps, so that the investigating officer can verify her presence and location.

OpIndia Staff
Safoora Zargar allowed by court to visit Haryana for post-childbirth care
Safoora Zargar(Source:India Today)
4

A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed Safoora Zargar, the out on bail accused in the Delhi Anti-Hindu Riots cases to visit her maternal home for two months for proper nursing and post­partum care of her newborn child.

According to the reports, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat allowed Zargar to visit her maternal home in Haryana from Thursday after the prosecution did not object to it.

Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar, who is currently on bail in the Anti-Hindu riots case had given birth to a child on October 12. The Delhi High Court had earlier granted her bail on June 23 on humanitarian grounds.

Granting her permission to visit her maternal house to carry out certain customs, the court also directed her to ‘drop­-a-­pin’ on Google maps, so that the investigating officer can verify her presence and location.

The court also directed her to observe all the bail conditions imposed by the high court and to appear during court hearings either physically or through online, as per the court’s directions. The high court also warned against indulging in any activity for which she is being investigated and asked her not hamper or interfere with the on-going investigation or influence the witnesses.

Safoora Zargar – one of the masterminds of Anti-Hindu Delhi riots

Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for her involvement in the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots. She was reportedly the general secretary of the Congress-backed NSUI’s Jamia unit.

According to the reports, Zargar was among the first two coordinators of the Jamia Coordination Committee, which was set up in December last year to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The sociology student from Kashmir was an active member in Congress and its student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI).

Zargar was arrested by the Delhi Police in the month of April for allegedly leading the anti-CAA protests at the Jaffrabad metro station of Delhi in February 2020. After being denied bail on two previous occasions, the Delhi High Court had granted her bail in June this year based on humanitarian grounds.

The Delhi Police had claimed that she was part of the conspiracy to “destroy, destabilize and disintegrate the Government of India in order to compel to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the alleged National Register of Citizens”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssafoora zargar pregnant, delhi riots accused, delhi court
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

From media propaganda to absurd outrage by opposition: Things that are helping the Modi Sarkar

Abhishek Banerjee -
If you want to know what real farmers (outside of TV studios) feel about the new farm laws, look no further than the absolute drubbing of Congress in rural polls across Rajasthan yesterday.
Read more
News Reports

Congress keeps Nehru’s legacy alive, ‘gives away’ Ladakh to China and Pakistan while ‘standing with farmers’

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, while attacking PM Modi regarding the new farm laws, Assam Congress' official handle tweeted a distorted map of India.
Read more

Indian Air Force objects to Anil Kapoor starter Netflix film over foul language, derogatory portrayal of a uniformed officer

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In the trailer shared by Anil Kapoor, the actor is seen in using foul, derogatory language while donning the IAF uniform.

Watch: Sardarji lists out list of products Gujarat gives to India and world, video goes viral

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where a Sardarji, Kuldip Singh Kaler, is listing out products Gujarat gives to the country and world, making the enterprising state very 'atmanirbhar'.

How Congress, led by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, was flippant about rape-related legal framework after Nirbhaya case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Then Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde didn't interact even once with the committee he had appointed after the Nirbhaya case

Congress celebrates ‘Anti-Corruption Day’, Twitter users remind them about their own legacy

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Twitter users responded in kind to Congress, reminding the party of their own legacy of dozens of scams.

Recently Popular

Satire

Rahul Gandhi in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as manager of Arsenal, fans sign Yogendra Yadav to help organise protest

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi is in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal Football Club after disastrous run of games.
Read more
News Reports

Galactic Federation of aliens stopped Donald Trump from disclosing their existence, claims former Israeli space security chief

OpIndia Staff -
Haim Eshed has served as the head of Israel's space security program for three decades and is a three-time recipient of the Israel Security Award.
Read more
Media

Watch: Rohit Sardana offers hilarious analogy to explain what ‘Godi Media’ means

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, who is often accused of being 'Godi Media' was asked recently by one of his viewers what the term means.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP worker dies in bomb blast, here are some ‘liberals’ who find it funny

OpIndia Staff -
A bomb blast took life of a BJP karyakarta in West Bengal. However, some 'liberals' found the exact time when the blast went off quite funny.
Read more
Media

Sagarika Ghosh wants Hindus to be ok with forced conversion to Islam because she watched a Turkish show

K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent journalist' Sagarika Ghose provided a novel way of dealing with the menace of Grooming Jihad on Monday.
Read more
Media

‘Maaro isko maaro’: Shocking details emerge of how Mumbai police tortured Republic TV AVP, was beaten with ‘chakki belt’

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV has alleged that Ghanshyam Singh, assistant vice president of Distribution, was brutally tortured by Mumbai Police
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi court allows Anti-Hindu riots accused Safoora Zargar to visit maternal home in Haryana for post-childbirth care

OpIndia Staff -
Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat allowed Zargar to visit her maternal home in Haryana from Thursday after the prosecution did not object to it.
Read more
News Reports

32-year-old woman, who got cleared by UK court for raping a minor boy, to become a sex worker on OnlyFans

OpIndia Staff -
A UK court had recently exonerated Teah Vincent of having sex with an underage boy after she claimed that the boy had lied about his age
Read more
Fact-Check

Will UPI transaction be more expensive in 2021? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
In a report, Amar Ujala had claimed that UPI transaction will get expensive from January 1 as the Union government has decided to charge more.
Read more
Politics

From media propaganda to absurd outrage by opposition: Things that are helping the Modi Sarkar

Abhishek Banerjee -
If you want to know what real farmers (outside of TV studios) feel about the new farm laws, look no further than the absolute drubbing of Congress in rural polls across Rajasthan yesterday.
Read more
News Reports

Congress keeps Nehru’s legacy alive, ‘gives away’ Ladakh to China and Pakistan while ‘standing with farmers’

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, while attacking PM Modi regarding the new farm laws, Assam Congress' official handle tweeted a distorted map of India.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Air Force objects to Anil Kapoor starter Netflix film over foul language, derogatory portrayal of a uniformed officer

OpIndia Staff -
In the trailer shared by Anil Kapoor, the actor is seen in using foul, derogatory language while donning the IAF uniform.
Read more
News Reports

Farmer leaders to consider government proposal today after the 6th round of talks were cancelled due to their refusal to participate

OpIndia Staff -
The government has agreed to make specific amendments to the farm laws but many farmer leaders are adamant that the laws should be repealed altogether.
Read more
News Reports

Petition filed in Delhi Court seeking restoration of Hindu and Jain temples in Qutub Minar complex

OpIndia Staff -
The case filed at Delhi’s Saket Court seeks restoration of Hindu and Jain deities within Qutub Minar complex and the right to worship them
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces eliminate three Islamist terrorists of Al-Badr in Tiken, Pulwama

OpIndia Staff -
Al-Badr is an Islamic terrorist group, formed by the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence to inflict terror in Kashmir region
Read more
Social Media

Watch: Sardarji lists out list of products Gujarat gives to India and world, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where a Sardarji, Kuldip Singh Kaler, is listing out products Gujarat gives to the country and world, making the enterprising state very 'atmanirbhar'.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
494,940FollowersFollow
20,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com