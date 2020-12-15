A magnetic bomb was planted on a car in Karachi, Pakistan on Tuesday parked in a posh locality. According to reports, police officials defused a magnetic bomb planted on a red Vigo car belonging to the owner of a Chinese restaurant in Clifton locality near Bilawal House. A CCTV footage of the incident showed that two men riding a bike were moving along the car. The one seated at the front on the bike was wearing a helmet. As the car slowed down a bit, they planted the bomb on the car and drove off.

The 1 kg explosive malfunctioned and did not explode

The persons sitting in the car soon came out of the car and informed the police. The police got the vehicle evacuated and the rescued two forefingers sitting in it to a safer location. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) reached the spot and cordoned off the area. The BDS examined the vehicle and defused the explosive fixed on it. A Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) confirmed that the explosive was defused. Police officials reportedly informed that the explosive weighed around one kg and was supposed to be remotely detonated. Officials added that the device malfunctioned and failed to explode.

One Mr Yu is the owner of the Karachi restaurant

The manager of the restaurant, Mohammad Rashid, who was driving the car said that as soon as he stopped the car, the two miscreants came out of nowhere and drove off after planting the explosive on the car. The owner of the Chinese restaurant Mr. Yu used to visit the restaurant every day around the same time when the incident took place, said Rashid. He said that no such incident took place in the past. “No threat has ever been received prior to this incident”, said Rashid. Rashid is a foreigner and has been living in Karachi for last 35 years.