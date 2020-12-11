Friday, December 11, 2020
Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh dropped from upcoming movie after he humiliates Hindus during farmer protest: Read details

"Yograj Singh spoke so badly about women and on top of that he tried to create a hateful divisive narrative", said filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri announcing that the actor has been dropped from the cast of his film 'The Kashmir Files'.

OpIndia Staff
Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh dropped from upcoming movie's cast for hateful remarks
Yograj Singh has been dropped out of the cast of the upcoming Vivek Agnihotri directorial film, ‘The Kashmir Files’ (source: Onhike)
711

Days after ex-Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh went on a vile rant against Hindus voicing derogatory comments against the community, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has dropped the former cricketer and actor from his directorial movie The Kashmir Files. Apparently, actor Puneet Issar will be playing the role now.

I cannot tolerate someone talking badly about women: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek Agnihotri said in a statement: “I had cast Mr Yograj Singh for my film ‘The Kashmir Files’ for a very prominent role and I had long chats with him. I knew that he has a history but I ignored as I generally do not mix art and artiste. I keep artiste and politics away. When he gave the speech it was shocking, and I cannot tolerate someone talking against women. It is just not about Hindu women or Muslim women but he spoke so badly about women and on top of that he tried to create a hateful divisive narrative.”

Agnihotri added: “I have sent him an official termination letter I don’t care what he replies. I am not a kind of a commercial filmmaker. I make films with a purpose. I make films that expose the truth and I don’t want this person to become part of the truth. Whatever he said, it was hateful and this kind of people just want to create violence.”

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh humiliates Hindus

Yograj Singh’s termination was a fallout of his abhorrent speech against Hindus at the farmer’s protest. Recently, videos had gone viral where Singh was not only heard humiliating Hindus but also making some extremely repugnant remarks against Hindu women.

While giving a speech at the ongoing farmer protests at the outskirts of Delhi, Singh remarked on Hindu women saying “Inki aurate take-take ke bhaw bikti thi” (their women were sold for two cents). When their women and daughters were abducted by people like Ahmed Shah Durrani and sold off for a paltry sum, it was we Sikhs who saved them. These are the people who have betrayed us. This community has been slaves for thousands of years,” said Yograj Singh.

Our leaders have betrayed us. We voted for them and brought them to power, and they instead stabbed the farmers in the back, in the past, I have seen how these political leaders were auctioned for Rs 5, 10, 15, 20 crores in Delhi,” Singh further said in the viral video.

While attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for being Gujaratis, Yograj Singh said, “I have spent 15 years with Gujaratis in Mumbai. These people would take a u-turn even if they swore on their mothers, sisters, and daughters.” 

Mentioning terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Yograj urged the farmers to raise another Bhindranwale amongst themselves. “Every person here is a ‘Jarnail.’ If you want to save Punjab, ensure that power is in your hands. If the power is in your hand, you will see a new sun rising from the land of Punjab,” he said.

Yograj Singh justifies death threat to PM Modi

Prior to this, we reported how Yograj Singh, while speaking to a local Punjabi news channel Rozana Spokesmen, had justified death threat to PM Modi. He further accused the central government of carrying out ‘atrocities’ worse than those carried out by barbaric invaders like Babur, Aurangzeb and the British.

Meanwhile, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s new upcoming film The Kashmir Files is based on the plight of Kashmiri Pandit refugees following the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit exodus from the valley. Speaking exclusively to OpIndia on his new film, Agnihotri had said that this film will not be a sugarcoated version of the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

