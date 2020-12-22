Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Home News Reports "Go corona go" slogan given in February, and now cases are subsiding: Ramdas Athawale...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

“Go corona go” slogan given in February, and now cases are subsiding: Ramdas Athawale says that covid will ultimately go away

Video of Ramdas Athawale chanting 'Go corona go' with people at the beginning of pandemic had gone viral on social media

OpIndia Staff
Ramdas Athawale chanting 'Go corona go'
3

The slogan, “Go Corona Go,” that Union Minister Ramdas Athawale gave earlier this year is showing its power, and the cases are subsiding as per the minister. On Monday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that the vaccine for Covid-19 would be available within a month or two.

The Covid-19 will have to go ultimately. He said, “COVID-19 vaccine will be available in a month or two. I gave the slogan ‘go corona go’ on February 20, and now the cases are subsiding. It will remain for 6-7 months, ultimately it will have to go away.” The video of him chanting had gone viral sometime in March 2020.

In February, Athwale coined the slogan “Go Corona, Go,” which caught the eye of netizens, and the catchy tune was all over social media for quite some time. The slogan that became the centre of countless memes has brought a smile to many faces during the hard times.

Union Minister Athawale himself had eventually tested positive for coronavirus and has since recovered.

Covid-19 situation in India

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 1,00,75,116 cases so far have been reported in India. 19,556 new cases were reported on Monday. As of now, there are 2,92,518 active cases, and 96,36,487 have recovered. 1,46,111 people have lost their lives to Covid-19.

Flights of UK origin suspended after mutated virus

A new strain of Covid-19 was reported in the UK, after which the civil aviation ministry has suspended flights originating from the United Kingdom from December 22. All passengers coming from Europe and the Middle East in Maharashtra will undergo mandatory 15-days institutional quarantine. Those who are coming from other destinations will have to undergo home quarantine.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsgo corona go, ramdas athawale go corona go
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

“Go corona go” slogan given in February, and now cases are subsiding: Ramdas Athawale says that covid will ultimately go away

OpIndia Staff -
Video of Ramdas Athawale chanting 'Go corona go' with people at the beginning of pandemic had gone viral on social media
Read more
Culture and History

Conversions, land grabbing, abuse and brainwashing of the next generation: Why India needs to counter ‘The Church’

Priyank P -
Anti-conversion laws and rules for NGOs are not enough, the Indian government needs to employ stricter methods to counter The Church.
Read more

Baloch activist Karima Baloch, who raised concern about Canadian govt giving refuge to Pak army men, found dead under mysterious circumstances

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Karima Baloch has been very vocal about calling out the atrocities carried out by Pakistan army as well as government on the Balochistan citizens.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee misleads people by claiming there is no ‘national holiday’ for Christmas. Here are the facts

Political Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday questioned why is there no 'national' holiday for Christmas.

Mahagathbandhan back again? Mamata Banerjee to invite Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh, Sharad Pawar to join her rally in Kolkata

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Like 2019, this time too, Mamata Banerjee in her last ditched effort to keep BJP at bay, invites anti-BJP forces to join her in Kolkata in January

‘Farmer’ protests: Arhtiyas in Punjab to shut down all mandis in state in protest after IT Dept conducts searches, claim persecution

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arhtiyas in Punjab, or commission agents as they are called, are incensed after the IT department served notices to 14 of them.

Recently Popular

News Reports

“We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind”: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
An undated video of Shoaib Akhtar is doing the rounds on the internet in which he is endorsing the Islamic supremacist doctrine of Ghazwa-e-Hind, the supposed domination of India by Islamic forces
Read more
WTF News

Bengaluru: Nurse films hostel inmates while bathing to get her boyfriend to marry her

OpIndia Staff -
Voyeur boyfriend lured girlfriend to send videos of colleagues while bathing in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad is now a restaurant owner. Here is what they will serve

OpIndia Staff -
In what can be seen as a happy ending to the happy-strange story of Internet fame, 80-year-old Kanta Prasad of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' is now a restaurant owner.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Mohammad Taufiq became Rahul Verma to marry a Hindu woman in Kannauj, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Taufiq hid his religious identity and married the Hindu woman as per Hindu rituals.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans attack Ankita Lokhande for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have been attacking his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on social media for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash.
Read more
News Reports

‘I love you Sujata, my fight is with TMC, not you’: Read Saumitra Khan’s tearful message to wife after she leaves him, BJP both

OpIndia Staff -
Saumitra Khan asserted that he will now put his heart and soul to overthrow the TMC government from West Bengal.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

“Go corona go” slogan given in February, and now cases are subsiding: Ramdas Athawale says that covid will ultimately go away

OpIndia Staff -
Video of Ramdas Athawale chanting 'Go corona go' with people at the beginning of pandemic had gone viral on social media
Read more
Culture and History

Conversions, land grabbing, abuse and brainwashing of the next generation: Why India needs to counter ‘The Church’

Priyank P -
Anti-conversion laws and rules for NGOs are not enough, the Indian government needs to employ stricter methods to counter The Church.
Read more
News Reports

Baloch activist Karima Baloch, who raised concern about Canadian govt giving refuge to Pak army men, found dead under mysterious circumstances

OpIndia Staff -
Karima Baloch has been very vocal about calling out the atrocities carried out by Pakistan army as well as government on the Balochistan citizens.
Read more
News Reports

‘India a global power, promoting peace and prosperity’: Why PM Modi has been awarded one of the highest military honours by USA

OpIndia Staff -
With the 'Legion of Merit', the United States has now joined the list of several other countries who have accorded their honours on PM Narendra Modi.
Read more
Political Fact-Check

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee misleads people by claiming there is no ‘national holiday’ for Christmas. Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday questioned why is there no 'national' holiday for Christmas.
Read more
World

US states to focus on race in vaccine distribution plans, African Americans and ethnic minorities to be prioritized: Report

OpIndia Staff -
At least half the states in USA will consider race to be a critical criterion in their Covid vaccine distribution strategy.
Read more
Politics

Mahagathbandhan back again? Mamata Banerjee to invite Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh, Sharad Pawar to join her rally in Kolkata

OpIndia Staff -
Like 2019, this time too, Mamata Banerjee in her last ditched effort to keep BJP at bay, invites anti-BJP forces to join her in Kolkata in January
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru riots: NIA arrests 17 PFI and SDPI party leaders for their involvement in large scale rioting in August

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA had earlier seized incriminating materials such as swords, knives and iron rods during their raid at several locations of the SDPI and PFI
Read more
News Reports

‘Farmer’ protests: Arhtiyas in Punjab to shut down all mandis in state in protest after IT Dept conducts searches, claim persecution

OpIndia Staff -
Arhtiyas in Punjab, or commission agents as they are called, are incensed after the IT department served notices to 14 of them.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Are the photographs of beautiful camel hair art in viral tweet really from Pakistan as claimed?

OpIndia Staff -
The first photograph of the Camel hair Art was captured at the Bikaner Camel Festival in Rajasthan, India and not in Pakistan.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com