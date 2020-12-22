The slogan, “Go Corona Go,” that Union Minister Ramdas Athawale gave earlier this year is showing its power, and the cases are subsiding as per the minister. On Monday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that the vaccine for Covid-19 would be available within a month or two.

The Covid-19 will have to go ultimately. He said, “COVID-19 vaccine will be available in a month or two. I gave the slogan ‘go corona go’ on February 20, and now the cases are subsiding. It will remain for 6-7 months, ultimately it will have to go away.” The video of him chanting had gone viral sometime in March 2020.

In February, Athwale coined the slogan “Go Corona, Go,” which caught the eye of netizens, and the catchy tune was all over social media for quite some time. The slogan that became the centre of countless memes has brought a smile to many faces during the hard times.

Union Minister Athawale himself had eventually tested positive for coronavirus and has since recovered.

Covid-19 situation in India

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 1,00,75,116 cases so far have been reported in India. 19,556 new cases were reported on Monday. As of now, there are 2,92,518 active cases, and 96,36,487 have recovered. 1,46,111 people have lost their lives to Covid-19.

Flights of UK origin suspended after mutated virus

A new strain of Covid-19 was reported in the UK, after which the civil aviation ministry has suspended flights originating from the United Kingdom from December 22. All passengers coming from Europe and the Middle East in Maharashtra will undergo mandatory 15-days institutional quarantine. Those who are coming from other destinations will have to undergo home quarantine.