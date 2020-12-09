The Union government has rejected news reports that had earlier claimed that the centre had decided to impose additional charges for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions.

Govt rejects claim of imposing additional charges for #UPI transactions.https://t.co/4KZUeLRDXl — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 9, 2020

Recently, in a report, Amar Ujala had claimed that UPI transaction will get expensive from January 1 as Union government has decided to charge more on UPI transactions. It had also reported that users making online payment through third-party apps will be charged more from next year.

Report in Amar Ujala

Further, the report had claimed that the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) has taken imposed a 30 per cent cap on third-party apps from January 1 to stop any of these apps to monopolise the payment system.

However, rejecting the claims made by Amar Ujala, the Union government has categorically stated that no additional charges are being levied on any UPI transactions from January 1. On Wednesday, the Press Information Bureau issued a clarification stating that the National Payment Corporation of India has not taken any decision in this regard.