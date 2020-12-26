Saturday, December 26, 2020
Updated:

Babri petitioner Iqbal Ansari trashes Dhannipur Mosque design, doesn’t want it to be known by Babar’s name

Iqbal Ansari said that the proposed design of the mosque is inspired by foreign architecture. He said that the mosque should be made as per Indian architecture.

OpIndia Staff
Iqbal Ansari doesn't like Babri masjid design
Iqbal Ansari (via zeenews,) Proposed design of Dhannipur masjid
1

Iqbal Ansari, who was a petitioner in the Ram Janmbhoomi case, has disapproved of the design of the mosque to be constructed on the land allotted by the state government in Dhannipur following the Supreme Court’s order in Ram Janmbhoomi case. Ansari said that the proposed design of the mosque is inspired by foreign architecture. He said that the mosque should be made as per Indian architecture.

Babar was not our Messiah: Iqbal Ansari

Iqbal Ansari said that mosque is not meant for show-off and that it should be simple. He added that the primary purpose of a mosque is to read namaz. He is also disappointed with the Mosque Trust for neglecting him. He said that the case was fought in the Supreme Court for 70 years and yet, no party to the case is being consulted for anything. Opposing the idea of naming the mosque after Babar, Iqbal Ansari said that the mosque should not be known by the name of Babar because he was not the Messiah of the Muslims of the country.

Disagreements over the design of Masjid

The Convener of Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) and All India Muslim Personal Law Board executive member, Zafaryab Jilani had also expressed displeasure over the design of the mosque. He said that the recently released blueprint of the mosque was against the Shariat. He added that as per the Waqf Act, mosques and land for mosques could not be bartered, making the proposed mosque against the Act.

The issue was first raised in October during the meeting of All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s executive committee wherein Asaduddin Owaisi had said the building the mosque on an alternate land was against the Waqf Act.

The blueprint of the mosque does not have a dome

The blueprint of the proposed mosque does not have a dome. Apart from the mosque, the premises will have a museum, a library, a hospital and a community kitchen. The mosque structure will be round in shape. The construction of the mosque is expected to be completed in next two years. The date to commence the construction of the building will be announced by Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF).

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Babri petitioner Iqbal Ansari trashes Dhannipur Mosque design, doesn't want it to be known by Babar's name

