Sunday, December 27, 2020
Home News Reports Gita, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Clean Environment and more: Key takeaways from 19th episode of Mann...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Gita, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Clean Environment and more: Key takeaways from 19th episode of Mann Ki Baat 2.0

In his address, Prime Minister talked about Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and how the people of India are enthusiastically participating in it

OpIndia Staff
Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi's 19th address to nation in Mann Ki Baat 2.0 (Image: Twitter handle sanghaviharsh)
24

On December 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people of India in the 19th episode of Mann Ki Baat 2.0, where he talked about several issues and talked about Shrimad Bhagwad Gita, Chaar Sahibzade, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Clean environment, Animal Rights and more.

Gita: A wonderful Granth

On the auspicious day of Gita Jayanti, which was on December 25, PM talked about the importance of the book. He said that it is a wonderful Granth because it is the voice of Bhagwan Krishna himself. “The very first mantra of Vedanta is – ‘Athaato Brahm Jigyasa’ that is, come, let us inquire about Brahm. That is why we talk about the inquest of even Brahm, the ultimate creator!” he said. He further added that curiosity constantly inspires you to learn something new. In childhood, we learn only because we are curious. That is, we are alive as long as there is a curiosity in us.

Atmanirbhar Bharat: A journey everyone is committed to take

During his address, Prime Minister talked about Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and how the people of India are enthusiastically participating in it. He mentioned one Abhinav Banerjee from Delhi who wrote to PM telling him about the shopkeepers in Jhandewalan market in Delhi selling high-quality Made-In-India toys and encouraging people to buy Indian products. PM said that the change in the mindset of the buyers that too within a year is remarkable.

He also talked about one Venkat, Murli Prasad from Vishakhapatnam, who sent PM his ABC (Atmanirbhar Bharat Chart) for 2021, in which he explained what he wants to replace with Made-in-India products in the coming year. The list contained everything from appliances, stationery, gadgets and more.

Remembering Chaar Sahibzade

PM while talking about the sacrifice made by four sons of Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Jorawar Singh, and Fateh Singh, he mentioned his visit to Gurudwara Rakabganj to offer floral tributes and pay my obeisance to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji who attained martyrdom on November 11, 1675.

PM said, “We are indebted to this martyrdom. Once again I bow to the martyrdom of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Mata Gujari, Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the four Sahibzade. Several such sacrifices have preserved the present fabric of India, keeping it intact.”

The younger sons Baba Jorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh attained martyrdom when they refused to become Muslims, and Wazir Khan ordered to brick them alive. Mata Gujri, Mother of Guru Gobind Singh and wife of Guru Tegh Bahadur, when she heard about what happened to Chote Sahibzade, died of emotional trauma. The two older ones, Baba Ajit Singh and Baba Jujhar Singh fought in the Chamkaur battle, where they attained martyrdom.

The increasing population of leopards

While talking about the population of leopards in India, PM Modi said that it should make everyone proud that the population has risen by 60 percent between 2014 and 2018. The number of leopards was 7.900 in 2014, and in 2019, it was reported to have reached 12,852. He said, “Amongst the states with the maximum population of leopards Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra are topmost in the order. Also, there has been an increase in India’s forest area, the reason for this is that not only the government but also many people, civil society, many institutions too are engaged in conserving our trees and plants and wild animals.”

PM talked about a girl Gayatri from Coimbatore, who made a wheelchair for a suffering dog with the help of her father. “In Delhi NCR and other cities of the country in the chilling cold, many people are doing a lot for the care of shelterless animals.

They arrange for food, water, sweaters and even beds for those animals. Some people arrange food for hundreds of such animals every day. Such efforts should be commended,” he said.

Transforming old temples

During his address, he talked about Yuva Brigade from Karnataka. The organization of youth has transformed an ancient Shiva temple named Veerbhadra Swami in Srirangpatna in Karnataka. They have removed the weeds and shrubs around the temple and repaired the construction. They also arranged an electricity connection for the temple. “. Passion and firm commitment are two means through which people can achieve every goal. When I see the youth of India, I feel delighted and assured. Delighted and assured because the youth of my country has the ‘Can Do’ approach and the ‘Will Do’ spirit in them, he said.

Kashmiri Saffron – a spice of pride

In May 2020, Kashmiri Saffron was given the Geographical Indication Tag or GI tag. PM mentioned that the saffron from Kashmir is popular across the globe, and it has many medicinal properties. The deep dark colour and long threats with a strong aroma make it a distinct spice.

In May this year, the Kashmiri Saffron was given the Geographical Indication Tag or GI tag. Through this, we want to make Kashmiri Saffron a Globally Popular Brand. Kashmiri saffron is globally famous as a spice that has many medicinal properties. It has a strong aroma, its colour is deep dark, and its threads are long and thick, which enhances its medicinal value.

“It represents the rich cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. And if you’re talking about the quality, the saffron of Kashmir is unique and completely different from the saffron of other countries. Saffron from Kashmir has now got a distinct identity with the GI Tag recognition. You will be delighted to know that after obtaining the GI Tag certificate, Kashmiri Saffron was launched in a supermarket in Dubai. Now its exports will get a boost. This will further strengthen our efforts to build an atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Gita, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Clean Environment and more: Key takeaways from 19th episode of Mann Ki Baat 2.0

OpIndia Staff -
In 2020's last episode of Mann Ki Baat PM Modi, talked about Gita, Leopards, Chaar Sahibzade, Old Temples, Kashmiri Saffron and more
Read more
News Reports

First phase of bullet train may be completed in Gujarat due to slow land acquisition in Maharashtra: Railway Board Chairman

OpIndia Staff -
More than 80% of land acquisition for bullet train has been done in Gujarat. However, it is taking time to acquire land in Maharashtra
Read more

China sending a senior political leader to Nepal to access ground situation amidst political chaos in Nepal Communist Party

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As the Nepal Communist Party has split into two, China is sending a senior political leader to Kathmandu to assess the political situation

Actor Sushant Singh continues to share fake news, this time lies about the release of suspended cop DSP Davinder Singh

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
n his hurry to target the Modi government and country's investigative agencies for taking action alleged terror sympathisers, Sushant Singh openly peddled false propaganda by conveniently ignoring the details of the case registered against suspended cop Davinder Singh.

Delhi: Maulana kidnaps and rapes a minor girl with intention to ‘sell her’, arrested

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maulana Naushad arrested by Delhi police for kidnapping and attempting to sell minor girl

Madhya Pradesh: Employer kills worker by pumping air into his rectum by inserting compressor for asking about wages

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A shocking incident of brutality has come to light in Madhya Pradesh.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
World

Nashville explosion: The curious case of a Youtube channel that uploaded a video of the blast

OpIndia Staff -
Ford Fisher, the Editor of News2Share, revealed that the Nashville blast video was originally uploaded on Youtube.
Read more
Entertainment

The Sushant Singh Rajput Saga: What it tells us about the nature of public movements and why some succeed and most fail

K Bhattacharjee -
The Sushant Singh Rajput saga has invaluable lessons for everyone and especially, for those in public life.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

New Zealand: Indian origin Radio host stabbed by assailants after he supported the new farm laws in India, in critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
New Zealand based Indian origin Radio host Harnek Singh stabbed by unknown assailants after he was accused of being anti-Sikh
Read more
News Reports

Allegations of interference in Rs 619 crore ‘Safe City’ project surface against IPS officer D Roopa, officer clarifies: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
IPS D Roopa, who says that she is a whistleblower in the case, found several irregularities in the bidding process of Safe City Project
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Gita, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Clean Environment and more: Key takeaways from 19th episode of Mann Ki Baat 2.0

OpIndia Staff -
In 2020's last episode of Mann Ki Baat PM Modi, talked about Gita, Leopards, Chaar Sahibzade, Old Temples, Kashmiri Saffron and more
Read more
News Reports

Ayodhya: Students booked for raising ‘azaadi’ slogans during protests against college principal

OpIndia Staff -
Students from Saket College in Ayodhya have been booked on charges of sedition after they raised 'Azaadi' slogans during a protest.
Read more
News Reports

First phase of bullet train may be completed in Gujarat due to slow land acquisition in Maharashtra: Railway Board Chairman

OpIndia Staff -
More than 80% of land acquisition for bullet train has been done in Gujarat. However, it is taking time to acquire land in Maharashtra
Read more
News Reports

China sending a senior political leader to Nepal to access ground situation amidst political chaos in Nepal Communist Party

OpIndia Staff -
As the Nepal Communist Party has split into two, China is sending a senior political leader to Kathmandu to assess the political situation
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Actor Sushant Singh continues to share fake news, this time lies about the release of suspended cop DSP Davinder Singh

OpIndia Staff -
n his hurry to target the Modi government and country's investigative agencies for taking action alleged terror sympathisers, Sushant Singh openly peddled false propaganda by conveniently ignoring the details of the case registered against suspended cop Davinder Singh.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Maulana kidnaps and rapes a minor girl with intention to ‘sell her’, arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Maulana Naushad arrested by Delhi police for kidnapping and attempting to sell minor girl
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Employer kills worker by pumping air into his rectum by inserting compressor for asking about wages

OpIndia Staff -
A shocking incident of brutality has come to light in Madhya Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

‘Fashion magazines don’t cover prostitutes’: Donald Trump haters shame First Lady Melania Trump, call her filthy names

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Donald Trump has been miffed over the fact that Melania has been ignored by fashion magazines while her predecessor Michelle Obama was regularly featured on the cover photo.
Read more
World

Under orders from China, Pakistan converting Gwadar into open prison by fencing Chinese projects

OpIndia Staff -
The CPEC authority is building a wall measuring 10 feet in height, covering the length of 30 km, has now created a massive discontent and furore in the region.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Pro-Congress ‘activist’ Shabnam Hashmi caught spreading fake news again

OpIndia Staff -
Shabnam Hashmi is followed on Twitter by various self-proclaimed fact-checkers and propagandists masquerading as journalists.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com