On December 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people of India in the 19th episode of Mann Ki Baat 2.0, where he talked about several issues and talked about Shrimad Bhagwad Gita, Chaar Sahibzade, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Clean environment, Animal Rights and more.

Gita: A wonderful Granth

On the auspicious day of Gita Jayanti, which was on December 25, PM talked about the importance of the book. He said that it is a wonderful Granth because it is the voice of Bhagwan Krishna himself. “The very first mantra of Vedanta is – ‘Athaato Brahm Jigyasa’ that is, come, let us inquire about Brahm. That is why we talk about the inquest of even Brahm, the ultimate creator!” he said. He further added that curiosity constantly inspires you to learn something new. In childhood, we learn only because we are curious. That is, we are alive as long as there is a curiosity in us.

Atmanirbhar Bharat: A journey everyone is committed to take

During his address, Prime Minister talked about Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and how the people of India are enthusiastically participating in it. He mentioned one Abhinav Banerjee from Delhi who wrote to PM telling him about the shopkeepers in Jhandewalan market in Delhi selling high-quality Made-In-India toys and encouraging people to buy Indian products. PM said that the change in the mindset of the buyers that too within a year is remarkable.

He also talked about one Venkat, Murli Prasad from Vishakhapatnam, who sent PM his ABC (Atmanirbhar Bharat Chart) for 2021, in which he explained what he wants to replace with Made-in-India products in the coming year. The list contained everything from appliances, stationery, gadgets and more.

Remembering Chaar Sahibzade

PM while talking about the sacrifice made by four sons of Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Jorawar Singh, and Fateh Singh, he mentioned his visit to Gurudwara Rakabganj to offer floral tributes and pay my obeisance to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji who attained martyrdom on November 11, 1675.

PM said, “We are indebted to this martyrdom. Once again I bow to the martyrdom of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Mata Gujari, Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the four Sahibzade. Several such sacrifices have preserved the present fabric of India, keeping it intact.”

The younger sons Baba Jorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh attained martyrdom when they refused to become Muslims, and Wazir Khan ordered to brick them alive. Mata Gujri, Mother of Guru Gobind Singh and wife of Guru Tegh Bahadur, when she heard about what happened to Chote Sahibzade, died of emotional trauma. The two older ones, Baba Ajit Singh and Baba Jujhar Singh fought in the Chamkaur battle, where they attained martyrdom.

The increasing population of leopards

While talking about the population of leopards in India, PM Modi said that it should make everyone proud that the population has risen by 60 percent between 2014 and 2018. The number of leopards was 7.900 in 2014, and in 2019, it was reported to have reached 12,852. He said, “Amongst the states with the maximum population of leopards Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra are topmost in the order. Also, there has been an increase in India’s forest area, the reason for this is that not only the government but also many people, civil society, many institutions too are engaged in conserving our trees and plants and wild animals.”

PM talked about a girl Gayatri from Coimbatore, who made a wheelchair for a suffering dog with the help of her father. “In Delhi NCR and other cities of the country in the chilling cold, many people are doing a lot for the care of shelterless animals.

They arrange for food, water, sweaters and even beds for those animals. Some people arrange food for hundreds of such animals every day. Such efforts should be commended,” he said.

Transforming old temples

During his address, he talked about Yuva Brigade from Karnataka. The organization of youth has transformed an ancient Shiva temple named Veerbhadra Swami in Srirangpatna in Karnataka. They have removed the weeds and shrubs around the temple and repaired the construction. They also arranged an electricity connection for the temple. “. Passion and firm commitment are two means through which people can achieve every goal. When I see the youth of India, I feel delighted and assured. Delighted and assured because the youth of my country has the ‘Can Do’ approach and the ‘Will Do’ spirit in them, he said.

Kashmiri Saffron – a spice of pride

In May 2020, Kashmiri Saffron was given the Geographical Indication Tag or GI tag. PM mentioned that the saffron from Kashmir is popular across the globe, and it has many medicinal properties. The deep dark colour and long threats with a strong aroma make it a distinct spice.

In May this year, the Kashmiri Saffron was given the Geographical Indication Tag or GI tag. Through this, we want to make Kashmiri Saffron a Globally Popular Brand. Kashmiri saffron is globally famous as a spice that has many medicinal properties. It has a strong aroma, its colour is deep dark, and its threads are long and thick, which enhances its medicinal value.

“It represents the rich cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. And if you’re talking about the quality, the saffron of Kashmir is unique and completely different from the saffron of other countries. Saffron from Kashmir has now got a distinct identity with the GI Tag recognition. You will be delighted to know that after obtaining the GI Tag certificate, Kashmiri Saffron was launched in a supermarket in Dubai. Now its exports will get a boost. This will further strengthen our efforts to build an atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.