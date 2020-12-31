Khalistani terrorist Sukh Bikriwal connected to Pakistan’s ISI arrested at IGI Airport

On December 31, Punjab’s most wanted gangster and Khalistani terrorist Sukh Bikriwal has been arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport by Delhi Police Special Cell. He was deported from Dubai on Thursday. With this arrest, it is believed that some major revelations related to target killings in Punjab and links to Khalistani terrorists will follow.

Bikriwal’s involvement in target killings in Punjab

On December 7, Delhi Police had averted major terror attack in Delhi by arrested five terrorists including two Khalistanis. During interrogation, they revealed involvement in the murder of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Sandhu of Punjab. They told police that Khalistani terrorist Sukh Bikriwal had used them to kill Sandhu at the behest of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. It is believed that Sukh was involved in 2016 jailbreaking incident in Nabha Punjab. After the incident, Sukh had fled to Dubai.

Indian agencies raided Sukh’s residence in Dubai

Based on the information provided by the arrested terrorists, the Indian agencies in Dubai were able to locate his residence. The agencies detained him on December 8. Bikriwal was also involved in the attack on several other Hindu leaders in Punjab including Shiv Sena leader Honey Mahajan. A neighbour of Mahajan died in the incident, but Mahajan survived. Bikariwal was acting as a bridge between ISI and Khalistani terrorists while sitting in Dubai.