Friday, December 11, 2020
Khalsa Aid, suspect to be front organisation of Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa, opens massage center for protesters at Singhu Border

According to their Facebook page, Khalsa Aid India has also opened stalls at the Singh Border. They said that they are providing aid to the farmers.

OpIndia Staff
Khalsa Aid India has set up massage centers at the farmer protests in makeshift spaces at Singhu border. In a Facebook post, they announced, “Khalsa Aid India has set up this makeshift space as a massage centre. This is for our farmer brothers and sisters who were experiencing pain. We are overwhelmed by the love and blessings that our farmers bestow on us.”

According to their Facebook page, Khalsa Aid India has also opened stalls at the Singh Border. They said that they are providing aid to the farmers. The stall was also visited by the Punjab and Haryana Bar Council Chairman and his delegation. A thousand blankets and five hundred mattresses were handed over to Khalsa Aid India as well.

The Khalsa Aid is suspected to be a front organisation for the Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The NIA had registered a case in 2012 where the allegations were summarised as, “On the allegation that Punjab based BKI operatives are receiving money from UK based BKI operatives (viz. Balbir Singh Bains, Joga Singh) and its front organizations, Including but not limited to, Sikh Organisation for Prisoner Welfare (SoPW), Akhand Kirtanee Jattha (AKJ) and Khalsa Aid, to commit terrorist acts in India, with the active support of Pakistan based BKI leaders (Wadhwa Singh, Jagtar Singh Tara). Further, Intelligence suggested that the money is being distributed to sleeper cells, jailed terrorists and the families of the terrorists in Punjab.”

In 2015, it was reported that the NIA had been unable to complete its investigation because the United Kingdom had refused to share evidence regarding the accused based in the UK. Babbar Khalsa intends to create an independent Sikh state in India through violent means and is responsible for several terror attacks in the country resulting in many civilian deaths. The Trump administration had declared BKI a threat to American interests.

During the ongoing farmer protests, attempts have been made by Khalistani elements to hijack them in order to further their divisive agenda. Foreign based Khalistanis and certain entertainers with a shady history have been extremely vocal over the course of these protests.

Searched termsSinghu Border
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

