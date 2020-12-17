In a first, PM Narendra Modi would be attending the centenary celebrations of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) as the Chief Guest. Modi would be attending the event on December 22 via video conferencing. This will be his first appearance at the varsity. However, this has not gone down well with ‘liberals’ and Islamists, who now feel betrayed by the decision of the university.

Pertinently, Modi is the only Prime Minister to be invited to the university since 1964. Lal Bahadur Shastri was the only other sitting Prime Minister to attend an event at the AMU. He had delivered the convocation address at AMU in 1964.

The media statement from the university did not go down well with the assorted gang of ‘liberals’ and Islamists, who couldn’t stop themselves from having a meltdown on Twitter.

Congress supporter Saket Gokhale tore into the “incredibly spineless” University for inviting Modi as a guest of honour for the AMU centenary. He harked back to the last years’ anti-CAA protests, insinuating that the varsity has conveniently ignored the fact that person it has invited as the chief guest, is under whose leadership the police had attacked the students of the university during the anti-CAA agitation last year.

It’s been a year to the attack & brutal assault on AMU students by the police during the anti-CAA protests.



And now, Modi is invited as a guest of honor for the AMU centenary.



What an incredibly spineless administration! https://t.co/14cr5v9Xxp — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) December 16, 2020

Replying to Gokhale, many Islamists accused the Vice-Chancellor of the university to be a Modi stooge.

Current VC is a stooge as we all know. And an empty campus is the only way he could have achieved this boot licking feat and compromising the prestige of the institution. The wounds of previous winter are too deep to be set aside — Nayyar Azam 🚫Hate🚫Fake (@NayyarOfficial) December 17, 2020

Because the VC is looking to get a governer or a VP post.

He is a puppet. His capabilities are known to the world in the feild he has come from. Only lobbying is what he has done and got the post by doing what the govt wants with AMU — Humanoid!! (@studentpower20) December 16, 2020

Apne hi dogle hote hain !

Shame on you AMU Administration. https://t.co/Rt0g3MVD7D — SAIYED JAMAL (@DrSAIYEDJAMAL1) December 16, 2020

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Afreen Fatima could be seen spewing venom against the varisty. “AMU administration disgusts me”, said the JNU student. Interestingly, Afreen Fatima is the same person who had challenged the integrity of the Supreme Court by raising doubts over its crucial decisions like that on Ram Mandir and hanging of terrorist Afzal Guru. She earlier urged Muslim mob to attack Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his comments on communalisation of the anti-CAA protests.

AMU administration disgusts me.

I don’t know what else to say. — Afreen Fatima (@AfreenFatima136) December 16, 2020

Many Islamists jumped on the bandwagon. One insinuated that the varsity has invited those who “want to remove the minority status of this University”.

This is disgusting to invite these three who never ever wants minority institution to be run smoothly . Not only this , they also want to remove the minority status of this University .

.#AligarhMuslimUniversity #100yearsofAMU #CentenaryCelebration pic.twitter.com/Tzh6DZSW0T — ☪️ HOPE 🕋 (@girl_of_success) December 16, 2020

Invoking the last years’ anti-CAA agitation, another Twitter user shamed the varsity for inviting PM Modi who showed “no sympathy” when “Sanghis in police uniforms attacked AMU’s peaceful protestors”.

Sanghis in police uniforms attacked AMU’s peaceful protestors, there was no sympathy from the PM. Now….What an irony!😢 — Mubbusshira Banu (@mubbusshira) December 16, 2020

For those who are invoking the last year’s anti-CAA agitation and calling it an attack on “AMU’s ‘peaceful’ protestors” should recall that during the peak of anti-CAA protests across the country, clashes had erupted on AMU campus on December 15 last year after rumours spread that two students had been shot in police firing on Jamia Millia Islamia campus in Delhi during anti-CAA protests. During the confrontation between protesting students and police, students pelted stones at the police and had damaged police vehicles. Around 16-17 policemen have received injuries in the violent clashes with students. The police had resorted to a lathi-charge and used water cannons, teargas and rubber bullets at the protesters to control the violent mob.

AMU thanks PM Modi for accepting the invite

Meanwhile, thanking the PM for accepting the invitation, Vice-Chancellor Professor Mansoor said: “The outreach of the university during this historical year would immensely help in the growth and development of the university and placement of our students in the private and public sectors.”

“Centenary is a great landmark achievement in the history of any university. AMU and its various units, as well as Alumni Associations, have been organising various programmes attended by illustrious people from diverse fields through the virtual mode following the Government of India’s guidelines to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic,” said the V-C.

According to reports, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and President Ram Nath Kovind are also expected to join other online centenary functions of the university.