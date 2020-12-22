Tuesday, December 22, 2020
MP HC cancels state govt order requiring Congress MLA to vacate accommodation allotted by Kamal Nath Sarkar

Madhya Pradesh High Court has cancelled an order passed by the Madhya Pradesh government that had ordered Congress MLA from Katni Vijay Raghavendra Singh to vacate the government allotted to him.

Madhya Pradesh High Court has cancelled an order passed by the Madhya Pradesh government that had ordered Congress MLA from Katni Vijay Raghavendra Singh to vacate the government allotted to him. According to Indian Legal Live, the High Court had reserved order in the matter on December 17. A Division Bench of Justices Sanjay Yadav and Vijay Kumar Shukla passed the order during the hearing of the petition that challenged the order of the state government.

The MLA was allotted the accommodation during the Congress government

Advocates Varun Tankha and Samaresh Katare, who appeared on behalf of Vijay Raghavendra Singh, contended that their client was allotted the government accommodation in Bhopal during the tenure of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath. They argued that the accommodation was allotted as per procedure. The advocates alleged that as soon as the BJP formed government in the state, it issued the order on June 1, 2020 to cancel the allocation. They termed the government order as malicious and approached the High Court.

According to LiveLaw, the Bench observed that the Government’s order “does not record any reason and the allotment of accommodation in favour of the petitioner has been cancelled with immediate effect without assigning any reason.”

Raghavendra Singh says government order reflected malfeasance

The counsels argued that the accommodation was allotted for a period of five years. Therefore, Vijay Raghavendra Singh cannot be forced to vacate it even if the government changes in the middle of the allotted period. They said that political malfeasance was being reflected in the government order. They added that the government order was a violation of the rules. The state government had reportedly requested for on-adherence to procedures and rules of allocation.

