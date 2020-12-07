Monday, December 7, 2020
Home News Reports Mamata Banerjee calls 'BJP govt at centre' to resign over Farm laws after passing...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Mamata Banerjee calls ‘BJP govt at centre’ to resign over Farm laws after passing similar bills in West Bengal in 2014

It was reported that the Bill would "promote the formation of new markets where farmers can directly sell the product to the end-users". It stated that Government regulation will ensure a greater degree of assurance to both the farmers and the customers while being beneficial to the exchequer.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal CM calls Centre to resign on farm bills after passing similar laws in West Bengal in 2014
Mamata Banerjee(Source: India Today)
72

The ongoing farmers’ protests in Delhi have been co-opted by opportunist politicians and ‘activists’ trying to mount an attack against the Modi government. After political parties such as Congress, Samajwadi Party and self-described activists such as Yogendra Yadav tried to exploit the agitation to further their propaganda, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, too, has jumped into the fray, in a bid to whip up anti-BJP sentiment ahead of the upcoming state elections in 2021.

At a rally in West Bengal’s West Midnapore, Banerjee contended that the Centre must withdraw the farm bills or step down from the government.

“The BJP government (at the Centre) should immediately withdraw the farm bills or step down. It should not continue
to remain in power after sacrificing the rights of the farmers,” she declaimed.

Mamata Banerjee passed similar Farm Laws in West Bengal in 2014

While Ms Banerjee held forth on how the farm bills are not in the interest of the farmers and the urgent need to repeal them, she had passed similar agriculture laws in West Bengal in 2014 which she is vehemently opposing today. This was brought to fore by a social media user who goes by Twitter handle @BefittingFacts. The social media user alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government had passed similar agriculture laws in West Bengal in 2014. The user shared screenshots from TMC websites to substantiate his assertions.

The article titled “WB Assembly passes Agricultural Marketing Bill” was published on the official website of Trinamool Congress on December 8, 2014, about six years before the Modi government passed the three farm laws. The article stated that the bill was passed by the West Bengal Assembly in order to curb the menace of the “middlemen”.

Source: http://aitcofficial.org/aitc/wb-assembly-passes-agricultural-marketing-bill/

The article further added that the Bill would “promote the formation of new markets where farmers can directly sell the product to the end-users”. It stated that Government regulation will ensure a greater degree of assurance to both the farmers and the customers while being beneficial to the exchequer.

These are precisely the same reasons why the Modi government has passed the three new farms bills in the parliament. The agriculture laws promulgated by the Centre is directed at unlocking new opportunities for the farmers while eliminating the role of middlemen in the agriculture trade.

Mamata Banerjee eyes forthcoming state elections with her attack against the Centre on Farm Bills

Though Mamata Banerjee had passed similar agriculture laws in 2014, she is opposing them now because it suits her political convenience. West Bengal is all set for the state assembly elections in 2021. The BJP has already made strong inroads in the West Bengal politics with winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 General elections. The election tide in the West Bengal already seems to be turning in the favour of the BJP as TMC is plagued by resentment and rebellion among its ranks.

With the state elections approaching and TMC teetering on the edge of a political crisis, the attack against the Centre on the new Farm Bills was just a dishonest attempt by Mamata Banerjee to exploit the ongoing farmers’ protests to her advantage by portraying the BJP-led Centre as against the welfare of the farmers and thereby turn the odds of the WB assembly elections in her favour.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

One BJP worker dead in crude bomb attack, Tejasvi Surya calls Bengal police a ‘disgrace to India’s famed police forces’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Police brutalities in BJP rally in West Bengal, one BJP leader died, over 100 workers injured.
Read more
Social Media

Ichhadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav floats a new conspiracy on eve of Bharat Bandh, gets roasted

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav asserted that even essential commodities like milk will not be allowed to be transported during Bharat Bandh on December 8.
Read more

Congress supports Bharat Bandh call, shares blatant lies against the new farmer laws

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress supports Bharat Bandh, peddles blatant, shameless lies against new farmer laws.

Here is how the international media called Osama Bin Laden ‘a warrior building road to peace’ 27 years ago

Media OpIndia Staff -
Years before the gruesome 9/11 attacks, Osama Bin Laden was hailed by the international media as a philanthropist who emancipated Muslims in the Afghan war and was helping build roads for the poor in Sudan

Fascist Modi steals farmer leader Geeta Bhati’s sandals and it requires our serious attention

Satire Nirwa Mehta -
It is extremely shameful on fascist Modi government's part to steal Geeta Bhati's sandals.

From KCR 1.0 to KCR 2.0: 7 reasons why Telangana is getting disillusioned with TRS and why BJP is making in-roads

Opinions S. Sudhir Kumar -
What people saw in KCR 1.0 is very different from what they are seeing in KCR 2.0 - Here is why Telangana is reposing faith in BJP

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Inki aurate take-take ke bhaw bikti thi’, after justifying death threat to PM Modi, Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh humiliates Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Though Yograj Singh does not explicitly mention Hindus in the videos, it is clear from the speech that it is what he meant
Read more
News Reports

Diljit Dosanjh’s UK manager linked to 9 companies opened and dissolved since 2011. Are UK based Khalistan sympathisers hijacking farmers’ protest?

OpIndia Staff -
It is evident that the concept of Khalistan has more support in western countries than it seems to have in India itself.
Read more
Entertainment

‘We will make Ravan humane, justify his abduction of Sita’: Saif Ali Khan on his role of ‘Lankesh’ in upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan courted another controversy recently after he revealed that the makers of his upcoming movie 'Adipurush' have decided to show 'Ravan' as humane
Read more
News Reports

Amidst protests by Punjab farmers against the farm laws, farmers from various States request the centre not to repeal them

OpIndia Staff -
These farmers from various states, including Punjab, have said that the new farm laws have been beneficial to them
Read more
News Reports

How a teacher from Solapur, Ranjitsinh Disale, won the coveted Global Teacher Prize and $1 million: Here is his story

OpIndia Staff -
32-year-old teacher Ranjitsinh Disale won the Global Teacher prize and prize money of $1 million for his extensive work in the field of the girl child education
Read more
News Reports

‘My wife has converted to Hindu religion’: Rahul Mahajan on his Russian wife Natalya Ilina

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Mahajan said, "she is Russian and has converted to Hindu religion and I always give her the reference of Lord Shiva and Parvati"
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

UP police assure protection to Dalit woman after her video accusing Zahid Ali and others of intimidating her with violence goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A Dalit woman's video in which she was lamenting about the atrocities against her by Muslim encroachers has gone viral.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Allah has chosen me to become a student of Quran and Hadees’: Pakistani actress Zainab Jamil leaves showbiz for Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Zainab Jamil posted on Instagram and said, “I proudly announce that I won’t be continuing my career as an actor and model.”
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee calls ‘BJP govt at centre’ to resign over Farm laws after passing similar bills in West Bengal in 2014

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had passed similar farm bills, aimed at "curbing the menace of middlemen" in 2014
Read more
News Reports

One BJP worker dead in crude bomb attack, Tejasvi Surya calls Bengal police a ‘disgrace to India’s famed police forces’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Police brutalities in BJP rally in West Bengal, one BJP leader died, over 100 workers injured.
Read more
Satire

Rahul Gandhi in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as manager of Arsenal, fans sign Yogendra Yadav to help organise protest

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi is in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal Football Club after disastrous run of games.
Read more
World

Paris beheading case: Amidst chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’, terrorist was called ‘lion of Islam’, given hero’s funeral in Chechnya

OpIndia Staff -
The terrorist sympathisers in Chechnya claimed that Anzorov wanted to 'humiliate and strike' Samuel Paty for his 'offensive' cartoons
Read more
Social Media

Ichhadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav floats a new conspiracy on eve of Bharat Bandh, gets roasted

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav asserted that even essential commodities like milk will not be allowed to be transported during Bharat Bandh on December 8.
Read more
Media

Sagarika Ghosh wants Hindus to be ok with forced conversion to Islam because she watched a Turkish show

K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent journalist' Sagarika Ghose provided a novel way of dealing with the menace of Grooming Jihad on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Congress supports Bharat Bandh call, shares blatant lies against the new farmer laws

OpIndia Staff -
Congress supports Bharat Bandh, peddles blatant, shameless lies against new farmer laws.
Read more
News Reports

Farmer agitation instigated by arhatiyas and middlemen fearing loss of ₹6000 crores says BJP leader

OpIndia Staff -
There are about 25,000 arhatiyas or middlemen in Punjab who stand to lose profits due to the new farm laws.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
494,301FollowersFollow
20,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com