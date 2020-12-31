Thursday, December 31, 2020
Home News Reports Mexico: Man digs a tunnel to meet married girlfriend, gets caught by husband 'mud-handed'
VarietyWTF News
Updated:

Mexico: Man digs a tunnel to meet married girlfriend, gets caught by husband ‘mud-handed’

Alberto was having an affair with a married woman, Pamela, and was caught red-handed by her husband.

OpIndia Staff
Mexican man dug tunnel to meet girlfriend
Mexican man dug tunnel to meet married girlfriend, got caught red-handed by girlfriend's husband (Image: Zee News)
183

A bizarre incident has come to light in Mexico where a man named Alberto dug a long tunnel to his married girlfriend’s home. He was having an affair with a married woman, Pamela, and was caught red-handed by her husband. According to the reports, the tunnel connected Alberto’s house directly to his girlfriend’s house. The incident took place in Tijuana neighbourhood of Villas del Prado 1.

Albert used his skills of construction work to build the tunnel

Construction worker Alberto built the tunnel when the woman’s husband, Jorge, was out for work, as per reports. Alberto and his girlfriend regularly met when the husband was away from home for work. One day Jorge came back earlier than his usual time and caught the couple red-handed. Alberto was trying to hide behind a couch. After catching Alberto, he also discovered the tunnel. On inspection, he found out that the tunnel was leading to Alberto’s house.

Alberto hid the affair from his wife

Alberto was also married and hiding the affair from his wife. Alberto requested Jorge not to tell his wife about the affair, but Jorge did not stop and informed Alberto’s wife about the affair and the tunnel. Both men got into an argument after which someone called the police. When the local police arrived, they were involved in a fistfight. It is not clear how long the tunnel was, but the tunnel entrance’s photos are widely shared on social media platforms.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMexico man tunnel, girlfriend house, illicit affair
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

From Pranab Mukherjee, Sushant Singh Rajput to Maradona: A list of 15 celebrities who passed away in 2020

OpIndia Staff -
This year, consistent with the gloom that has surrounded it, has also seen the deaths of quite a few celebrities, both in India and abroad.
Read more
News Reports

‘Love Caravan’ Harsh Mander, ‘Ichchhadhaari protester’ Yogendra Yadav and more: The Top 10 villains for the year 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Our list of the most heinous villains of the year 2020. And since we are an Indian media outlet, this report is from an Indian perspective.
Read more

From ‘Dr Aisha’ to WSJ and NYT: The Top 10 Fake News for the year 2020 and their fact-checks

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The year 2020 was the year of Fake News and Fact Checks. Apart from the Coronavirus pandemic, there was an epidemic of fake news as well.

Andhra Pradesh: Shri Ram idol at Ramateertham temple found ‘beheaded’, opposition attacks Jagan Reddy govt

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Another temple attack in Andhra Pradesh, Ram Idol broken, thrown into pond at Ramateertham, Vizianagaram.

Bihar’s female voter is the unsung ‘Person of the Year’, let us give her the respect she has earned: Here is how

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
A day after Bihar Assembly polls results, a much-flustered intellectual declared: “Elections are no longer the most happening things in our democracy.”

Reservation for govt school students: Is the Odisha govt admitting that they have created a new backward class in the state?

Opinions Sambit Nayak -
By announcing reservation for government school students, is CM Naveen Patnaik admitting that in 21 years of his rule, he has created a new backward class in the state?

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Media

NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain gets reality checked by ex-P&G India chief Gurcharan Das over reforms and Punjab farmers’ vandalism

OpIndia Staff -
As Punjab farmers go vandalising and destroying Reliance Jio towers to protest against the new farm laws, NDTV's Sreenivasan Jain got schooled by Gurcharan Das, former CEO of Procter & Gamble, India.
Read more
Politics

The curious case of Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and his Pakistani ‘friend’ Aroosa Alam

OpIndia Staff -
The intrigue between Captain Amarinder Singh and former Pakistani defence journalist Aroosa Alam has been one of the worst kept secrets of Punjab
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
Entertainment

As Sonu Sood’s book ‘I am no messiah’ gets negative ratings, Amazon restricts review submission

OpIndia Staff -
When Sood, in his memoirs, writes that he is not a messiah, he is being quite honest.
Read more
Editor's picks

Shoaib Akhtar’s deranged rant on Pakistani cricketers not making it to ICC list of players for decade will partly redeem your 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Shoaib Akhtar accused the ICC of discouraging unsportsmanlike behaviour. "Now, you cannot push anyone or even say mean things," he lamented.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Zee News anchor Aman Chopra slammed TMC leader Anirban Banerjee for using the name Rabindranath Thakur instead of Tagore
Read more
News Reports

From Pranab Mukherjee, Sushant Singh Rajput to Maradona: A list of 15 celebrities who passed away in 2020

OpIndia Staff -
This year, consistent with the gloom that has surrounded it, has also seen the deaths of quite a few celebrities, both in India and abroad.
Read more
News Reports

‘Love Caravan’ Harsh Mander, ‘Ichchhadhaari protester’ Yogendra Yadav and more: The Top 10 villains for the year 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Our list of the most heinous villains of the year 2020. And since we are an Indian media outlet, this report is from an Indian perspective.
Read more
News Reports

From ‘Dr Aisha’ to WSJ and NYT: The Top 10 Fake News for the year 2020 and their fact-checks

OpIndia Staff -
The year 2020 was the year of Fake News and Fact Checks. Apart from the Coronavirus pandemic, there was an epidemic of fake news as well.
Read more
News Reports

Mexico: Man digs a tunnel to meet married girlfriend, gets caught by husband ‘mud-handed’

OpIndia Staff -
In Mexico, a husband was shocked when he found that his wife's boyfriend has dug a tunnel connecting their houses.
Read more
Social Media

‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot thinks Shaheen Bagh Bilkis was ‘fighting for women’s equality’, deletes story later

OpIndia Staff -
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot faced criticism for calling anti-CAA protestor Bilkis as an activist fighting for 'women's equality'.
Read more
Crime

Andhra Pradesh: Shri Ram idol at Ramateertham temple found ‘beheaded’, opposition attacks Jagan Reddy govt

OpIndia Staff -
Another temple attack in Andhra Pradesh, Ram Idol broken, thrown into pond at Ramateertham, Vizianagaram.
Read more
News Reports

CBI raids residences of Trinamool Youth Congress General Secretary in connection with cattle smuggling case: Details

OpIndia Staff -
CBI conducted raids at several locations in West Bengal including two Kolkata residences of TMC Youth Wing General Secretary Vinay Mishra
Read more
News Reports

While holidaying in Italy, Rahul Gandhi decides to create chaos in India by spreading fake news about loan write-offs: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi does not understand the difference between a loan 'write-off' and a loan 'waiver'
Read more
Social Media

What happens to someone’s Gmail, Facebook and other social media accounts after they die? Here are the answers

Anurag -
Death is evident. It is up to you how you want your social media accounts to be after your death.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com