A bizarre incident has come to light in Mexico where a man named Alberto dug a long tunnel to his married girlfriend’s home. He was having an affair with a married woman, Pamela, and was caught red-handed by her husband. According to the reports, the tunnel connected Alberto’s house directly to his girlfriend’s house. The incident took place in Tijuana neighbourhood of Villas del Prado 1.

Albert used his skills of construction work to build the tunnel

Construction worker Alberto built the tunnel when the woman’s husband, Jorge, was out for work, as per reports. Alberto and his girlfriend regularly met when the husband was away from home for work. One day Jorge came back earlier than his usual time and caught the couple red-handed. Alberto was trying to hide behind a couch. After catching Alberto, he also discovered the tunnel. On inspection, he found out that the tunnel was leading to Alberto’s house.

Alberto hid the affair from his wife

Alberto was also married and hiding the affair from his wife. Alberto requested Jorge not to tell his wife about the affair, but Jorge did not stop and informed Alberto’s wife about the affair and the tunnel. Both men got into an argument after which someone called the police. When the local police arrived, they were involved in a fistfight. It is not clear how long the tunnel was, but the tunnel entrance’s photos are widely shared on social media platforms.