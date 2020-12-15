Protest organisers provided foot massagers, gyms and live pizza but not proper toilets, farmers upset

Protesting Punjab farmers at Singhu border are upset over lack of facilities and cleanliness.

"Administration is totally at fault for not providing water in washrooms here. We'll die of diseases but we won't leave till our demands are met," says Bhaag Singh, a farmer from Sangrur, Punjab. pic.twitter.com/qthLp4IGPu — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

The protesting farmers from Punjab have blamed the organisers for not providing running water in toilets. They claim they will die of diseases but will not give up the protests.

Another protestor also complained about increase of mosquito menace there. This while the protest organisers have been providing them with foot massagers, gyms, music concerts and also live food counters like pizzas for the protestors.

Pizza party organised at ‘farmer’ protest site along Haryana-Delhi border/ Image Source: Rightster

Over and above the facilities for entertainment provided by protest organisers, Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi government has also provided basic amenities to the protestors. In fact, AAP govt has been boasting of providing these services to the protestors.

एक तरफ भाजपा सरकार आंदोलनकारी किसानों पर आंसू गैस ,वाटर कैनन ,लाठी-पत्थर से हमला कर रही है।



दूसरी तरफ केजरीवाल सरकार उनके घाव पर मरहम लगाने का काम कर रही है l



सिंघु बॉर्डर पर चिकित्सा व स्वास्थ सेवाओं के लिए केजरीवाल सरकार ने बंदोबस्त किया है l pic.twitter.com/DC72sPe0Ik — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) November 30, 2020

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had also declared himself as the ‘sevadar’ for the protestors.

But as the protests enter the 20th day, the protestors seem to be getting edgy.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab and some from Haryana, have been blocking major roads to Delhi protesting against the central government’s new farm laws which lets them sell their produce to whoever they want, at whatever price they want. The protestors, however, are claiming that the government is doing away with the ‘mandi’ system and the minimum support price govt gives to purchase the produce. The government, however, has been relentlessly busting the myth and has clarified umpteen number of times that the mandi system as well as MSP stays. However, the protestors are not ready to budge.

These protests have now taken a dangerous turn as certain Khalistani elements seem to have extended their support with quite a few hateful slogans being raised at the protest sites.