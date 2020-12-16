Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Punjab farmers vs farmers: Punjab farmer organisations with Maoist links oppose govt talking to farmers from other states

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha accused the government of trying to 'defame' the ongoing protests by Punjab farmers who have blocked roads to Delhi, taking the national capital hostage.

OpIndia Staff
Farmer organisation led by Darshan Pal, founding member of Maoist group PDFI, write to union govt to not talk to other farmer unions
Protesting farmers from Punjab are upset that the central government is holding talks with farmer bodies of other states. Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body representing as many as 40 farmers bodies, mostly from Punjab, has written to the union government asking it to stop holding talks with farmer bodies of other states. The letter is written by Darshan Pal, who was a founding member of Maoist organisation PDFI.

This letter comes after other farmer bodies in other states extended their support to the new farm laws passed by the Centre. The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha accused the government of trying to ‘defame’ the ongoing protests by Punjab farmers who have blocked roads to Delhi, taking the national capital hostage.

Earlier, too, when the government had asked farmer unions to come up with specific issues they have with the three farm laws, the protesters had indicated that they were in no mood to resolve the issue. Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union, had demanded that the union govt should call a special session of the parliament to repeal the farm laws. Pal, in his letter on Wednesday has claimed that the farmers body has rejected

According to media reports, Darshan Pal, who was a doctor but took to farming a few years ago, is coordinating among various organisations participating in the protests. He is also a working committee member of the All India Kisan Sangrash Coordination Committee (AIKSCC). But the shocking fact is that, he is also a Maoist leader.

Darshan Pal was one of the founders of People’s Democratic Front of India (PDFI). PDFI is a constituent of the Maoist movement, the left-wing terrorism in the country. He was the convenor of the 51-member executive committee of PDFI. Apart from Darshan Pal, other founder members of PDFI included known anti-National and anti-BJP names like Varvara Rao, Kalyan Rao, Medha Patkar, Nandita Haksar, SAR Geelani, BD Sarma etc.

Earlier this week, ten farmer leaders led by AIKCC which has presence in 28 states pledged their support to the new farm laws. The memorandum specifically slammed those few elements who were trying to spread misinformation and instigate the farmers against the new laws. According to them, some elements involved in the farmers’ protest were trying to spread misconceptions about the agrarian laws among the protesters.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

