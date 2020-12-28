A man has been booked in Uttar Pradesh for posing as a member of a right-wing outfit and collecting money as donations for the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. He has been booked under forgery and provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

A complaint was filed by BJP’s Moradabad district chief Rajpal Singh Chauhan and on the basis of it, an FIR has been registered at the Majhola Police Station on Sarturday. Chauhan told reporters, “As soon as I came to know a man who was collecting funds for the Ram Mandir by posing as the president of a new outfit, I immediately informed the police and lodged an FIR against him. We want to alert the public that they should not donate money to anybody without verification. We demanded immediate arrest of the accused and his aides and strict action against them.”

SHO Avadhesh Kumar said, “We have registered an FIR against Premveer Singh under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the IT Act.” “We have also learnt from Premveer Singh’s social media posts and donors’ receipts that he belongs to the Vishwa Hindu Mahashakti Sangh. He will be arrested soon,” he added.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had earlier announced that a nationwide Mass Contact and Contribution Campaign will be launched in January and it has been insisted that the Ram Mandir will be built through donations collected from devotees. It appears that the man who has been booked was attempting to take advantage of the noble initiative to dupe people.