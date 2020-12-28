Monday, December 28, 2020
Home Crime Man booked for posing as member of 'right-wing' group and collecting money in Ram...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Man booked for posing as member of ‘right-wing’ group and collecting money in Ram Mandir’s name

He has been booked under forgery and provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

OpIndia Staff
Man booked for ollecting donations in the name of Ram Mandir
Representational image (source: DNA)
4

A man has been booked in Uttar Pradesh for posing as a member of a right-wing outfit and collecting money as donations for the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. He has been booked under forgery and provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

A complaint was filed by BJP’s Moradabad district chief Rajpal Singh Chauhan and on the basis of it, an FIR has been registered at the Majhola Police Station on Sarturday. Chauhan told reporters, “As soon as I came to know a man who was collecting funds for the Ram Mandir by posing as the president of a new outfit, I immediately informed the police and lodged an FIR against him. We want to alert the public that they should not donate money to anybody without verification. We demanded immediate arrest of the accused and his aides and strict action against them.”

SHO Avadhesh Kumar said, “We have registered an FIR against Premveer Singh under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the IT Act.” “We have also learnt from Premveer Singh’s social media posts and donors’ receipts that he belongs to the Vishwa Hindu Mahashakti Sangh. He will be arrested soon,” he added.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had earlier announced that a nationwide Mass Contact and Contribution Campaign will be launched in January and it has been insisted that the Ram Mandir will be built through donations collected from devotees. It appears that the man who has been booked was attempting to take advantage of the noble initiative to dupe people.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsram mandir donations
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

From ‘water metro’ to ‘lite metro’ PM Modi charts out future of public transport as he flags off India’s first-ever driverless metro in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
The driverless trains would be equipped with several advanced features such as better regeneration of energy during braking, energy-efficient subsystems like LED lighting and air conditioning systems
Read more
Social Media

Punjab: ‘Protesting farmers’ steal generator set from Jio tower and ‘donate’ it to Gurudwara. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The ‘protestors’ have been targeting Reliance Jio towers because Congress politicians have been spreading rumours and misinformation that "Ambani and Adani are about to exploit farmers". Earlier, the protestors at Delhi border were seen urging people not to use Jio sim.
Read more

Rahul Gandhi tweeted a poem to exploit farmers issue, kin of poet demands apology

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
He has mocked an iconic poem that has been inspiring generations of Indians. It is highly condemnable and he must apologise for this," Dr Vinod Kumar Maheshwari told.

Congress trolls trying to shield Rahul Gandhi left red faced after party confirms Wayanad MP is on vacation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress trolls refused to believe that Rahul Gandhi had taken off on a vacation and accused media reports on it as 'fake news'

Amitabh Bachchan apologises to poet Tisha Agarwal for sharing her poem ‘Chai’ without giving her due credit

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
While responding to his apology, Tisha Agarwal expressed her gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan for acknowledging her work.

US Pres Donald Trump signs COVID relief bill which promises millions of relief to Pakistan and other countries

World OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump on Sunday signed the 2.3 trillion USD COVID relief bill, days after calling it a disgrace.

Recently Popular

Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of New Years eve, Rahul Gandhi takes off to Milan: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's vacation to Milan comes a day before Congress' foundation day where there were the party had decided to take up the nationalism pitch.
Read more
Entertainment

The Sushant Singh Rajput Saga: What it tells us about the nature of public movements and why some succeed and most fail

K Bhattacharjee -
The Sushant Singh Rajput saga has invaluable lessons for everyone and especially, for those in public life.
Read more
World

Nashville explosion: The curious case of a Youtube channel that uploaded a video of the blast

OpIndia Staff -
Ford Fisher, the Editor of News2Share, revealed that the Nashville blast video was originally uploaded on Youtube.
Read more
News Reports

New Zealand: Indian origin Radio host stabbed by assailants after he supported the new farm laws in India, in critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
New Zealand based Indian origin Radio host Harnek Singh stabbed by unknown assailants after he was accused of being anti-Sikh
Read more
News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Crime

Man booked for posing as member of ‘right-wing’ group and collecting money in Ram Mandir’s name

OpIndia Staff -
A man has been booked in UP for posing as member of a right-wing outfit and collecting money as donations for Ram Mandir.
Read more
News Reports

From ‘water metro’ to ‘lite metro’ PM Modi charts out future of public transport as he flags off India’s first-ever driverless metro in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
The driverless trains would be equipped with several advanced features such as better regeneration of energy during braking, energy-efficient subsystems like LED lighting and air conditioning systems
Read more
Social Media

Punjab: ‘Protesting farmers’ steal generator set from Jio tower and ‘donate’ it to Gurudwara. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The ‘protestors’ have been targeting Reliance Jio towers because Congress politicians have been spreading rumours and misinformation that "Ambani and Adani are about to exploit farmers". Earlier, the protestors at Delhi border were seen urging people not to use Jio sim.
Read more
News Reports

France: Muslim man, the son of police officers, attacked and assaulted by Islamists for attending Christmas lunch

OpIndia Staff -
A 20-year-old young man, the son of law enforcement officers, had shared pictures of a Christmas party he had attended.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi tweeted a poem to exploit farmers issue, kin of poet demands apology

OpIndia Staff -
He has mocked an iconic poem that has been inspiring generations of Indians. It is highly condemnable and he must apologise for this," Dr Vinod Kumar Maheshwari told.
Read more
News Reports

Ujjain stone-pelting incident: Madhya Pradesh police books Ayaz, Wasim, Shadab and Altu under NSA

OpIndia Staff -
At the same time, the cops had booked three people, including two women, for attempted murder, rioting, giving a false statement and voluntarily causing hurt.
Read more
News Reports

Congress trolls trying to shield Rahul Gandhi left red faced after party confirms Wayanad MP is on vacation

OpIndia Staff -
Congress trolls refused to believe that Rahul Gandhi had taken off on a vacation and accused media reports on it as 'fake news'
Read more
News Reports

Confirmed: Rahul Gandhi leaves India on a personal trip, will not attend the party’s Foundation Day celebrations

OpIndia Staff -
Congress Party has confirmed that Rahul Gandhi has left for a short 'personal trip'.
Read more
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan apologises to poet Tisha Agarwal for sharing her poem ‘Chai’ without giving her due credit

OpIndia Staff -
While responding to his apology, Tisha Agarwal expressed her gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan for acknowledging her work.
Read more
World

US Pres Donald Trump signs COVID relief bill which promises millions of relief to Pakistan and other countries

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump on Sunday signed the 2.3 trillion USD COVID relief bill, days after calling it a disgrace.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com