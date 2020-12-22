Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Shiv Sena’s Pratap Sarnaik evades ED summons in Rs 175 crore money laundering case, fresh summons issued to both his sons

For the unversed, on December 12, a credit card registered under the name of a Pakistani national was recovered from the premises of Sarnaik. The credit card was registered on his address.

OpIndia Staff
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray/ Image Source: Swarajya
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, who is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his involvement in a Rs 175 crore money laundering case pertaining to a private security firm named Tops Group, is yet to respond to a summons sent to him yesterday to appear before the department for questioning. According to sources, Sarnaik was summoned to appear on Monday, which he failed. The ED will soon take a call on summoning him again later, sources said.

Meanwhile, the department has issued fresh summons to his sons- Purvesh Sarnaik and Vihang Sarnaik asking the siblings to appear before the agency on December 23 (Wednesday).

Earlier, five summons had been issued to Vihang Sarnaik to join the investigation by ED while two have been issued to Purvesh to join investigations. ED had now asked Purvesh and Pratap Sarnaik to join the investigation on Monday but both failed to join after which the agency issued fresh summons to them. Vihang had earlier cited his wife’s illness as the reason for not being able to join the investigation while Purvesh said he was ill.

The Enforcement Directorate had last month raided the residences and official premises of the Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in connection with a money laundering case involving the Shiv Sena MLA. The search was conducted at 10 places across Mumbai and Thane with the links to the aforementioned Shiv Sena leader. Subsequebtly the agency arrested Sarnaik’s close aide in connection with a money laundering case linked to the legislator.

Uddhav Thackeray defends Pratap Sarnaik

A day after the raid, the Shiv Sena chief come out in defence of his loyalist, calling the action taken by the agency against Sarnaik’s family ‘pervert politics’. Thackeray alleged that Sarnaik’s family was being targeted by the ED. 

A Pakistani credit card was recovered from Sarnaik’s house registered on his address

For the unversed, on December 12, a credit card registered under the name of a Pakistani national was recovered from the premises of Sarnaik. The credit card was registered on his address.

MLA Pratap Sarnaik had threatened to break Kangana Ranaut’s mouth

In the last few months, Sarnaik has made his presence felt in Maharashtra politics by ratcheting up his criticism against the BJP. Besides, he has also been vehemently demanding re-investigation into the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik, a case which was used by the Mumbai Police to arrest Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. Sarnaik had brought in privilege motions against Kangana Ranaut and Arnab Goswami in the previous session of the Assembly.

