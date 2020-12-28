Monday, December 28, 2020
Home News Reports Congress will lose Rae Bareli in 2024 just like they lost Amethi, challenges Union...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Congress will lose Rae Bareli in 2024 just like they lost Amethi, challenges Union Minister Smriti Irani

In 2019 General Elections, Smriti Irani gave a humiliating defeat to Rahul Gandhi, winning Amethi, which was considered a 'safe seat' for the Nehru-Gandhi family through the years

OpIndia Staff
Smriti Irani warns Congress of a similar fate in Rae Bareli in 2024 as they had in Amethi
Smriti Irani(Source: India Today)
1

A day before senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took off for a vacation to Milan, Union Minister Smriti Irani who emerged as a giant slayer, defeating the Gandhi scion from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in 2019 General Assembly elections, warned of a similar fate awaiting another Congress pocket borough, Rae Bareli, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Smriti Irani on Saturday accused the former Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi of using foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and resorting to spreading lies and deceit to sow confusion. “At this rate, Congress will end up losing Rae Bareli’s Lok Sabha seat too, a seat currently held by the interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, in 2024 elections,” Irani said.

The Union Minister was on a three-day visit to her parliamentary constituency starting Friday. She also made a quick visit to nearby Rae Bareli, the parliamentary constituency held by Sonia Gandhi since 2004. The cabinet minister has also visited Lucknow to meet with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath before travelling back to her constituency.

Stepping up attack against the Gandhi family, Irani dared Rahul Gandhi for a debate on the farmers’ issue and described Priyanka Gandhi’s proposed Kisan Yatra in Uttar Pradesh as a publicity stunt.

The Union Minister also quoted a tweet posted by BJP President JP Nadda to question Rahul Gandhi’s opposition to the newly introduced Farm Bills, stating that the Amethi’s farmers were fed up with the Congress party and therefore voted him out of power in the last Lok Sabha polls.

During her visit to Amethi, Irani also spoke of projects rolled out for her parliamentary constituency since she became the MP in 2019. Other BJP leaders also highlighted how the Yogi Adityanath government had passed several projects for Rae Bareli too. Besides AIIMS-Rae Bareli, the Ganga Expressway, which would connect Meerut to Prayagraj, and pass through Rae Bareli, pacts with private investors for fabricators and feeder factory for rail coach, a spice park for research on mint have also been authorised for the only remaining Congress enclave in the state, party leaders said.

Rahul Gandhi flies to Milan amidst rumblings within the Congress party

Smriti Irani’s biting remarks came a day before Rahul Gandhi left for vacation to Milan. According to reports, the Wayanad MP left for Milan, Italy early Sunday morning on a Qatar Airlines flight. His vacation to Milan comes a day before Congress’ foundation day where there was the party had decided to take up the nationalism pitch.

Gandhi’s vacation also comes amidst rumblings within the Congress party of making sweeping operational and leadership changes in the party, in a bid to arrest their declining political fortunes. In August this year, 23 dissident Congress leaders, including 5 former Chief Ministers, many Congress Working Committee members, incumbent MPs, and several former Union Ministers, wrote a letter to interim Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, calling for a complete overhaul of the party, from top to bottom.

The appalling performance in Bihar Assembly elections last month led to a fresh flare-up within the party, with the senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal publicly commenting that the time for introspection is over. Following Congress’ disappointing performance in Bihar, 23 senior Congress leaders had reportedly written a letter to interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi demanding that an immediate CWC meeting be called to discuss the poll debacle in Bihar. They have reportedly also demanded organisational elections for the party president’s post be held at the earliest in the view of the electoral drubbing. They had also raised questions on the vacation by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrae bareli, smriti irani
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress will lose Rae Bareli in 2024 just like they lost Amethi, challenges Union Minister Smriti Irani

OpIndia Staff -
The Union Minister Smriti Irani was on a three-day visit to her parliamentary constituency, Amethi, when she warned Congress of a similar fate awaiting the party in Rae Bareli in 2024
Read more
News Reports

From ‘water metro’ to ‘lite metro’ PM Modi charts out future of public transport as he flags off India’s first-ever driverless metro in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
The driverless trains would be equipped with several advanced features such as better regeneration of energy during braking, energy-efficient subsystems like LED lighting and air conditioning systems
Read more

Punjab: ‘Protesting farmers’ steal generator set from Jio tower and ‘donate’ it to Gurudwara. Watch video

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
The ‘protestors’ have been targeting Reliance Jio towers because Congress politicians have been spreading rumours and misinformation that "Ambani and Adani are about to exploit farmers". Earlier, the protestors at Delhi border were seen urging people not to use Jio sim.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted a poem to exploit farmers issue, kin of poet demands apology

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
He has mocked an iconic poem that has been inspiring generations of Indians. It is highly condemnable and he must apologise for this," Dr Vinod Kumar Maheshwari told.

Congress trolls trying to shield Rahul Gandhi left red faced after party confirms Wayanad MP is on vacation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress trolls refused to believe that Rahul Gandhi had taken off on a vacation and accused media reports on it as 'fake news'

Amitabh Bachchan apologises to poet Tisha Agarwal for sharing her poem ‘Chai’ without giving her due credit

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
While responding to his apology, Tisha Agarwal expressed her gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan for acknowledging her work.

Recently Popular

Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of New Years eve, Rahul Gandhi takes off to Milan: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's vacation to Milan comes a day before Congress' foundation day where there were the party had decided to take up the nationalism pitch.
Read more
Entertainment

The Sushant Singh Rajput Saga: What it tells us about the nature of public movements and why some succeed and most fail

K Bhattacharjee -
The Sushant Singh Rajput saga has invaluable lessons for everyone and especially, for those in public life.
Read more
World

Nashville explosion: The curious case of a Youtube channel that uploaded a video of the blast

OpIndia Staff -
Ford Fisher, the Editor of News2Share, revealed that the Nashville blast video was originally uploaded on Youtube.
Read more
News Reports

New Zealand: Indian origin Radio host stabbed by assailants after he supported the new farm laws in India, in critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
New Zealand based Indian origin Radio host Harnek Singh stabbed by unknown assailants after he was accused of being anti-Sikh
Read more
News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Congress will lose Rae Bareli in 2024 just like they lost Amethi, challenges Union Minister Smriti Irani

OpIndia Staff -
The Union Minister Smriti Irani was on a three-day visit to her parliamentary constituency, Amethi, when she warned Congress of a similar fate awaiting the party in Rae Bareli in 2024
Read more
Crime

Man booked for posing as member of ‘right-wing’ group and collecting money in Ram Mandir’s name

OpIndia Staff -
A man has been booked in UP for posing as member of a right-wing outfit and collecting money as donations for Ram Mandir.
Read more
News Reports

From ‘water metro’ to ‘lite metro’ PM Modi charts out future of public transport as he flags off India’s first-ever driverless metro in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
The driverless trains would be equipped with several advanced features such as better regeneration of energy during braking, energy-efficient subsystems like LED lighting and air conditioning systems
Read more
Social Media

Punjab: ‘Protesting farmers’ steal generator set from Jio tower and ‘donate’ it to Gurudwara. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The ‘protestors’ have been targeting Reliance Jio towers because Congress politicians have been spreading rumours and misinformation that "Ambani and Adani are about to exploit farmers". Earlier, the protestors at Delhi border were seen urging people not to use Jio sim.
Read more
News Reports

France: Muslim man, the son of police officers, attacked and assaulted by Islamists for attending Christmas lunch

OpIndia Staff -
A 20-year-old young man, the son of law enforcement officers, had shared pictures of a Christmas party he had attended.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi tweeted a poem to exploit farmers issue, kin of poet demands apology

OpIndia Staff -
He has mocked an iconic poem that has been inspiring generations of Indians. It is highly condemnable and he must apologise for this," Dr Vinod Kumar Maheshwari told.
Read more
News Reports

Ujjain stone-pelting incident: Madhya Pradesh police books Ayaz, Wasim, Shadab and Altu under NSA

OpIndia Staff -
At the same time, the cops had booked three people, including two women, for attempted murder, rioting, giving a false statement and voluntarily causing hurt.
Read more
News Reports

Congress trolls trying to shield Rahul Gandhi left red faced after party confirms Wayanad MP is on vacation

OpIndia Staff -
Congress trolls refused to believe that Rahul Gandhi had taken off on a vacation and accused media reports on it as 'fake news'
Read more
News Reports

Confirmed: Rahul Gandhi leaves India on a personal trip, will not attend the party’s Foundation Day celebrations

OpIndia Staff -
Congress Party has confirmed that Rahul Gandhi has left for a short 'personal trip'.
Read more
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan apologises to poet Tisha Agarwal for sharing her poem ‘Chai’ without giving her due credit

OpIndia Staff -
While responding to his apology, Tisha Agarwal expressed her gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan for acknowledging her work.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com