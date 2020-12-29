Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Suvendu Adhikari and BJP workers attacked by TMC goons in Nandigram while on their way to Janakinath Temple: Read details

Adhikari had set foot in Nandigram for the first time after defecting to the BJP from the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Although he was en route an apolitical programme, several BJP supporters had flocked to welcome him in Nandigram.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari, BJP workers attacked in Nandigram
Visuals of the vandalised bus (Photo Credits: News 18 Bangla)
On Tuesday, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP party workers were attacked allegedly by TMC goons in Nandigram in East Midnapore, on their way to Janakinath Temple from Tenga.

As per reports, Adhikari had set foot in Nandigram for the first time after defecting to the BJP from the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Although he was en route an apolitical programme, several BJP supporters had flocked to welcome him in Nandigram. BJP workers had arrived in buses and cars to commemorate the event. However, at the Bhuto junction, Suvendu Adhikari and party workers came under attack allegedly from the TMC goons.

While targeting Adhikari, the miscreants threw rocks and stones at him and his supporters. During the attack, a bus carrying BJP workers was also vandalised. Several people, including a girl child, sustained head injuries. They were then taken to the Nandigram Hospital for medical treatment. According to Suvendu Adhikari, a total of 10 people were injured during the attack. BJP has also informed that they are unable to trace some of their workers, post the ambush.

Video Courtesy: News 18 Bangla

While speaking at the religious event, Shuvendu threatened to launch a protest if the goons are not arrested. He said, “We will not tolerate such attacks. The attackers must be arrested else we know how to launch a mass movement. You will be mistaken if you consider us as weak.” Demanding stringent action against the accused, the BJP workers gheraoed the Nandigram police.

TMC goons go berserk in Kolkata

On Saturday, a clash broke out between BJP and TMC workers after the latter launched an unprovocative attack against the new entrants to the saffron party outside the BJP’s main election office in Hastings in Kolkata, West Bengal.

As per reports, the situation became tense when Sunil Mondol arrived at the BJP office. Prior to his arrival, the TMC workers had set up a stage near the saffron party’s office and began their protest. Although the police personnel tried to disperse the TMC mob, they were highly outnumbered. They ambushed the vehicle of the BJP leader, preventing him from stepping into the office.

A scuffle thus broke out between the two sides but the police failed to control the situation. Soon, additional police forces were deployed and the situation was pacified. It was only after that Sunil Mondol was able to step foot into the party office. Several BJP stalwarts such as MP Arjun Singh, Locket Chatterjee, Kailash Vijayavargiya and Dilip Ghosh eventually held meeting at their main election office in Hastings. They condemned the ‘planned conspiracy’ and alleged police complicity in the incident.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

