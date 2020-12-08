Tuesday, December 8, 2020
PM Modi’s tweet, lighting a lamp after his call to the nation in April, becomes most retweeted tweet in politics category in 2020

Vijay, the highest-paid actor in Tamil film industry, took a selfie with his fans in February 2020. When he posted the selfie on Twitter, little did he know that his tweet would receive the most retweets (1.6 lac).

Tweets of PM Modi, MS Dhoni, Kohli features in Golden tweets of 2020
On Tuesday, Twitter announced the Golden tweets of 2020, across politics, business and sports. The said tweets, by public figures, had garnered the most number of likes, retweets or quoted tweets/replies between January 1 and November 15 of this year. As per Twitter, the ‘light a lamp’ tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the most retweeted tweet in the category of politics.

Prime Minister Modi had posted pictures with a burning lamp and had also urged the public to follow suit to switch off all the lights of the house and stand in the balcony after lighting a lamp, switching on the flashlight of their mobile phone or holding a torch.

He had said that this collective expression of purpose and togetherness would help the nation get through this time of crisis. His tweet was retweeted 118.4k times and had 513.2K likes.

Most retweeted tweet in Sports category

Following his retirement from international cricket, MS Dhoni received a heart-warming letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution to the nation. While taking to Twitter, the former ace cricketer wrote, “An Artist, soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone. Thanks, PM Narendra Modi for your appreciation and good wishes.”

His tweet was retweeted 78.2K times and received 333.3K likes. It became the Golden tweet on the social media platform in the sports category.

Most retweeted tweet in Business category

When the ever philanthropic industrialist Ratan Tata announced that Tata Trusts would commit ₹500 crores to fight the Coronavirus pandemic in India, his tweet received appreciation from all quarters. His tweet received 67.4K retweets and became the most retweeted tweet in the business category.

Most retweeted tweet overall

Vijay, the highest-paid actor in Tamil film industry, took a selfie with his fans in February 2020. When he posted the selfie on Twitter, little did he know that His tweet would receive the most retweets (1.6 lac).

Most replies/quoted tweets

When veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan announced in July that he had tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus, his fans wished him a speedy recovery. He had tweeted, “I have tested Covid positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff underwent tests, results awaited… All that has been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested”. His tweet received the most replies aka quoted tweets at 166.4K

Virat Kohli’s tweet garnered the most likes

When Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma informed that they were expecting a child, cricket fans across the world, were thrilled beyond measure. His tweet received 644.1K likes, making it the most liked tweet on Twitter India.

“2020 was a unique year for everyone, which means conversation on Twitter was unique too. As the world grappled with a global pandemic, Indians took to Twitter to stay informed, connected and entertained while talking about their passions, re-discovering interests and having diverse conversations,” the social media giant stated.

