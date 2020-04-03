Friday, April 3, 2020
In video message, PM Modi asks citizens for 9 minutes on 5th April at 9 PM: Here is what he wants us to do

In India, it is believed that people, the citizens of India are an image of God, PM Modi said. In this fight, the collective might of the people should be expressed from time to time so people get inspired and get the strength to fight this war against the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
143

Prime Minister Modi in his address to the nation through a video message today, announced that on 5th April, the nation has to come together to show their grit and collective strength. PM Modi, asking for 9 minutes on 5th April (Sunday) at 9 PM, urged people to switch off all the lights of the house and stand in the balcony after lighting a lamp, switching on the flashlight of their mobile phone or holding a torch.

Prime Minister Modi essentially said that this collective expression of purpose and togetherness would help the nation get through this time of crisis. He further requested that during this expression of purpose, nobody should congregate to express their feelings. This was to be done maintaining social distancing and under no circumstances should this rule be broken.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi said that the lockdown that he had imposed to arrest the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus has entered its 9th day today. He hailed the citizens for following the rules and even people who had served the people of India. The PM said that the manner in which the country came together to thank Covornavirus Warriors on 22nd March by banging plates and clapping has become an example for several countries around the world. In these trying times, he said that this gesture has inspired people to see the collective sentiment of a nation and that any nation can come together to fight the pandemic.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Read: From Sharad Pawar, Rajdeep Sardesai to Aam Janata, people unite to show gratitude to those fighting Coronavirus pandemic: Here are some visuals

Further, PM Modi said that this collective sentiment is evident through the lockdown that was imposed. Today, when crores of people are sitting at home anyone might feel what he would do sitting alone at home and several people must be wondering how they would fight this pandemic on their own. Addressing concerns about how many days the lockdown would continue, Prime Minister Modi asked people not to fear and to know that nobody is alone in this fight and the entire nation is in this fight together.

In India, it is believed that people, the citizens of India are an image of God, PM Modi said. In this fight, the collective might of the people should be expressed from time to time so people get inspired and get the strength to fight this war against the Wuhan Coronavirus. Prime Minister Modi said that the poor people, who are most effective by the Wuhan Coronavirus, should be helped to move towards the light admits the darkness thrusted upon the nation due to the pandemic.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted that he will be sharing a video message with the citizens on Friday, the 3rd of April. Many believed that this video message would be on the Wuhan Coronavirus and the spread of the same in India.

Prime Minister Modi had announced that India would be on lockdown for 21-days to arrest the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus. Later, in a gesture of humility, during ‘Mann ki Baat’ where the PM addresses the nation every week, PM Modi had apologised to the nation saying that he knows he has taken a harsh step but it was a necessary one to ensure that the pandemic doesn’t spread.

