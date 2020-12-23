Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Home News Reports Central government merges four film units with NFDC, revises DTH guidelines
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Central government merges four film units with NFDC, revises DTH guidelines

Films Division, National Film Archives, Directorate of Film Festivals and Children’s Film Society to be merged with National Film Development Corporation

OpIndia Staff
4

In a decision taken today to support the film sector, the Union cabinet has merged five film units to create one government entity to handle all issues related to movies. The union cabinet today decided to merge Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, National Film Archives of India and Children’s Fil Society with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

Apart from the Children’s Film Society, the rest of the units are subordinate to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The government has expanded the Memorandum of Articles of Association of the NFDC, thus assigning the organisation the activities performed by the other four units. The merger of these units is expected to lead to convergence of activities and resources thereby ensuring better coordination, synergy and efficiency in achieving the mandate of each media unit.

Details about the merged media units

The Films Division was set up in 1948 with the objective of produce documentaries and news magazines for publicity of Government programmes and cinematic record of Indian history. The National Film Archives of India was established in 1964 for acquiring and preserving Indian cinematic heritage. The Directorate of Film Festivals formed in 1973 aimed at promoting Indian films and cultural exchange. And finally, the Children’s Film Society was established in 1955 under the Societies Act with the objective of providing children and young people value-based entertainment through the medium of films. This is an autonomous organisation.

The NFDC is a Central Public Sector Undertaking established in 1975 with the primary objective of planning and promoting an organised efficient and integrated development of the Indian Film Industry.

The Cabinet has given the nod for the appointment of a Transaction Advisor and Legal Advisor to advise on the transfer of assets and employees and to oversee all aspects of operationalisation of the merger. According to the government notification, no employees of any of the four units to be merged into NFDC will be retrenched as a result of the merger. The new entity aims to ensure balanced and focused development of Indian cinema in all its genres-feature films, including films/content for the OTT platforms, children’s content, animation, short films and documentaries.

Government revises DTH guidelines for obtaining license in India

In another decision taken today, the union government has approved the proposal for the revision of the guidelines for obtaining licenses for providing Direct-To-Home (DTH) broadcasting service in India. The revised guidelines include the following:

  • The period for which license will be issued has been increased from 10 years to 20 years renewable by 10 years at a time.
  • The license has also been revised from 10% of Gross Revenue (GR) to 8% of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR). The AGR will be calculated by deducting GST from the GR.
  • The license fee will be collected quarterly instead of annually.
  • DTH operators will be allowed to operate to a maximum of 5% of its total channel carrying capacity as permitted platform channels. This means, if a DTH operator carries 400 channels, it can’t broadcast more than 20 platform channels.
  • A one-time non-refundable registration fee of Rs 10,000 per PS channel will be charged from the DTH operator.
  • DTH operators willing to share DTH platform and transport stream of TV channels will be allowed to do so. Distributors of TV channels will be permitted to share the common hardware for their Subscriber Management System (SMS) and Conditional Access System (CAS) applications.
  • The cap of 49% FDI in the existing DTH guidelines will be aligned with the extant Government (DPIIT’s) policy on FDI as amended from time to time. This means, 100% FDI will be allowed in the sector.

According to the government notification, the proposed reduction is aimed at aligning the license fee regime applicable to the Telecom sector will be applied prospectively. The difference is expected to enable DTH service providers to invest for more coverage leading to increased operations and higher growth and thus enhanced and regular license fee payment by them. The registration fee for Platform Services is likely to generate revenue of around Rs 12 lakhs. Sharing of infrastructure by DTH operators will ensure more efficient use of limited satellite resources and will reduce costs borne by consumers. The extant FDI policy is expected to attract more foreign investment.

The DTH, which is operable on pan-India basis, is a highly employment-intensive sector. The sector directly employs DTH operators as well as those in call centres. It indirectly employs a large number of installers at the ground level. The revised guidelines are expected to ensure better stability and new investments in DTH sector along with employment opportunities.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Govt of India launches Grand Challenge for strengthening COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network with Rs 3.85 crore total prize, read details

OpIndia Staff -
The challenge invites participation from innovative startups and emerging technology specialists to augment and scale CoWIN platform
Read more
News Reports

From murder to bomb blasts to hurling bricks: 8 incidents of violence against BJP in West Bengal in December alone

OpIndia Staff -
Though TMC has been always been in a denial mode, the fact is that BJP workers have always been at the receiving end in West Bengal
Read more

Maharashtra: Farmer commits suicide after writing a letter to minister Bacchu Kadu, alleges assault by police and orange traders

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Farmer Ashok Bhuyar has accused orange traders Shaikh Ameen and Shaikh Gafoor along with Police SI Deepak Jadhav for pushing him to commit suicide.

West Bengal: After Suvendu Adhikari’s exit, four TMC ministers skip cabinet meeting, speculations rife

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The political landscape in West Bengal heats up as the state gears up for assembly elections in 2021

West Bengal: Violence breaks out between TMC workers and followers of Suvendu Adhikari; BJP workers also join in

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The violence reportedly took place in Ramnagar area of East Midnapore during a rally organised by Suvendu Adhikari

J-K DDC elections: BJP wins big in Jammu region, emerges as single largest party while Gupkar alliance bags 110 seats

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While the BJP has dominated the Jammu regions, Gupkar alliance has won big in Kashmir region.

Recently Popular

World

Americans fume as ‘Covid relief bill’ promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries for democracy, gender programs

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid relief bill has been passed by the US House and the Senate and awaits the president's signature to be signed into law.
Read more
News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
News Reports

“We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind”: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
An undated video of Shoaib Akhtar is doing the rounds on the internet in which he is endorsing the Islamic supremacist doctrine of Ghazwa-e-Hind, the supposed domination of India by Islamic forces
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Who is the ‘farmer’ who has taken ‘offence’ at BJP using his picture to spread the truth about MSP?

OpIndia Staff -
In his own words, 36-year-old Harp Farmer is an actor, director, producer and a photographer who also has his own music label and production company.
Read more
WTF News

Bengaluru: Nurse films hostel inmates while bathing to get her boyfriend to marry her

OpIndia Staff -
Voyeur boyfriend lured girlfriend to send videos of colleagues while bathing in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Mohammad Taufiq became Rahul Verma to marry a Hindu woman in Kannauj, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Taufiq hid his religious identity and married the Hindu woman as per Hindu rituals.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Central government merges four film units with NFDC, revises DTH guidelines

OpIndia Staff -
The Union cabinet has merged five film units to create one government entity to handle all issues related to movies
Read more
News Reports

‘Rahul Gandhi won’t know whether potatoes grow above or below soil’: BJP leader Narottam Mishra slams Congress for misleading farmers on farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
"Rahul Gandhi, who drove ‘sofa-cum-tractor’ do not even know if potatoes grow above or below the ground", Narottam Mishra said
Read more
News Reports

“Childish”: Sanjay Jha attacks Congress for playing petty politics over his new book

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Jha said that his book is not anti-Congress, but it touches upon the flaws of the party and its leadership
Read more
News Reports

Congress MP Jasbir Dimpa manhandles a woman journalist, takes away memory card of the camera that recorded the incident

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MP Jasbir Dimpa tried to snatch the camera from the RPD 24 cameraman and manhandled the female journalist
Read more
News Reports

Govt of India launches Grand Challenge for strengthening COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network with Rs 3.85 crore total prize, read details

OpIndia Staff -
The challenge invites participation from innovative startups and emerging technology specialists to augment and scale CoWIN platform
Read more
News Reports

From murder to bomb blasts to hurling bricks: 8 incidents of violence against BJP in West Bengal in December alone

OpIndia Staff -
Though TMC has been always been in a denial mode, the fact is that BJP workers have always been at the receiving end in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Farmer commits suicide after writing a letter to minister Bacchu Kadu, alleges assault by police and orange traders

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer Ashok Bhuyar has accused orange traders Shaikh Ameen and Shaikh Gafoor along with Police SI Deepak Jadhav for pushing him to commit suicide.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: After Suvendu Adhikari’s exit, four TMC ministers skip cabinet meeting, speculations rife

OpIndia Staff -
The political landscape in West Bengal heats up as the state gears up for assembly elections in 2021
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Guwahati now has its own human milk bank, first in Northeast

OpIndia Staff -
The first Human Milk Bank in Northeast was inaugurated in Satribari Christian Hospital (SCH), Guwahati, Assam
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Violence breaks out between TMC workers and followers of Suvendu Adhikari; BJP workers also join in

OpIndia Staff -
The violence reportedly took place in Ramnagar area of East Midnapore during a rally organised by Suvendu Adhikari
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com