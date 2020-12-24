Thursday, December 24, 2020
Fact-Check: Is WhatsApp suspending support for older iPhones after Christmas

Apple iPhone models upward of 4S should be safe and compatible to use WhatsApp

OpIndia Staff
WhatsApp will not stop working for iOS 9 (Image: Forbes)
Several news agencies have reported that WhatsApp has decided to discontinue its services for certain older iPhone models from January 2021. It sounded like genuine info as WhatsApp has discontinued the support for older models in the past. However, there is a catch. Some news agencies claimed that it would stop working for iOS 9, which is not true.

Like Business Today said, “The messaging app will stop working on devices running on iOS 9, Android 4.0.3, or older versions of these operating systems.”

BT said WhatsApp will stop working on iOS 9 which is not true

On the other hand, Jagran English said, “As per reports, WhatsApp will stop working on smartphones that are running on iOS 9 and Android 4.0.3 operating systems from January 1.” Several other agencies followed the same track.

Jagran English said that the smartphones running on iOS 9 will not be able to use WhatsApp which is false

However, this is not true.

WhatsApp needs iOS 9 or higher

A simple error in the language has made a major glitch in these reports. As per the official support section of WhatsApp, the app needs “iPhone running iOS 9 and newer” to run on iPhones. Similarly, on Andriod phones, the OS must be 4.0.3 or older. Anyone with a smartphone running on an older operating system will not be able to install WhatsApp.

The devices compatible with iOS 9 include the iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. Hence, iPhone 4S onward should be safe. Phones older than iPhone 4 are likely to lose WhatsApp support from 2021.

Upcoming features that you can expect in 2021

Since Facebook took control of WhatsApp, the company has introduced many changes to make the app more user friendly. In the coming year, several features are currently under Beta Testing that will become available to all users worldwide, possibly in a phased release. One of the significant changes that the Indian users will experience is the option to pay via WhatsApp using the UPI payment system. Though the company has announced that the feature is now available for all users in India, many users are yet to receive the update. At the beginning of 2021, it is believed that all Indian users will have the feature available.

WhatsApp calls from desktop

Though WhatsApp has launched a desktop app long back that can be connected to the app on your phone, several features are missing from the desktop version. One of the main features that the desktop app lacks is the calling feature. Those who use WhatsApp for work often have to shift their concentration from workstation to phone while making or receiving calls. According to WebAtInfo, the calling feature will soon be available on Web and Desktop apps.

Paste multiple items simultaneously

As of now, you can only paste one item, for example, a video or image, in WhatsApp. The developers are testing an option to paste multiple items into the iOS version of the app. WebAtInfo said that the feature would be available in the initial updates in 2021.

Join group call anytime

Another feature that WebAtInfo spotted was the ability to join group calls anytime. As of now, if someone has declined a group call, he or she can only participate in a new session. However, the update will allow users to join the group call anytime, even if they have declined it before.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

