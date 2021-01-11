Monday, January 11, 2021
Home Politics From unleashing a dog on his wife to molesting Ugandan women in Delhi: AAP...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

From unleashing a dog on his wife to molesting Ugandan women in Delhi: AAP MLA Somnath Bharti’s history of allegations of abuse

The former Law Minister of Delhi, Somnath Bharti and his pet dog 'Don' were accused of domestic violence by his wife Lipika in 2015. Lipika had alleged that Don had bitten her on the directions of her husband Somnath Bharti.

OpIndia Staff
Somnath Bharti has been embroiled in a raft of unwanted controversies
Somnath Bharti(Source: Live Law)
4

Earlier this morning, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti flew into a rage and dished out a death threat to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath after an unidentified person hurled ink at him while he was haranguing police officers who had detained him in a guesthouse.

Bharti had reached the guesthouse last night and was all set to visit government schools in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli when the police officers stopped him moving out. A heated altercation ensued wherein Bharti threatened the police officers of getting them sacked from their jobs.

As Bharti continued badgering the police officers to let him visit the government schools, an unknown man hurled ink at the AAP leader and managed to escape away. The incident raised Somnath’s hackles and he resorted to issuing threats to UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

“Nothing is going to happen from this. Yogi Adityanath’s death is assured. You have helped the attacker escape. You need to understand this. Tell Yogi Adityanath he would not achieve anything from such attacks,” said Somnath Bharti while giving a mouthful to police officers.

Apparently, Bharti, along with senior AAP leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh, alleged that the attack was carried out at the behest of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who was afraid of the AAP MLA’s visit to the government schools that would ‘expose’ to halt the AAP MLA from ‘exposing’ the state of government schools in Uttar Pradesh.

Bharti was sent to judicial custody for 14 days after he was seen misbehaving with on-duty police officers and issuing death threats to UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Nevertheless, this is not the first time that AAP leader Somnath Bharti has embroiled himself in an avoidable controversy. There have been several incidents in the past when the Malviya Nagar MLA has got himself in hot water and embarrassed himself and his party.

Bharti and his dog accused of domestic violence by wife Lipika

The former Law Minister of Delhi, Somnath Bharti and his pet dog ‘Don’ were accused of domestic violence by his wife Lipika in 2015. She had then alleged that Somnath Bharti had unleashed dogs on her when she was pregnant and inflicted on her grave mental and physical torture. Lipika had alleged that Don had bitten her on the directions of her husband Somnath Bharti.

Additionally, she had also alleged in her complaint to the Delhi Women Commission that Bharti had forced her to go for abortion when she had become pregnant for the third time and she had once tried to give up her life by slitting her wrist to end the ceaseless torture meted out by Bharti on her.

In her complaint, Lipika had levelled serious charges against Somnath Bharti, accusing him of domestic violence, mental torture, dowry and forgery against him. The couple had reportedly met on Shaadi.com and Bharti had allegedly lied to her that he owned an international law firm, the complaint mentioned.

After a complaint was lodged, Somnath Bharti and his pet dog ‘Don’ was summoned to appear before the police at Dwarka North police station.

However, a city court gave Don a clean chit the same year, stating that the allegation of the canine biting Lipika was unfounded.

Khirki extension raid: Court orders framing of molestation charges against Somnath Bharti

In July 2018, a Delhi court ordered framing of charges against former Delhi law minister Somnath Bharti in connection with his alleged involvement in the 2014 midnight raid at Khirki Extension in New Delhi.

The charges were framed for the offences of molestation, assault, threat, promoting enmity, rioting and others under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The charges under sections 147/149 (rioting), 354 (molestation), 354C (voyeurism), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 143 (unlawful assembly), 509 (outraging a woman’s modesty), 153A (promoting enmity between two groups or religions), 323 (assault), 452 (house trespass), 427 (criminal trespass) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the IPC were framed against the accused.

An FIR was lodged in the case on court’s direction after one of the victims of the assault, a Ugandan woman, had filed a plea on January 18, 2014. She had sought lodging of a criminal case against unknown persons in the incident.

On the intervening night of 15-16 January 2014, a mob allegedly led by AAP leader Somnath Bharti and 16 others reached Khirki Extension, Malviya Nagar and purportedly assaulted Ugandan women living in rented accommodation there.

Somnath Bharti asks a woman journalist to become a prostitute

In addition to the aforementioned incidents, Somnath Bharti was also involved in one more incident where he shunned his moral propriety and asked a woman journalist to become a prostitute.

In November 2018, while interacting with a female journalist Ranjana from Sudarshan News, Bharti lost his cool. He asked her to ‘stop doing bh*dwagiri’ followed by directing her to become a prostitute.

Somnath Bharti was speaking on the incident where a man allegedly threw red chilli powder on Delhi chief Arvind Kejriwal. He got personal with the journalist, following which he threatened that the channel will close down after 2019, “yeh bh*dwagiri chalegi nahin, 2019 ka intezar kar lo.”

When the journalist reminded him to maintain dignity while speaking, he accused the journalist of misbehaving on camera. When the journalist asked him to apologise, he accused her of acting like a middleman for the BJP. He then asked her to stop doing the ‘bh*dwagiri’ and ‘dh*ndhe pe baith jao‘, which in crude Hindi is akin to asking her to become a prostitute.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSomnath Bharti abuse
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Why minorities shouldn’t be worried about the concept of a Hindu Rashtra

Nivan Sadh -
Unlike the narrative peddled by Left, a Hindu Rashtra by its very essence is inclusive to people of other faiths, as evident by the various historical accounts
Read more
News Reports

Suspected mafia killing: Hyderabad AIMIM block President chased and hacked to death in full public view, video viral

Jhankar Mohta -
Mohd Abdul Khaleel was identified as the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM's block president of MM Pahadi in Hyderabad
Read more

Why I am worried as a private citizen over what happened in Supreme Court today over farm laws

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Today the Supreme Court was hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of the three recently passed farm laws.

‘Yogi ki maut nishchit hai, I will take your jobs away’: AAP MLA Somnath Bharti threatens police officials during Rae Bareli visit

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An unidentified man had today hurled ink at AAP leader Somnath Bharti while he was embroiled in an argument with police officers who had stopped him from visiting a school in Rae Bareli.

San Francisco to Bengaluru via North Pole? The route is challenging yet fascinating and economical. Here is how

News Reports Anurag -
All you need to know about polar routes and why airlines prefer North Pole route over South Pole route.

‘If govt does not form a committee, we will stay the laws’: Supreme Court wades into the domain of Legislative discretion

Law OpIndia Staff -
Prior to this, SC raised concerns over 'farmers' protests turning into another superspreader Tablighi Jamaat event

Recently Popular

News Reports

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation
Read more
News Reports

WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: Here’s how they fare against each other amidst concerns of privacy after WhatsApp’s latest policy update

OpIndia Staff -
The popularity of messaging apps Signal and Telegram soared after WhatsApp updated its policy raising concerns about data privacy
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Cricket

After ball tampering, Steve Smith shadow-bats at the crease to remove Rishabh Pant’s guard marks. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Steve Smith has been accused of shadow-batting at the crease and scuffle out the guard marks made by Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, forcing him to retake the same.
Read more
News Reports

After Twitter suspension, Forbes warns companies against hiring people who worked with Donald Trump past four years

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent articles, Forbes warned companies against hiring people who were associated with Trump administration during his tenure as US President
Read more
News Reports

Did you know former PM Manmohan Singh cannot read Hindi? All his speeches were written in Urdu

OpIndia Staff -
Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan SIngh needed his Hindi speeches written in Urdu so that he could read them
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Politics

From unleashing a dog on his wife to molesting Ugandan women in Delhi: AAP MLA Somnath Bharti’s history of allegations of abuse

OpIndia Staff -
AAP MLA Somnath Bharti and his pet dog 'Don' were accused of domestic violence by his wife Lipika in 2015.
Read more
Politics

Somnath Bharti sent to judicial custody for 14 days after issuing death threats against CM Yogi, AAP leader claims he is ‘shocked’

OpIndia Staff -
Somnath Bharti has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days after misbehaving with police officials in Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

SAT orders NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and wife Radhika to deposit 50% of disgorged amount in 4 weeks

OpIndia Staff -
The NDTV founders had filed an appeal against a SEBI order barring them from trading in the securities market for two years
Read more
World

When Justin Trudeau had a little ‘Porn site QR code problem’ in 2011: Here is what happened back then

OpIndia Staff -
Justin Trudeau had a little ‘Porn site QR code problem’ in 2011 and his tweet from back then is gaining traction.
Read more
Politics

Bengal TMC leader Sukhendu Roy threatens ‘outsiders like Kailash Vijayvargiya’ with ‘armed struggle’: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
While highlighting the story of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman's freedom struggle against Pakistan, Sukhendu Roy tried to justify 'political violence' by TMC goons
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police detains Elgar Parishad violence accused ‘activist’ Harshali Potdar for criticising state govt

OpIndia Staff -
Harshali Potdar is also one of the accused booked in the Elgar Parishad case under sections of the IPC and UAPA
Read more
World

Democrats and the Biden administration are planning to unleash a new ‘War on Terror’ on Trump supporters: Glenn Greenwald

OpIndia Staff -
Glenn Greenwald, an independent journalist of notable repute, appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News.
Read more
Opinions

It’s a trap! How ‘Woke YouTubers’ are spreading propaganda through their live streams littered with abuse and slander

Akshita Bhadauria -
The most fascinating touchpoint of propaganda (other than the obvious Instagram stories, posts) being YouTube live streams.
Read more
News Reports

COVID-19 vaccination: Serum Institute receives purchase order for 11 million doses from Govt of India

OpIndia Staff -
Covishield vaccine produced by the Seru Institute of India to be available at Rs 200 per dose.
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a 63.93% decrease in the number of terror incidents in 2020: MHA

OpIndia Staff -
The key achievements of the Central govt is the adaptation of central and state laws in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the ministry informed.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com