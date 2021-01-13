There are a lot of crazy stuff happening across the world at the moment. Things that we thought we would never see are happening right in front of our eyes. The storming of Capitol Hill was only the opening act of the drama and since then, the Big Tech censorship that has been underway is the stuff of dystopian fantasies. Amidst all of this, a certain individual on the fringe has succeeded in making his mark. He is, of course, Alex Jones.

Alex Jones is, perhaps, the most banned person on the internet. The Big Tech censorship first began with the deplatforming of the InfoWars founder a few years ago. He was deplatformed from all major social media networks because he was, apparently, too much of a conspiracy theorist. His deplatforming troubled quite a few people who regarded the incident as a sign of things to come. And unfortunately, they have been proved right.

However, on the day of the Capitol Hill protests, Alex Jones was the voice of reason. There are videos going around that demonstrate he was calling for people to remain calm and not head towards the Capitol. He was emphasizing the need for law and order at a time when tempers were running high.

apparently alex jones was telling the crowd to stay away from the capitol alex fucking jones was the voice of reason on that cursed day pic.twitter.com/IUmuYusiP7 — shoe (@shoe0nhead) January 11, 2021

Alex Jones tells the crowd, “We’re not Antifa, We’re not BLM. Let’s march around to the other side.”

Alex Jones speaks to Trump supporters outside the Capitol: pic.twitter.com/PvvPVOAJ4Z — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) January 6, 2021

Alex Jones said, “We’re not antifa; we’re not BLM. You’re amazing. I love you. Let’s march around the other side, and let’s not fight the police and give the system what they want. We are peaceful, and we won this election. And as much as I love seeing the Trump flags flying over this, we need to not have the confrontation with the police. They’re gonna make that the story. I’m going to march to the other side, where we have a stage, where we can speak and occupy peacefully.”

There is another video doing the rounds of the internet where Alex Jones can be seen having a go at a QAnon follower who happened to call his show. When the caller says why he keeps interrupting him, Alex Jones says, “Because you’re lying, because you’re full of sh*t.” The famed conspiracy theorist then goes off saying that none of Q claims ever come true.

Even Alex Jones is sick of QAnon lol. pic.twitter.com/r3De9i5cJw — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) January 9, 2021

The whole episode marks an occasion where the Infowars conspiracy theorist comes across as far more sensible and reasonable than ‘peak rational atheists’ who have succumbed to the ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’. Sam Harris was celebrating the suspension of Trump’s account. Sam Harris honestly believes Donald Trump is more morally reprehensible than Osama bin Laden. It has been quite a crazy few days and things do not seem to be relaxing any time soon.