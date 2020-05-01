Friday, May 1, 2020
Home Media Watch: American Radio Host Alex Jones says he is ready to murder and eat...
News Reports
Updated:

Watch: American Radio Host Alex Jones says he is ready to murder and eat his neighbours amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, tells globalists he will eat them first

The American journalist, who has been banned by multiple social media platforms, on Friday endorsed cannibalism during his talk show.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Alex Jones endorsed cannibalism on InfoWars
Image Credit: Joe Rogan/YouTube
4

With the lockdowns in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic and social distancing norms imposed on countries around the world, people in their homes are getting increasingly frustrated and it is starting to impact at a psychological level. The virus has also sparked paranoia in a lot of people and it has also led to doomsday theories and speculation that the world as we know it is at an end. One such individual is ace conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, the founder and owner of Infowars. The American journalist, who has been banned by multiple social media platforms, on Friday endorsed cannibalism during his talk show.

“I will admit it — I would eat my neighbours,” Alex Jones said during the rant. “I’m not letting my kids die. I’m just going to be honest. My superpower is being honest. I’ve extrapolated this out — and I won’t have to for a few years because I’ve got food and stuff — but I’m literally looking at my neighbors now and going, ‘I’m ready to hang ’em up and gut ’em and skin ’em and chop ’em up. You know what? I am ready. My daughters aren’t starving to death. I will eat my neighbours.”

“You think I like sizing up my neighbor?!” Alex Jones continued. “I’m gonna haul him up by a chain and chop his ass up! I’ll do it! My children aren’t going hungry! I’ll eat your ass! And that’s what I want the globalists to know — I will eat your ass first!” Now, Twitter account @RealKellyJones, which is apparently run by the ex-wife of Alex Jones, has demanded that the custody of their children be returned to them after watching the video.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Alex Jones has been known to say incendiary things in public that has caused much outrage in the past. Recently, , Jones told his listeners that the silver-infused Superblue toothpaste being sold on his website has been verified by federal officials as stuff that kills the whole SARS-corona family at ‘point-blank range’, despite the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claiming otherwise. However, there have been certain occasions where he is the only journalist speaking the truth. For instance, he was exposing the notorious pedophile Jeffery Epstein years ago when mainstream media networks were busy covering it up. He also admits that he comes across as crazy and is crazy at times.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsalex jones neighbours

Latest News

Media

Watch: American Radio Host Alex Jones says he is ready to murder and eat his neighbours amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, tells globalists he will...

OpIndia Staff -
Alex Jones has been known to say incendiary things in public that has caused much outrage in the past.
Read more
News Reports

Five more arrested in Palghar lynching case, 115 arrested so far

OpIndia Staff -
Total 115 persons have been arrested in the Palghar lynching case, with 5 more arrested on Friday by Maharashtra police
Read more
Crime

Clash breaks out between police and locals in Godhra when police went to seal containment zone, stones pelted on police

OpIndia Staff -
Clashes broke out in Godhra after police went there to sealed an area, locals pelt stones on police, one inspector injured
Read more
News Reports

‘One nation one ration card’ scheme: 5 more states join the Central government initiative taking the total to 17

OpIndia Staff -
Centre has given a year’s deadline of June 30, 2020, to the states and the UTs for rolling out the one nation one ration card system.
Read more
News Reports

Missing Balochi activist Sajid Hussain, crusader of human rights of Balochis against Pakistani atrocities, found dead in Sweden

OpIndia Staff -
Sajid Hussain had mysteriously disappeared on March 2, 2020, from the Swedish town of Uppsala
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus Lockdown: Central govt partially reopens the country with limited restrictions from 4th May, here is what will be allowed and not allowed

OpIndia Staff -
Nationwide lockdown extended for two weeks after 3 May, large number of activities to be allowed in red, orange and green zones
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Islamists celebrate the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calls it ultimate punishment in Ramzan for his progressive views

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan faces the ire of radical Islamists on social media after his untimely death for his progressive thinking
Read more
News Reports

Comic artist wishes death on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar while mourning actor Irrfan Khan’s demise

OpIndia Staff -
"Take back Akshay Kumar and give us Irrfan Khan back", wrote Rachita Taneja who deactivated her account a little later after tweet
Read more
News Reports

5,450 tonnes of free rice to 2,985 mosques, 47 temples have to pay rupees 10 crores: Tamil Nadu government order

OpIndia Staff -
The Tamil Nadu government has asked 47 temples to donate total of rupees 10 crores to the CM Relief Fund to fight Chinese coronavirus while giving free rice to mosques for Ramzan
Read more
News Reports

Irrfan Khan’s Islam: Read how the seasoned actor believed that faith is about introspection, criticised practices of killing goats for ‘Qurbani’

OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, Irrfan Khan had to face the anger or Islamic fundamentalists for questioning the practice of killing goats for Bakrid.
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies

OpIndia Staff -
Rishi Kapoor was admitted to H N Reliance hospital on Wednesday where he breathed his last.
Read more

Connect with us

222,242FansLike
311,698FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com