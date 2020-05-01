With the lockdowns in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic and social distancing norms imposed on countries around the world, people in their homes are getting increasingly frustrated and it is starting to impact at a psychological level. The virus has also sparked paranoia in a lot of people and it has also led to doomsday theories and speculation that the world as we know it is at an end. One such individual is ace conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, the founder and owner of Infowars. The American journalist, who has been banned by multiple social media platforms, on Friday endorsed cannibalism during his talk show.

This quarantine is treating some people better than others pic.twitter.com/OTQQvEKeOQ — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) May 1, 2020

“I will admit it — I would eat my neighbours,” Alex Jones said during the rant. “I’m not letting my kids die. I’m just going to be honest. My superpower is being honest. I’ve extrapolated this out — and I won’t have to for a few years because I’ve got food and stuff — but I’m literally looking at my neighbors now and going, ‘I’m ready to hang ’em up and gut ’em and skin ’em and chop ’em up. You know what? I am ready. My daughters aren’t starving to death. I will eat my neighbours.”

“You think I like sizing up my neighbor?!” Alex Jones continued. “I’m gonna haul him up by a chain and chop his ass up! I’ll do it! My children aren’t going hungry! I’ll eat your ass! And that’s what I want the globalists to know — I will eat your ass first!” Now, Twitter account @RealKellyJones, which is apparently run by the ex-wife of Alex Jones, has demanded that the custody of their children be returned to them after watching the video.

This is my ex-husband, Alex Jones, graphically describing how he'll kill his neighbor to f e e d my kids:



Homicidal.



Terrifying.



I lost my kids for tweeting about injustice.



This is UNJUST to my kids.



This is a mom's worst nightmare.



Court must act.



Help RT pic.twitter.com/vCxaVcros6 — Kelly Jones (@RealKellyJones) May 1, 2020

Alex Jones has been known to say incendiary things in public that has caused much outrage in the past. Recently, , Jones told his listeners that the silver-infused Superblue toothpaste being sold on his website has been verified by federal officials as stuff that kills the whole SARS-corona family at ‘point-blank range’, despite the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claiming otherwise. However, there have been certain occasions where he is the only journalist speaking the truth. For instance, he was exposing the notorious pedophile Jeffery Epstein years ago when mainstream media networks were busy covering it up. He also admits that he comes across as crazy and is crazy at times.