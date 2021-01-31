Less than two days after falling for a parody account Republic day riot accused Rakesh Tikait, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has yet again fallen for a fake account. This time it was one of Naresh Tikait, the brother of protestor Rakesh Tikait.

On Saturday, a Twitter account allegedly posing as farmer leader Naresh Tikait posted a tweet thanking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for stepping in to “provide facilities” to protestors to prolong their illegal occupation of public properties and roads.

The tweet praising Arvind Kejriwal came after Delhi government decided to arrange for providing facilities for protestors, a day after the latter had unleashed massive violence in the national capital. The Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal had directed his ministers to make all arrangements for Tikait’s supporters so that they face no inconvenience.

According to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, CM Arvind Kejriwal had ordered the government to send help after riots-accused Rakesh Tikait asked him to make some necessary arrangements so the protestors can continue to camp at the Ghazipur border. He said that the CM ensured that Tikait’s requirements are fulfilled within a few hours. Sisodia said he would visit the border on Friday morning to see the arrangements.

Reportedly, Arvind Kejriwal has ordered AAP Ministers to visit Singhu Border and Ghazipur border to ensure necessary facilities are being provided to protestors.

Following the helping hand lent by the Delhi government to prolong the protests, the Twitter account claiming to be of Naresh Tikait thanked Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal falls for parody account of Naresh Tikait

In response to the praises showered by ‘Naresh Tikait’, Delhi Chief Minister said that he and his government were always willing to help the protests as they were already struggling.

Screengrab of Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet

However, user @BefittingFacts revealed that the account claiming to be Naresh Tikait is fake. The account is handled by someone who had used the username @PoonamPnditji previously for the account. But at some point, the user appears to have changed the username to mimic Naresh Tikait and managed to con Arvind Kejriwal into believing her account as the ‘real’ account of Naresh Tikait.

He is not Naresh Tikait but Poonam Pandat. Have some shame and delete your account 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0DJMtEzZ1x — Facts (@BefittingFacts) January 31, 2021

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Arvind Kejriwal has fallen for a parody account.

Arvind Kejriwal falls fake account of Rakesh Tikait

Just a few days before, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had fallen for a parody account of anti-farm law protestor Rakesh Tikait.

After maintaining silence over the violence and vandalism that transpired in the National Capital on Republic Day, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal finally decided to break his silence on Friday as he hailed BKU chief Rakesh Tikait and promised his support.

In a tweet, he said, “Rakesh ji, we are completely in support of the farmers. Your demands are valid. It is wrong to defame the farmers’ movement, call them ‘anti-national’ and to file false cases against farmer leaders who have been spearheading a peaceful agitation.”

Screengrab of Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet

Rakesh Tikait is one of the masterminds of the tractor rally, who fomented trouble in the national capital by instigating the so-called protestors to unleash violence on Delhi’s streets, which unfortunately ended with the shocking act of desecration of tricolour at the Red Fort and rampant violence.

However, a Twitter user (@BefittingFacts) pointed out that Kejriwal’s tweet was directed not to ‘real’ Rakesh Tikait but to a parody account. The parody account, which earlier had the username @kiransingh_077 changed it to @rkeshtikait and wrote, “This is the official Twitter account” in his bio.