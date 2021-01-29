Arvind Kejriwal falls for 'parody' account of BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

After maintaining silence over the violence and vandalism that transpired in the National Capital on Republic Day, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal finally decided to break his silence on Friday while he hailed BKU chief Rakesh Tikait and promised his support.

In a tweet, he said, “Rakesh ji, we are completely in support of the farmers. Your demands are valid. It is wrong to defame the farmers’ movement, call them ‘anti-nationals and to file false cases against farmer leaders who have been spearheading a peaceful agitation.” The Delhi Chief Minister had tweeted in reply to another tweet by one Twitter user (@rkeshtikait), who thanked Kejriwal for disbursing water to farmers at Ghazipur border.

Screengrab of Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet

Rakesh Tikait is one of the masterminds of the tractor rally, who fomented trouble in the national capital by instigating the so-called protestors to unleash violence on Delhi’s streets, which unfortunately ended with the shocking act of desecration of tricolor at the Red Fort and rampant violence.

However, another Twitter user (@BefittingFacts) pointed out that Kejriwal’s tweet was directed not to ‘real’ Rakesh Tikait but to a parody account. The parody account, which earlier had the username @kiransingh_077 changed it to @rkeshtikait and wrote, “This is the official Twitter account” in his bio.

Screenshot exposing the real identity of the Twitter handle via Befitting Facts

Image by @BefittingFacts

Twitter user @Befitting facts shared some old conversations of the handle which showed that the handle name @kiransingh_077 was changed to @rkeshtikait.

Several other parody accounts of Rakesh Tikait have also surfaced on Twitter. Another handle, which goes by the username, @rakeshtikat, had earlier posted a video of a girl dancing in skimpy clothes with the caption,’ Love you.’. The handle, with over 20K followers, had also claimed to be the ‘official’ account of Rakesh Tikait.

Another tweet by this account had declared love for ‘Akhilesh Bhaiya’, or SP chief Akhilesh Yadav last year.

Arvind Kejriwal deploys his ministers ‘to provide facilities’ to Rakesh Tikait

As the Uttar Pradesh government continues to handle the law and order issues at the protest site, the Delhi AAP government has now stepped in to cause more inconvenience to the public by sponsoring the protests. The Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal has now directed his ministers to make all arrangements for Tikait’s supporters so that they face no inconvenience.

According to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, CM Arvind Kejriwal decided to send help after riots-accused Rakesh Tikait asked him to make some necessary arrangements so the protestors can continue to camp at the Ghazipur border. He said that the CM ensured that Tikait’s requirements are fulfilled within a few hours. Sisodia said he would visit the border on Friday morning to see the arrangements.

Tractor rally mastermind Rakesh Tikait calls for violence

In the video that has gone viral now, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait can be seen asking his supporters and other protestors to be armed with Lathis ahead of the Republic Day tractor rally in Delhi. Asking the alleged farmers to carry Lathis and ‘Danda’, Rakesh Tikait can also be seen misleading the alleged farmers by saying that their lands would be snatched. “The government is not agreeing to our terms, and they will come to take your lands,” says Rakesh Tikait as he asks the farmers to carry tricolour along with the flag of their choice.