Saturday, January 2, 2021
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly admitted to Kolkata hospital after mild cardiac arrest

Sourav Ganguly was recently in New Delhi for the inauguration of the late Arun Jaitley's statue at the Delhi cricket stadium, formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, on the 68th birth anniversary of the former finance minister and the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association chief.

OpIndia Staff
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly suffers mild cardiac arrest
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly(Source: BCCI)
58

Former Indian Cricketer and the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after complaining of a heart issue on Saturday morning.

According to the reports, Sourav Ganguly was rushed to the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata after he suffered a mild cardiac arrest on Saturday morning while working out in the gym at his residence.

Sports Journalist Boria Majumdar confirmed that Ganguly will be discharged on Saturday itself after getting an angioplasty done. His condition is said to be stable and all tests are being conducted on him.

“He felt dizzy when he was in the gym and he went to Woodlands to get the Tests done. That’s when it came to light that there was a cardiac issue and the hospital has now created a 3 member board with Dr Saroj Mondal who will perform the procedure. @SGanguly99 get well soon,” Boria Majumdar tweeted.

Even BCCI took to Twitter to confirm the news and wished a speedy recovery to the former Indian captain and current BCCI chief. BCCI secretary Jay Shah, in a tweet, said that Ganguly is stable and “responding well to treatment.

Reportedly, Sourav Ganguly was recently in New Delhi for the inauguration of the late Arun Jaitley’s statue at the Delhi cricket stadium, formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, on the 68th birth anniversary of the former finance minister and the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association chief.

Ganguly is reported to be in a stable condition currently. All required tests are being performed on him.

