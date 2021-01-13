The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has called Sonu Sood a habitual offender in its affidavit submitted in the Bombay High Court. The BMC affidavit asserts that Sood keeps carrying out unauthorized construction work in a residential building that he had converted to a hotel without permission. BMC had issued a demolition notice to the actor for his 6-storey hotel in Khar.

In the affidavit, BMC said, “Sonu Sood wants to enjoy the commercial proceeds of their unauthorized work and therefore once again started reconstructing the demolished portion in order to make the hotel operational albeit illegally and without permission from the License Department.”

The allegations made by Sood are baseless, says BMC

BMC said that the construction he had done in his illegal commercial hotel violates the MRTP Act provisions and the MMC Act, 1888. To save his building from demolition, the actor had made baseless and unwarranted allegations that the agency is harassing him.

Sood is putting guests at risk

In the affidavit, BMC stated that the actor had converted his residential building into a hotel without permission and carried out modification without any prior authorization from the concerned authorities. Thus, he is putting the guests to risk. BMC further asserted that as he does not have the required license and permission, the actor should not be permitted to seek any relief from the court.

Sonu Sood of his wife may not own the building

In its affidavit, BMC stated that no documents are indicating that Sood or his wife Sonali Sood are the building owners. It initiated the demolition of the unauthorized work on November 12, 2018, for the first time.

How the case has progressed against Sood

In January 2020, BMC started to pursue the case against Sonu Sood when they received a complaint by Lokayukta who had passed an order asking BMC to file a report on why action should not be taken against BMC and its officers for not taking any action against the actor.

BMC said in the affidavit, “Such is the audacity of the appellant that he once again started alterations and reconstructed the demolished portion. Therefore, the BMC once again took action of demolition on February 14, 2020.”

In October 2020, BMC inspected the building and issued notice to the actor. Sood then approached the court and sought a stay on the demolition proceedings. A civil court had dismissed his plea in December 2020. Sood filed a petition last week challenging the notice sent by BMC. Justice Prithviraj Chavan will hear Sood’s plea on January 13.