Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Home News Reports CBI issues arrest warrant against TMC leader in cross-border cattle smuggling case
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

CBI issues arrest warrant against TMC leader in cross-border cattle smuggling case

Vinay Mishra is believed to be close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek

OpIndia Staff
CBI issues arrest warrant against TMC leader Vinay Mishra in cross-border cattle smuggling case.
1

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an arrest warrant against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Vinay Mishra in the cattle smuggling case. As per reports, a designated court in Kolkata, on request of the CBI, issued the arrest warrant.

The CBI has issued summons to Mishra four times till now but he has failed to join the investigation. The case pertains to cross-border cattle smuggling. Mishra is believed to be a close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek.

Prior to this, the CBI had carried out raids at multiple locations in West Bengal, including Mishra’s in the case. Last year, during the seven-hour search at his Rashbehari Avenue residence, the officers got hold of incriminating documents. As per reports, the TMC leader was the first politician who was linked to Enamul Haque, the kingpin of the cross-border cattle smuggling racket.

The CBI officials have reasons to believe that Mishra was acting as Haque’s front man in the cattle smuggling racket. The CBI is also working on a list of nearly two dozen West Bengal Police officials including IPS officers who may have information on the cattle smuggling and illegal coal trading rackets.

The multi-crore scam is being investigated by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department. The CBI FIR states that the cattle were smuggled from India to Bangladesh after paying bribes to the BSF personnel manning the border. Custom officials also allegedly took 10% of the auction amount as bribe, the reports say.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsvinay mishra tmc, vinay mishra west bengal, cattle smuggling racket bangladesh
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

CBI issues arrest warrant against TMC leader in cross-border cattle smuggling case

OpIndia Staff -
Vinay Mishra is believed to be close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek
Read more
News Reports

‘Farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait washes hands off the violence, blames Red Fort siege on ‘uneducated people’

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer leader Tikait blames Delhi Police and uneducated farmers for the Red Fort incident on January 26.
Read more

China upset over Modi govt’s vaccine diplomacy, blames India after Bangladesh rejects their vaccine

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times has claimed that India wants to monopolize the vaccine market in South Asia and hence is influencing its neighbouring nations to reject the Chinese vaccine.

Live TV vs edited upload: How NDTV’s Ravish Kumar gave leeway to rioting mob at Red Fort on Republic Day

Media OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar not only downplays the aggression of rioting mob that sieged Delhi on Republic Day but also tries to give a leeway to them on same.

The deafening silence of the ‘lambs’ who egged the ‘protestors’ who turned into an unruly mob on Republic Day

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
When the protesting mob charged towards the Red Fort and put it under siege, just few kms away from the official celebration of Republic Day, these celebrities, who egged the 'farmers' to 'fight for rights' went deafeningly quiet.

Nirbhaya protests, blaming the govt and other excuses: Here’s how liberals came out to defend the Red Fort siege and the accompanying violence

News Reports Jinit Jain -
Left-leaning liberals went on an overdrive to defend the desecration of Red Fort by the tractor rally protesters.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Protesting mob enters Red Fort, unfurl the Sikh flag, Terrorist outfit SFJ had demanded Khalistani flag to be hoisted: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The protestors have hoisted the flag on Red Fort that appears to be the Sikh Flag. Some believe it is the Khalistan Flag.
Read more
News Reports

‘Flag of Khalistan is waving on Red Fort,’ ‘Historic Moment’: All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates “Black Day” for India

OpIndia Staff -
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is celebrating the hoisting of the 'Khalistan Flag' at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
Politics

Here is how Congress and trolls tried to paint a Khalistani accused of spearheading the Red Fort siege as a ‘sanghi’

OpIndia Staff -
Deep Sidhu is accused of being responsible for the hoisting of the Sikh flag at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Rajdeep Sardesai lies twice, says ‘farmer’ was killed because the police shot him in the head: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
In this way, those who had shared the fake news once would live under the false impression that it was indeed a case of police firing.
Read more
News Reports

Protesting ‘farmer’ spends Rs 35 lakh to modify his tractor for Republic Day rally

OpIndia Staff -
The modified tractor is fitted with huge wheels. It is said to withstand heavy rain and water cannon charge.
Read more
News Reports

Farmers Tractor Rally: Mob break barricade to reach Red Fort and India Gate, just what Khalistani terror outfit had called for

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi is in grips of chaos as the farmer tractor rally defied route and broke police barricades to reach ITO and Red Fort
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

CBI issues arrest warrant against TMC leader in cross-border cattle smuggling case

OpIndia Staff -
Vinay Mishra is believed to be close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek
Read more
News Reports

Cops tried to save the protestor whose tractor overturned but were prevented by other protestors: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Times Now journalist Padmaja Joshi claimed that the protestors did not allow the injured protestor to be evacuated by the cops.
Read more
Crime

Andhra Pradesh: Parents brutally murder two daughters, claim they will come alive next day as ‘Satya Yuga’ comes

OpIndia Staff -
The couple brutally killed their two daughters claiming that they received some divine message to do so.
Read more
News Reports

‘Farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait washes hands off the violence, blames Red Fort siege on ‘uneducated people’

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer leader Tikait blames Delhi Police and uneducated farmers for the Red Fort incident on January 26.
Read more
News Reports

China upset over Modi govt’s vaccine diplomacy, blames India after Bangladesh rejects their vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times has claimed that India wants to monopolize the vaccine market in South Asia and hence is influencing its neighbouring nations to reject the Chinese vaccine.
Read more
News Reports

150 police personnel injured, 2 in ICU as tractor rally turns violent on R-Day

OpIndia Staff -
152 police officers injured in Delhi yesterday out of which 2 are in ICU.
Read more
Media

Live TV vs edited upload: How NDTV’s Ravish Kumar gave leeway to rioting mob at Red Fort on Republic Day

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar not only downplays the aggression of rioting mob that sieged Delhi on Republic Day but also tries to give a leeway to them on same.
Read more
News Reports

Khalistani supporters protests outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC, raise secessionist flags

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistani supporters protested outside Indian Embassy to show support for the violent protestors running riots in Delhi.
Read more
Opinions

The deafening silence of the ‘lambs’ who egged the ‘protestors’ who turned into an unruly mob on Republic Day

Nirwa Mehta -
When the protesting mob charged towards the Red Fort and put it under siege, just few kms away from the official celebration of Republic Day, these celebrities, who egged the 'farmers' to 'fight for rights' went deafeningly quiet.
Read more
News Reports

Nirbhaya protests, blaming the govt and other excuses: Here’s how liberals came out to defend the Red Fort siege and the accompanying violence

Jinit Jain -
Left-leaning liberals went on an overdrive to defend the desecration of Red Fort by the tractor rally protesters.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com