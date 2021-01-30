Chhattisgarh: Maoist commander kills brother who quit CPI(Maoist) and joined the police

A former naxal who quit the Communist Party of India (Maoists) (CPI(Maoist)) and joined the police in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh was reportedly killed on Thursday by his won brother who is a Maoist commander. According to reports, the victim named Somdu Ram Poyam alias Mallesh was a Maoist commander. He had quit the CPI(Maoist) and surrendered in 2014 in Bijapur. Thereafter, he had joined the District Reserve Guard (DRG) as constable and started working with the Bijapur police.

According to reports, few days ago, Mallesh had gone to his village named Kotrapal falling under Jangla police station limits. On Thursday night, his brother named Kosa along with other Maoists killed Mallesh with sharp weapons. The killers set his body on fire in front of his family members and fled the scene. The police reached the village on Friday morning and collected the remains of the victim. A search operation has been launched for Kosa and others as informed by IG Bastar Range, Sunderaj P.

Two villagers were reportedly killed by the Maoists on Tuesday in two villages of Rajnandgaon district under the newly formed Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone. Maoists have reportedly killed six people in the last five days including a deputy sarpanch and a contractor in three Maoists affected districts of Chhattisgarh. According to reports, police records show that 36 cops lost their lives in Maoist attack in Bastar in 2020 and 46 civilians were killed in around 308 Maoist-led incidents in Bastar in the same year.

Maoists killed brother of rebel who became cop in 2020

In a similar incident that happened in January last year, the younger brother of a former Maoist who had surrendered and joined the police was suspected to have been killed by Maoists in a revenge killing in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. The victim named Lakshman Mandavi was reportedly called to the forest by some persons where he was hacked to death using sharp weapons. Police officials that a Maoist leader named Verghese was killed in a police encounter in 2019 and the Maoists believed that Lakshman’s elder brother had a role in it. Therefore, they killed Lakshman.