Actress Deepika Padukone, who had earlier courted controversy in the Bollywood drug scandal, has now been the subject of speculation on social media.

In an unusual development, the actress has deleted all pictures from her Twitter and Instagram on New Year’s eve. This has left netizens wondering as to what might have gone wrong with her handles. It is important to note that Deepika has about 5.25 crore followers on Instagram and 2.77 crore followers on Twitter.

Screengrab of the Instagram profile of Deepika Padukone

As per reports, Deepika Padukone is starring in a multilingual film with Prabhas. She is also a part of the movie ‘Pathan’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan and ’83’ showcasing her husband Ranveer Singh as cricketing legend Kapil Dev.

Netizens react after Deepika Padukone deletes all pictures

Social media is rife with speculations. Netizens are wondering whether this is one of the PR stunts employed by the actress ahead of her upcoming film projects. One user, Manali Gharat asked, “Happy New Year Guys!

So Deepika Padukone’s all Twitter and Insta posts are deleted, do you think this is a PR stunt or just trying to have a new beginning?”

So @deepikapadukone’s all Twitter and Insta posts are deleted, do you think this is a PR stunt or just trying to have a new beginning?#HappyNewYear2021 #DeepikaPadukone #HAPPYNEWYEAR — Manali Gharat (@ManaliGharat) January 1, 2021

Another user commented, “Good riddance! Maybe PR stunt,” while reacting to the new development.

Good riddance! Maybe PR stunt.. — 🦋Divya Uppala🦋 (@AWiseParticle) December 31, 2020

Others wondered whether the act is an attempt to begin the New Year with a clean slate or one of the social media strategies to hog the limelight ahead of her movie projects. “Maybe bolegi new year, new start.. some self-righteous PR n sh*t like that,” one user tweeted. Another user asked, “Deepika deleted all her posts on Instagram Something Related to Pathan??”

Maybe bolegi new year, new start.. some self righteous PR n shit like that — N ⚡🎯🦇 (@nishchayapallav) December 31, 2020

Something Related to pathan ?? — Kareem Shabrawi (@shabrawi_kareem) December 31, 2020

Netizens float ‘hack’ theories

Several social media users wondered whether miscreants hacked Deepika’s Instagram and Twitter handles and deleted all her pictures. “IG account hacked or what? She deleted all posts??” one user asked while sharing the screenshot of her Instagram profile.

@deepikapadukone IG account hacked or what 😲

She deleted all posts?? pic.twitter.com/PcNRDW3hT6 — Introvert – RK (@raajstr686) January 1, 2021

Others too were left speculating the same. Akanksha Mishra, another Twitter user, wrote, “Deepika Padukone has deleted all her post on Instagram and put India Today magazine cover photo as profile photo. Is her account hacked???”

@deepikapadukone has deleted all her post on @instagram and put @IndiaToday magazine cover photo as profile photo. Is her account hack??? pic.twitter.com/C6W6n58Yg4 — AKANKSHA MISHRA. आकांक्षा मिश्रा (@heyyAkanksha) December 31, 2020

Breaking News @deepikapadukone‘s all tweets are deleted … account hacked? pic.twitter.com/udAIKEzOdM — Gaurav Bhatnagar-युगांतर….❣ (@yug0007) December 31, 2020

PR stunt of Deepika Padukone ahead of ‘Chhapaak’

In January this year, during film promotion of her film ‘Chhapaak’, based on an acid attack survivor Lakshmi’s real-life story, Deepika Padukone had visited the JNU campus amid the protests wherein leftist students organisations had taken the varsity on ransom not letting students register for the winter semester. The actress was found posing with leftist Kanhaiya Kumar and JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh. Deepika’s PR stunt was even hailed by the Pakistani army’s ex-spokesperson.

Earlier, former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel had alleged that Deepika Padukone received two calls before she visited JNU. One call was from Karachi, and the other was from Dubai. He said that either Mussarat himself or one of his associates urged Padukone to visit the university. He further alleged that she was paid Rs 5 crore by Mussarat to go to JNU.