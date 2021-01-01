Friday, January 1, 2021
Home News Reports Another PR stunt? Deepika Padukone deletes Instagram and Twitter photos, netizens speculate
EntertainmentNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Another PR stunt? Deepika Padukone deletes Instagram and Twitter photos, netizens speculate

In an unusual development, the actress has deleted all pictures from her Twitter and Instagram on New Year's eve, stirring up speculations. She has over 5 crore followers on Instagram and over 2.7 crore followers on Twitter.

OpIndia Staff
Netizens speculate after Deepika Padukone deletes pics from social media
Actress Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Siasat)
13

Actress Deepika Padukone, who had earlier courted controversy in the Bollywood drug scandal, has now been the subject of speculation on social media.

In an unusual development, the actress has deleted all pictures from her Twitter and Instagram on New Year’s eve. This has left netizens wondering as to what might have gone wrong with her handles. It is important to note that Deepika has about 5.25 crore followers on Instagram and 2.77 crore followers on Twitter.

Screengrab of the Instagram profile of Deepika Padukone

As per reports, Deepika Padukone is starring in a multilingual film with Prabhas. She is also a part of the movie ‘Pathan’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan and ’83’ showcasing her husband Ranveer Singh as cricketing legend Kapil Dev.

Screengrab of the Instagram profile of Deepika Padukone

Netizens react after Deepika Padukone deletes all pictures

Social media is rife with speculations. Netizens are wondering whether this is one of the PR stunts employed by the actress ahead of her upcoming film projects. One user, Manali Gharat asked, “Happy New Year Guys!
So Deepika Padukone’s all Twitter and Insta posts are deleted, do you think this is a PR stunt or just trying to have a new beginning?”

Another user commented, “Good riddance! Maybe PR stunt,” while reacting to the new development.

Others wondered whether the act is an attempt to begin the New Year with a clean slate or one of the social media strategies to hog the limelight ahead of her movie projects. “Maybe bolegi new year, new start.. some self-righteous PR n sh*t like that,” one user tweeted. Another user asked, “Deepika deleted all her posts on Instagram Something Related to Pathan??”

Netizens float ‘hack’ theories

Several social media users wondered whether miscreants hacked Deepika’s Instagram and Twitter handles and deleted all her pictures. “IG account hacked or what? She deleted all posts??” one user asked while sharing the screenshot of her Instagram profile.

Others too were left speculating the same. Akanksha Mishra, another Twitter user, wrote, “Deepika Padukone has deleted all her post on Instagram and put India Today magazine cover photo as profile photo. Is her account hacked???”

PR stunt of Deepika Padukone ahead of ‘Chhapaak’

In January this year, during film promotion of her film ‘Chhapaak’, based on an acid attack survivor Lakshmi’s real-life story, Deepika Padukone had visited the JNU campus amid the protests wherein leftist students organisations had taken the varsity on ransom not letting students register for the winter semester. The actress was found posing with leftist Kanhaiya Kumar and JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh. Deepika’s PR stunt was even hailed by the Pakistani army’s ex-spokesperson.

Earlier, former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel had alleged that Deepika Padukone received two calls before she visited JNU. One call was from Karachi, and the other was from Dubai. He said that either Mussarat himself or one of his associates urged Padukone to visit the university. He further alleged that she was paid Rs 5 crore by Mussarat to go to JNU.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDeepika Padukone Insta photos, Ranveer Singh Deepika, Deepika Instagram
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Ex-Army officer faces threats and assault by Shiv Sena goons, Mumbai Police ignoring complaints: Read exclusive details

Jhankar Mohta -
The veteran has stated that local corporator Ghole's threats and attacks started after he tried to complain against an illegal structure being used by local goons for anti-social activities.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi’s clocks highest approval rating among the world leaders, with a net rating of 55%: US data firm

OpIndia Staff -
The data, last updated on December 23, puts PM Modi ahead of his counterparts such as Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Scott Morrison, Angela Merkel, Jair Bolsonaro and others on the scale of 'net approval'.
Read more

Over Rs 70,000 crore economic loss has been caused in the December quarter, thanks to the ‘farmer’ protest: Details

Economy and Finance OpIndia Staff -
Farmer protest against the three farm laws enacted by the govt last year have reportedly cost the economy over Rs 70,000 crores

BBMP proposes to name roads in Muslim areas in Bengaluru after Muslims, drops the proposal after BJP MPs oppose it

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Following wide backlash over naming the roads after Muslims, the BBMP decided to revise the list of names.

Pakistani media spreads fake news that Syed Ali Shah Geelani is dead, his family says the reports are false and baseless

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani media house Daily Times had reported that Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani had passed away due to a serious illness

Did railway officials deboard two passengers because they were ‘low class’? Here is the CCTV footage that exposes the lie

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The CCTV footage showed that the two passengers had reached the station after the train had left, and they were not deboarded

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘You are not even a Dalit, tried extorting money to settle divorce’: Former husband makes sensational claims about ‘Dalit activist’ Meena Kandasamy

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Dharmaraja has also accused Meena Kandasamy of harassing and pressurising him to provide for Rs 15 lakhs to settle the divorce case.
Read more
News Reports

Ujjain: The colony where Ram Mandir fund collection rally was attacked by Muslim mob to be demolished

OpIndia Staff -
The house used by the mob to attack the Hindu rally in Ujjain with stones was already demolished on the same day by the administration
Read more
News Reports

Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Zee News anchor Aman Chopra slammed TMC leader Anirban Banerjee for using the name Rabindranath Thakur instead of Tagore
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Media

NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain gets reality checked by ex-P&G India chief Gurcharan Das over reforms and Punjab farmers’ vandalism

OpIndia Staff -
As Punjab farmers go vandalising and destroying Reliance Jio towers to protest against the new farm laws, NDTV's Sreenivasan Jain got schooled by Gurcharan Das, former CEO of Procter & Gamble, India.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka’s Rs 620 cr Safe City project, irregularities in tender process, whistleblower D Roopa’s side of the story and links to IMA Gold scam

OpIndia Staff -
Hemant Nimbalkar is Chairman of both Tender Inviting Committee and Tender Scrutinising Committee of the 'Safe City' Project
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Another PR stunt? Deepika Padukone deletes Instagram and Twitter photos, netizens speculate

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens are wondering whether this is another PR stunt by the actress ahead of her upcoming film projects.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan national Bano Begum becomes Etah district’s gram panchayat head, had forged Aadhar and voter ID: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani woman who had come to India 35 years ago to attend a family wedding managed to get elected as the head of the village panchayat
Read more
News Reports

Ex-Army officer faces threats and assault by Shiv Sena goons, Mumbai Police ignoring complaints: Read exclusive details

Jhankar Mohta -
The veteran has stated that local corporator Ghole's threats and attacks started after he tried to complain against an illegal structure being used by local goons for anti-social activities.
Read more
News Reports

From the Sonbhadra case to a Hindu woman being force-fed beef for forced conversion to Islam: Ten gruesome cases of Grooming Jihad in 2020

OpIndia Staff -
As the year comes to a close, let us look back at a few of the most gruesome Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) cases of 2020
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi’s clocks highest approval rating among the world leaders, with a net rating of 55%: US data firm

OpIndia Staff -
The data, last updated on December 23, puts PM Modi ahead of his counterparts such as Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Scott Morrison, Angela Merkel, Jair Bolsonaro and others on the scale of 'net approval'.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena clears proposal to give Rs 9.5 crore waiver to Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Sena’s own allies see red: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena led standing committee of BMC has decided to clear proposal for an almost Rs 10 crore waiver to Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
Read more
Economy and Finance

Over Rs 70,000 crore economic loss has been caused in the December quarter, thanks to the ‘farmer’ protest: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer protest against the three farm laws enacted by the govt last year have reportedly cost the economy over Rs 70,000 crores
Read more
News Reports

BBMP proposes to name roads in Muslim areas in Bengaluru after Muslims, drops the proposal after BJP MPs oppose it

OpIndia Staff -
Following wide backlash over naming the roads after Muslims, the BBMP decided to revise the list of names.
Read more
Social Media

Journalist’s iPhone gets stolen at farmers’ protests, read how heartless ‘trolls’ reacted

OpIndia Staff -
After Saba Naqvi informed that her iPhone was stolen at the farmer protest site, heartless 'trolls' mock her and her ideology
Read more
News Reports

‘You are not even a Dalit, tried extorting money to settle divorce’: Former husband makes sensational claims about ‘Dalit activist’ Meena Kandasamy

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Dharmaraja has also accused Meena Kandasamy of harassing and pressurising him to provide for Rs 15 lakhs to settle the divorce case.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com