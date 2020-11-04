Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Home News Reports Deepika Padukone’s ‘untraceable’ manager Karishma Prakash appears before NCB, the agency says it is...
CrimeEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Deepika Padukone’s ‘untraceable’ manager Karishma Prakash appears before NCB, the agency says it is not satisfied with her answers

Karishma Prakash has claimed innocence for the charas (cannabis) and three vials of CBD oil, which was retrieved from her house during raids by NCB

OpIndia Staff
Deepika Padukone's absconding manager Karishma Prakash, turns up at the NCB office in Mumbai today for questioning (Source: News18)
10

After being untraceable for days, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s manager and now an ex-employee of KWAN Talent Agency- Karishma Prakash, appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday. Karishma had been issued summons twice by the NCB after it seized 1.7 gm of hashish during a raid at her residence.

NCB, which reportedly grilled Prakash for two hours now has said that it is not satisfied with her answers. According to CNNNews18, the department quizzed the KWAN employee about her whereabouts and her association with two drug peddlers who have been arrested by the Narcotics department. She has allegedly denied knowing both of them, although the department had claimed that her name had cropped up during the questioning of these two drug peddlers.

Moreover, Karishma Prakash has claimed innocence for the charas (cannabis) and three vials of CBD oil, which was retrieved from her house during raids by NCB. She told the department officials that it did not belong to her. The NCB is reportedly grilling Deepika Padukone’s manager regarding some new findings in the drugs case.

Fearing arrest, Karishma Prakash had applied for anticipatory bail, after which the special court gave her interim relief till November 7, which means that she can’t be arrested till November 7.

Karishma Prakash termed ‘untraceable’ by NCB

It is pertinent to note that Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash was termed ‘untraceable’ after she failed to appear before the NCB or reply to the two summons issued to her. Post her failure to appear, the NCB had handed over the summons to her mothers and employees of KWAN Talent Agency.

Karishma was summoned on October 27 for questioning in the drug angle that came to fore in the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. On the same day, the NCB officials had conducted a raid at Karishma’s residence and retrieved charas (cannabis) and three vials of CBD oil during the search. The officials even pasted the copy of the summons on the door of her house. However, neither she was found at her house nor did she respond to the summons. 

Deepika Padukone’s manager resigns from KWAN Talent Management Company

We reported yesterday that Karishma Prakash has resigned from her position at KWAN Talent Management Company. The source confirmed that she has resigned from her position on October 21, 2020. Speaking about the resignation, a source close to the talent agency said: “Her association with Deepika and few other actors was only as a KWAN employee. So naturally, those associations would also be severed.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Orders to arrest Arnab Goswami was given to SP Raigad directly from Uddhav Thackeray’s office: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Maha CM and Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh met over the issue of Arnab Goswami arrest after which orders were issued from the CM's office, claims a report by Republic TV.
Read more
Editor's picks

“Aap penguin lagte hai toh log penguin hi kahenge”: Actor Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Maharashtra govt for brazen suppression of FoE

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut expressed her support and solidarity for senior journalist Arnab Goswami who was assaulted and dragged by the Mumbai Police before being arrested this morning
Read more

“Emergency in Maharashtra”: Support pours in for Republic chief Arnab Goswami as Mumbai Police assaults and arrests him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Several Union Ministers and prominent personalities took to Twitter to express their solidarity with Arnab Goswami and condemn Maharashtra government's brazen assault on the freedom of the press

102 acre land at Kanjurmarg that Maharashtra govt unilaterally allotted for alternate metro shed after ‘saving Aarey’ might not even belong to them: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The salt pans including the Kanjurmarg plot were acquired by govt of India during 1906 – 2020, and historically it owned the land

AAP, Congress leaders and supporters cheer as Arnab Goswami is assaulted by AK-47 toting Mumbai Police

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Instead of condemning the arrest of a journalist critical of state government, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party supporters and leaders have taken to celebrating it.

Punjab Railway blockades: Central govt incurs Rs 500 crore loss as protesting farmers continue to block railway lines

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Railways unable to resume services in Punjab due to inaction of Punjab government against agitators blocking tracks.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Arnab Goswami arrested: Mumbai Police physically manhandle Republic TV chief at his residence, drags him to police station

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami physically assaulted, dragged by hair, arrested by Mumbai Police in an old 2018 closed case.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

IIT grad who created ‘faster app’ to book Tatkal tickets got arrested because of Railways’ history with touts. Here are the details

Anurag -
The Print doesn't seem to get a simple idea that there were multiple illegalities involved, and why those rules were implemented in the first place.
Read more
Crime

YouTuber Nizamul Khan kills girlfriend’s brother Kamal Sharma after he opposed their relationship, arrested: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nizamul Khan, a popular YouTuber, has been arrested by the Police in Noida for murdering the brother of his girlfriend.
Read more
News Reports

Tagore International School makes Hindu girls wear Hijab and spread message of Islam, after it had brainwashed children about Hadiya Love Jihad case

OpIndia Staff -
Tagore International School again finds itself in trouble after making Hindu girls wear the Hijab while Eid greetings.
Read more
News Reports

A week after Rajiv Bajaj blamed Modi govt for ‘economic slow-down’, Bajaj Auto records highest-ever monthly sale

OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to claims made by Rajiv Bajaj, his company has made record sales in October 2020 amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Editor's picks

Mumbai Police team led by encounter specialist Sachin Vaze reportedly assaults Arnab’s minor son, in-laws, carried AK-47 to arrest him

OpIndia Staff -
In a shocking display of might of state, the Mumbai Police not only assaulted and dragged Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami before making the arrest but also physically assaulted his minor son and other family members.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Deepika Padukone’s ‘untraceable’ manager Karishma Prakash appears before NCB, the agency says it is not satisfied with her answers

OpIndia Staff -
Karishma Prakash had been issued summons twice by the NCB after it seized 1.7 gm of hashish during a raid at her residence
Read more
News Reports

Closed case reopened against Arnab Goswami on the direction of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

OpIndia Staff -
The state Homes Minister said that the deceased interior designer's daughter told him that the case of non-payment of dues by Republic TV to her father was not investigated by Alibaug police and therefore he ordered re-investigation by CID.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Mumbai Police kicks the door of Arnab Goswami’s residence, assaults his family and forcefully drag him out of his house

OpIndia Staff -
Video shows how Mumbai police had assaulted Arnab Goswami and his family while arresting him at his residence in Mumbai
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Police register FIR against seven including Congress Councillor of AMC for pasting posters of French President on roads

OpIndia Staff -
Some persons had pasted 150 posters of French President Macron with a print of shoe on his face on the public roads in Ahmedabad
Read more
News Reports

Yogi Adityanath condemns Arnab Goswami’s arrest, calls it an assault on freedom of expression by Congress and its allies

Jinit Jain -
Arnab Goswami was arrested by Alibaug police this morning in a 2018 abetment to suicide case which was closed earlier after a police investigation.
Read more
News Reports

Union Minister Smriti Irani gives a befitting reply to ‘troll-cum-journalist’ who defends Mumbai Police assault against Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Smriti Irani told the 'journalist' that the fact that she was trolling the union minister and calling her names shows her rights are protected
Read more
World

Comedian shares image showing a bloody decapitated head of Donald Trump on election night, days after beheadings in France

OpIndia Staff -
Kathy Griffin had shared the image in the past as well and she was condemned for it widely by people across the political spectrum.
Read more
News Reports

Orders to arrest Arnab Goswami was given to SP Raigad directly from Uddhav Thackeray’s office: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Maha CM and Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh met over the issue of Arnab Goswami arrest after which orders were issued from the CM's office, claims a report by Republic TV.
Read more
News Reports

UP: Explosion in illegal firecracker factory in Kushinagar, house owner Javed and 3 others dead

OpIndia Staff -
Javed, his wife, daughter, and his mother died in the explosion that happened in the illegal firecrackers factory being run in the house.
Read more
Editor's picks

“Aap penguin lagte hai toh log penguin hi kahenge”: Actor Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Maharashtra govt for brazen suppression of FoE

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut expressed her support and solidarity for senior journalist Arnab Goswami who was assaulted and dragged by the Mumbai Police before being arrested this morning
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
474,755FollowersFollow
19,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com