After being untraceable for days, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s manager and now an ex-employee of KWAN Talent Agency- Karishma Prakash, appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday. Karishma had been issued summons twice by the NCB after it seized 1.7 gm of hashish during a raid at her residence.

NCB, which reportedly grilled Prakash for two hours now has said that it is not satisfied with her answers. According to CNNNews18, the department quizzed the KWAN employee about her whereabouts and her association with two drug peddlers who have been arrested by the Narcotics department. She has allegedly denied knowing both of them, although the department had claimed that her name had cropped up during the questioning of these two drug peddlers.

#BREAKING | Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash quizzed by NCB.



Karishma linked to 2 drug peddlers, NCB unsatisfied with her answers.



November 4, 2020

Moreover, Karishma Prakash has claimed innocence for the charas (cannabis) and three vials of CBD oil, which was retrieved from her house during raids by NCB. She told the department officials that it did not belong to her. The NCB is reportedly grilling Deepika Padukone’s manager regarding some new findings in the drugs case.

Fearing arrest, Karishma Prakash had applied for anticipatory bail, after which the special court gave her interim relief till November 7, which means that she can’t be arrested till November 7.

Karishma Prakash termed ‘untraceable’ by NCB

It is pertinent to note that Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash was termed ‘untraceable’ after she failed to appear before the NCB or reply to the two summons issued to her. Post her failure to appear, the NCB had handed over the summons to her mothers and employees of KWAN Talent Agency.

Karishma was summoned on October 27 for questioning in the drug angle that came to fore in the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. On the same day, the NCB officials had conducted a raid at Karishma’s residence and retrieved charas (cannabis) and three vials of CBD oil during the search. The officials even pasted the copy of the summons on the door of her house. However, neither she was found at her house nor did she respond to the summons.

Deepika Padukone’s manager resigns from KWAN Talent Management Company

We reported yesterday that Karishma Prakash has resigned from her position at KWAN Talent Management Company. The source confirmed that she has resigned from her position on October 21, 2020. Speaking about the resignation, a source close to the talent agency said: “Her association with Deepika and few other actors was only as a KWAN employee. So naturally, those associations would also be severed.”