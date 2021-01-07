Thursday, January 7, 2021
Updated:

After instigating chakka jam, ‘Farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait says protests will continue till 2024

Rakesh Tikait had last week urged the opposition parties to join the protests and also called for 'chakka jam'.

OpIndia Staff
Rakesh Tikait of the BKU says farmer protests will continue till 2024
‘Farmer’ leader Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union
1

The protesting ‘farmers’, who have stayed put at the national capital’s key entry points since late November to protest against the new farm laws, do not intend to end the agitation anytime soon. ‘Farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union on Thursday told the media that they do not intend to end the agitation anytime before the year 2024.

“Teen sal chalega yeh andolan, 2024 tak jaari rahega” (this agitation will continue for another three years until 2024), said Rakesh Tikait, when a reporter asked him until when do the farmers intend to continue the protest.

‘Farmers’ led by BKU chief Rakesh Tikait take out Tractor March

After the seventh round of talks on agriculture laws between farmers and the Centre on Monday ended in a deadlock, the protesting farmers at the Singhu border have taken out a tractor rally Thursday. The BKU chief said that today’s ‘Tractor March’ would be a trailer of the ‘Republic Day Parade’ scheduled on January 26.

“Today, our tractor rally will go till Dasna, Aligarh road & then return to Ghazipur. This is a rehearsal for a similar rally on 26th January. Next round of talks with the Union Government will be held tomorrow (January 8),” Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union, at Ghazipur border told news agency ANI.

‘Farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait instigates roadblocks, urges opposition parties to join the protest

It may be recalled that Rakesh Tikait had last week urged the opposition parties to join the protests and had also called for the blocking of roads. He had issued a warning saying that so-called farmers will block both the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways too if their scheduled talks with the government on the three farm laws fail to address their concerns.

These two expressways are now the only route to northern India from Delhi-NCR as farmers have blocked the Singhu border on National Highway-44 which move towards Panipat. the Tikri border on NH-9 that leads to Rohtak and the Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari and Saboli entry points have also been blocked by the protestors.

Modus Operandi adopted by the ‘farmers’ similar to that of the anti-CAA protestors

The modus operandi being adopted by these so-called farmers is an exact reproduction of what was taken on by the anti-CAA protestors last year. They too had warned of causing massive inconvenience to the public through ‘Chakka Jam’ in Delhi if the government failed to revoke the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Searched termsFarmer protests Delhi, Delhi protests, Farmer laws details
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

