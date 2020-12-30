It has been over a month since the protesting ‘farmers’ started camping on the four border sites along the Haryana-Delhi border. It has caused massive inconvenience to the public. However, the farmers’ association have now threatened to block the Eastern and Western peripheral expressways if the talks with the government fails to deliver any results favouring them.

According to Economic Times journalist Aman Sharma, ‘farmer’ leader Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union on Wednesday issued a warning saying that so-called farmers will block both the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways too if their scheduled talks with the government on the three farm laws fails to address their concerns.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait: says farmers will block both the Eastern & Western Peripheral Expressways too if talks fail today https://t.co/HfaeunVqXA — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_ET) December 30, 2020

The Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, which were built to reduce air pollution in Delhi, have now become a lifeline for the citizens and commuters of Delhi to exit and enter into the national capital as the so-called protestors have now blocked multiple borders that connect Delhi.

The two expressways are now the only route to northern India from Delhi-NCR as farmers have blocked the Singhu border on National Highway-44 which move towards Panipat. the Tikri border on NH-9 that leads to Rohtak and the Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari and Saboli borders have also been blocked by the protestors.

Rakesh Tikait calls for occupation of roads, urges opposition leaders to join the protests

Rakesh Tikait, the alleged farmer leader, on Wednesday urged the opposition parties to join the protests and also called the blocking of roads. Speaking to the media, he said that it was essential to have strong opposition in the country whom the govt fears but here they do not and claimed that this is why farmers had to come on roads.

“Opposition should sit in pitched tents& stage protest on roads against the farm laws,” Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union at Ghazipur border, essentially calling for a ‘Chakka Jam’ or a deliberate occupation of roads to cause massive inconvenience to the public.

It’s essential to have strong opposition in the country whom the govt fears but here they don’t. This is why farmers had to come on roads. Opposition should sit in pitched tents& stage protest on roads against the farm laws: Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union at Ghazipur border pic.twitter.com/2l4XQYAt5m — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

Essentially, the so-called farmers leaders are threatening to block people from accessing roads and other public properties if the government fails to accept their irrational demands.

A year since Sharjeel Imam called for ‘chakka jam’

Interestingly, the threats to create anarchy on the streets of Delhi by the so-called farmer leaders of the country, exactly a year after Anti-CAA protests mastermind and radical Islamist Sharjeel Imam had issued a similar warning of causing massive inconvenience to the public through ‘Chakka Jam’ in Delhi if the government failed to revoke the Citizenship Amendment Act.

He had urged Muslims in India to come out on streets and block the roads. He had also called for cutting off of the Siliguri Corridor also known as Chicken’s Neck which connects the entire North East India to mainland India.

As the government did not give in to the demands of the far-left ‘protestors’ and Islamists, rioting mob went on a rampage against the Modi government unleashing massive communal riots in the North-east Delhi in February this year causing more than 50 deaths in the city.

The threats by the likes of Tikait, urging protestors and other opposition parties to camp on roads causing blockades could also turnout to be another law and order nightmare of the Modi government.