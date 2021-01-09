Saturday, January 9, 2021
Home News Reports ‘Anti-CAA agitation was not a Satyagraha but it fell under terror activities’: Gauhati High...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Anti-CAA agitation was not a Satyagraha but it fell under terror activities’: Gauhati High Court while dismissing activist Akhil Gogoi’s bail plea

The court said that by use of violence, the protestors had brushed aside the noble concept of non-violent protest

OpIndia Staff
5

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday turned down the bail plea of ‘activist’ Akhil Gogoi, who has been lodged in jail since December 2019 on various charges, including sedition and inciting violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act movement. The High Court upheld the decision by a special NIA court that had rejected Gogoi’s bail plea in one of the 13 cases registered against him. Gogoi had received bail in all the 13 cases, except this one.

The High Court, in its order, made scathing observations while dismissing Gogoi’s bail plea. It said that anti-CAA agitation was not a Satyagraha as portrayed by the partakers but fell into terror activities defined under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The court said that the use of violence in the name of protest can’t be termed as satyagraha. The division bench of Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Ajit Bathakur said in its order, “by use of violence, the appellant-led mob had brushed aside the noble concept of non-violent protest, which is popularly known as satyagraha and that such conduct of paralyzing the government machinery, causing economic blockade, causing enmity between groups, disruption of public peace an widespread disharmony and dissatisfaction towards the government, are acts which are prejudicial/for national integration and such acts squarely falls within the definition of “terrorist act” as defined in section 15 of the UA(P) Act.”

Gogoi had managed to secure bail in one of the two cases registered by the NIA in connection with his alleged involvement in violent protests against CAA in Assam. This was the only case left where the special NIA court had rejected his bail plea. A division bench of Gauhati Court upheld the NIA court’s decision and dismissed the bail petition filed by Gogoi.

Akhil Gogoi arrested in December 2019 for inciting violence and protests against CAA

The NIA had registered a case against Akhil Gogoi, the leader of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), for his role in in the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in the state that claimed at last six lives, three in police firing in December 2019.

The case was initially filed at the Chandmari police station in Guwahati but was later transferred to the NIA. Gogoi has been charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, sedition, criminal conspiracy, support to terrorist organisations, among others. He was arrested at Jorhat on 12 December 2019 for his role in the protests against the CAA, a legislation passed by the central government to fast forward citizenship to minorities belonging to Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Three of his associates were arrested a day later.

Gogoi was subsequently handed over to the NIA and a court sent him to 10 days custody of the agency on December 17. He was also taken to New Delhi for interrogation. Gogoi was brought back to Guwahati on December 25 and has been in judicial custody ever since.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Law

Farmer dadi sues Kangana for misidentifying her as Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis dadi, says it ‘lowered her reputation and prestige’

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, a Chandigarh advocate had sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for her now deleted Tweet post on farmers protest
Read more
Government and Policy

Govt rejects blackmail of farmer organisations of Punjab, protesters decry ‘democracy’ because govt wants to let the Court decide

OpIndia Staff -
The Centre has refused to cave in to the demands of the demonstrating farmers, informing that the matter should be left for the SC to decide
Read more

Google removes ‘Parler’ after Donald Trump opens account post Twitter suspension, Apple gives 24 hours to ‘remove objectionable content’

World OpIndia Staff -
As Twitter suspends President Donald Trump indefinitely, other tech giants like Google removed Parler app, where he opened an account

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump, then suspends other accounts that he tried to use: Here is all you need to know

World OpIndia Staff -
Washington DC had erupted in chaos on Wendesday after supporters of Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill and breached its premises.

‘Twitter colluding with radical left and Democrats to silence free speech’: President Donald Trump declares war on Twitter

World OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump, the out-going President of the USA has declared war on Twitter after the tech giant suspends his account

A section of protesting farmers is sexually harassing female reporters, pinching their buttocks, reveals India Today Editor

Media OpIndia Staff -
Some protesting farmers are sexually harassing female reporters at the protests, Preeti Choudhry, Editor at India Today, has said.

Recently Popular

News Reports

All you need to know about Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, the teenage girl who was brutally killed at a New Year party in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that the injuries incurred by Jhanvi Kukreja were homicidal and not accidental
Read more
Media

A section of protesting farmers is sexually harassing female reporters, pinching their buttocks, reveals India Today Editor

OpIndia Staff -
Some protesting farmers are sexually harassing female reporters at the protests, Preeti Choudhry, Editor at India Today, has said.
Read more
News Reports

“Dire need to strengthen army because India never had the government it has today in the last 73 years”: Pakistan PM Imran Khan in...

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, Imran Khan stresses the need to strengthen army in the face of threat posed by the current Indian government
Read more
World

‘Colonel Perez’ threatens ‘patriots’ will return to Washington DC carrying weapons, claims Trump told them to ‘fight like hell’

OpIndia Staff -
Colonel Perez, with the username @Colonel007 on Parler, has claimed that 'patriots' will return to Washington DC on Jan 19th.
Read more
Politics

Scoundrel, Har*amzada, Ch*tiya: Listen to two viral audio clips of Maneka Gandhi abusing, threatening with sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -
An alleged conversation between BJP leader Maneka Gandhi and a businessman called Ramalingam has gone viral on the internet.
Read more
Editor's picks

Was Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla’s daughter selected for civil services without appearing for the exam? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
Anjali Birla is selected in the reserve list, which is prepared along with the main list from the civil services exam conducted by UPSC
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Anti-CAA agitation was not a Satyagraha but it fell under terror activities’: Gauhati High Court while dismissing activist Akhil Gogoi’s bail plea

OpIndia Staff -
Akhil Gogoi was arrested in December 2019 and for his role in inciting violence during the anti-CAA movement
Read more
World

Donald Trump is exploring the possibility of issuing himself a pardon before leaving the White House: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump is exploring the possibility of issuing himself a self-pardon, if reports are to be believed.
Read more
Law

Farmer dadi sues Kangana for misidentifying her as Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis dadi, says it ‘lowered her reputation and prestige’

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, a Chandigarh advocate had sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for her now deleted Tweet post on farmers protest
Read more
News Reports

Calcutta High Court agrees with state govt’s proposal of ‘e-snan’ facility during Gangasagar Mela to prevent the spread of Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Calcutta High Court expressed concern over waterborne transmission of Covid-19 if devotees took dips in river during Gangasagar Mela
Read more
World

Peak ‘Atheist’ Sam Harris, who said Bin Laden was morally superior to Trump, thanks Twitter for suspending US Pres

OpIndia Staff -
Sam Harris has expressed gratitude towards Jack for suspending the account of US President Donald Trump.
Read more
Social Media

‘Twitter tolerates Ayatollah, but not Trump’: Twitter erupts after brazen censorship by Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
After Donald Trump was permanently suspended from micro-blogging platform Twitter for 'inciting' violence, netizens expressed anger
Read more
Law

Complaint filed in Delhi against Shashi Tharoor fan Vincent Xavier for waving tricolour during Capitol Hill protest: Read details

Shashank Bharadwaj -
A person named Deepak Singh has filed a complaint against Vincent Xavier seeking action against him under sections of sedition.
Read more
News Reports

Fire at a District General Hospital in Maharashtra claims lives of 10 new-born babies aged between 1 to 2 months: Details

OpIndia Staff -
10 newborn babies have died in a fire that broke out at Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at Bhandara District General Hospital
Read more
News Reports

‘SC of Hindu Rashtra’, ‘Eunuch’, ‘Har*mzada’: Former head of Amnesty India, Aakar Patel, goes on a tirade against Judiciary

OpIndia Staff -
In a contemptuous tweet, Aakar Patel claimed that Supreme Courthas been intentionally chosen to be 'pusillanimous' and a 'coward'.
Read more
Government and Policy

Govt rejects blackmail of farmer organisations of Punjab, protesters decry ‘democracy’ because govt wants to let the Court decide

OpIndia Staff -
The Centre has refused to cave in to the demands of the demonstrating farmers, informing that the matter should be left for the SC to decide
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com