Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Home World Workers at Google unionize, former 'Alphabet Workers', support pours in from Democratic Socialists: All...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Workers at Google unionize, former ‘Alphabet Workers’, support pours in from Democratic Socialists: All you need to know

On Monday, over 200 workers at Google and other Alphabet Inc units announced that they have formed a labour union for the US and Canadian offices.

Anurag
Google workers unionize, form 'Alphabet Workers'
Google workers form union (Image: The Pancake of Heaven)
4

On Monday, over 200 workers at Google and other Alphabet Inc units announced that they have formed a labour union for the US and Canadian offices. The workers in the group have claimed that they have been protesting over business practices and working conditions in the tech giant for years. However, they were unable to get the needed support to force the company to the bargaining table.

Those who are in support of the “Alphabet Workers Union” say that this union will help in shielding members from firing or other forms of retaliation. Also, it will help the workers to collect dues to hire support staff. Due to the lack of support, workers were unable to attack the company aggressively, which will now be possible with the formation of the union.

Communications Workers of America labour group represents employees from AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc. The union will be a part of this group. Alphabet workers will pay 1% of the total compensation as dues to the group.

The Alphabet can ignore the union’s demands

As per the US labour law, Alphabet will have the right to ignore the demands put up by the union until a majority of employees support it. Reports suggest that the Alphabet group is a so-called “minority union” different from the traditional labour unions in the US. It will not be able to force the tech giant to collectively bargain over issues, including wages.

The widespread support is unlikely to happen anytime soon

Union leaders acknowledge that it will take time to gather widespread support. Those who work at Google know that it is a high paying job with perks such as gyms and free meals. Unionization has not been a priority for the majority of the workers at Alphabet. However, labour activism is slowly entering the tech industry as workers and regulators are continuously locking horns with the increasing power of internet companies, including Alphabet.

Chewy Shaw, the Alphabet union’s vice-chair, said that in the recent years small fractions of the workforce had raised voices over workplace equity and ethical business practices. Google has listened to some of them and brought new policies around workplace investigations. The company also dropped a drone software project with the US military after an uproar among the workers. Shaw further added that the union would raise similar campaigns, and with the new structure with adequate funding, they will bring legitimacy and resources to the union.

In the past, the US Labour Regulator has accused Google illegal questioning of several workers who were later terminated as they protested companies policies and tried forming a union. Google then had said that it took action as per the regulations and followed the process as per their legal stand.

Different perks for employees and contractors is a significant issue at Google, says Union member

In an interview with Yahoo, Raksha Muthukumar, a software engineer at Google and part of Alphabet Workers, said that classification system is one of the main points the union wants to raise. While full-time employees get benefits, the contract workers do not get perks like health benefits etc. which they feel is wrong.

She further said that they have noticed Google has been shutting down such contractors recently putting them out of a job. “We just generally feel like that stratification is really divisive in the workplace, when the work and the responsibility is shared equally,” she added.

Support poured in for the union

Bernie Sanders, US Senator, has shown support for the newly formed union. In a tweet, he said that he stands in solidarity with the Alphabet Workers who are organizing to form a union at Google.

Congresswoman Marie Newman said that she is thrilled to hear the formation of the union. She further added that this union would help in democratizing the tech industry as a whole.

Rep Ro Khanna (Rohit Khanna), a Democratic Socialist in the same vein as Bernie Sanders, said that he stands with the Alphabet Workers who are bravely speaking out for their rights.

Congressman Donald Norcross called it great news for the tech industry.

Senator Sherrod Brown called it an essential step in the fight for a fair workplace.

Senator Tammy Baldwin recognized it as an important day for the tech workers of the US.

Alphabet Workers demand respect from the employer

In a tweet threat, Alphabet Workers said they formed the union as they want to work in a company that respects them. It reads, “We deserve a workplace that respects us, where we can work for a fair wage without fear of abuse or discrimination. We deserve meaningful control over the projects we work on & the direction of this company.”

Director of people operations at Google, Kara Silverstein said that the company supports its workers’ protected labour rights. She further added that the company would continue to engage directly with the employees.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGoogle employees union
Anurag
Multimedia graduate by education. Writer by profession. Poet by heart.

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

If laws are to be made and amended on Sonia Gandhi’s NAC’s whims and fantasies why are we even holding elections

Nirwa Mehta -
The moment the central government tries to bring in reforms, the usual suspects invariably oppose it. They invariably have some connection with Sonia Gandhi's NAC
Read more
News Reports

Robert Vadra again grilled by IT dept on Benami property case, Congress President’s son-in-law cries political vendetta

OpIndia Staff -
The case is linked to the properties Robert Vadra allegedly purchased in the United Kingdom through arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari
Read more

Madhya Pradesh: Raees Khan killed Dharmendra for affair with daughter, murder mystery solved after four months

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Raees Khan killed Dharmendra for having affair with his daughter in Bhopal and staged it to look like death by lightning strike.

Shashi Tharoor proves that he is the quintessential ‘male feminist’: Vacuous, devoid of logic and no friend of women

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
I am menstruating, I have a migraine, my BP is low and I am all around grumpy but I still have to feed my daughter. Should I get paid extra for this? Or should I just be grateful that my husband does not want to ‘treat me’ at The Leela Palace?

Sreenivasan Jain believes stone-pelting at Hindu religious processions should not be punished: Details

Media OpIndia Staff -
Sreenivasan Jain does not appear to have spent any time on self-reflection even after the repeated humiliation he has had to endure.

Woman who filed a rape complaint against NCP youth president Mehboob Shaikh goes missing: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NCP youth president Mehboob Shaikh was book on rape charges in Aurangabad last week

Recently Popular

World

‘Jack Ma will either be jailed or end up dead’: A prediction from 2019 that has gained great relevance as the Chinese billionaire disappears

OpIndia Staff -
Jack Ma has reportedly disappeared from the African talent show that he created and was replaced by an Alibaba Executive.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kirti Azad slammed on social media after distasteful comment on Sourav Ganguly following the latter’s heart attack

OpIndia Staff -
Kirti Azad is facing great criticism on social media for his disgusting tweet at Sourav Ganguly after the latter suffered a heart attack.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

How ABP News used titillating image of Sana Khan, who left showbiz for Allah, to insinuate her husband leaked her nudes

OpIndia Staff -
Social media has been abuzz with reports that her Sana Khan's cleric husband leaked her nudes on their honeymoon.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Govt of India removes the word ‘Halal’ from its Red Meat Manual: Here is what it means

Nupur J Sharma -
In a welcome move, the government of India removed the word 'Halal' from its Red Meat Manual issued by APEDA
Read more
News Reports

The curious case of IT probe against a certain ‘Daljit Singh’ for money laundering and subsequent meltdown of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh

OpIndia Staff -
Diljit Dosanjh today had a meltdown on Twitter after Income Tax department launched a probe against 'Daljit Singh' for routing money illegally for farmers' protests
Read more
World

Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma disappears from public after criticising the government and President Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
China billionaire Jack Ma disappeared from the African talent show that he created, signalling souring relationship with China
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

World

Workers at Google unionize, former ‘Alphabet Workers’, support pours in from Democratic Socialists: All you need to know

Anurag -
Google workers for Alphabet Workers, a union comprising over 230 workers, was formed by the tech giant employees.
Read more
Politics

If laws are to be made and amended on Sonia Gandhi’s NAC’s whims and fantasies why are we even holding elections

Nirwa Mehta -
The moment the central government tries to bring in reforms, the usual suspects invariably oppose it. They invariably have some connection with Sonia Gandhi's NAC
Read more
World

China: Former Huarong Chairman Lai Xiaomin sentenced to death for taking bribes, corruption, rumoured to have 100 mistresses

OpIndia Staff -
Former Huarong Chairman Lai Xiaomin has been sentenced to death on charges of bribery, corruption and bigamy.
Read more
News Reports

Republic TV has left rival channels behind in viewership since 2018: Chrome DM

OpIndia Staff -
Chrome DM noted that Republic TV has been on a sharp growth trajectory ever since its launch in 2017.
Read more
News Reports

Robert Vadra again grilled by IT dept on Benami property case, Congress President’s son-in-law cries political vendetta

OpIndia Staff -
The case is linked to the properties Robert Vadra allegedly purchased in the United Kingdom through arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari
Read more
News Reports

Tripura: Twelve Bangladeshis arrested at Agartala airport after alert Indigo staff spot fake Aadhar cards

OpIndia Staff -
Twelve Bangladeshi nationals with fake Aadhar cards were arrested at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, Agartala on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Skyrocketing food inflation fuels anti-government protests in Pakistan occupied Kashmir: Report

OpIndia Staff -
According to a report published on The News, angry residents of PoK are protesting against the Pakistani government for its inability to control rising food inflation.
Read more
Crime

Madhya Pradesh: Raees Khan killed Dharmendra for affair with daughter, murder mystery solved after four months

OpIndia Staff -
Raees Khan killed Dharmendra for having affair with his daughter in Bhopal and staged it to look like death by lightning strike.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Girl who went to buy samosa does not return home, mother accuses one Arif of kidnapping her

OpIndia Staff -
The mother of the missing girl and Haryana police confirmed that the accused has kept his phone switched off since the incident
Read more
Opinions

Shashi Tharoor proves that he is the quintessential ‘male feminist’: Vacuous, devoid of logic and no friend of women

Nupur J Sharma -
I am menstruating, I have a migraine, my BP is low and I am all around grumpy but I still have to feed my daughter. Should I get paid extra for this? Or should I just be grateful that my husband does not want to ‘treat me’ at The Leela Palace?
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com