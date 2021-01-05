Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Haryana: Girl who went to buy samosa does not return home, mother accuses one Arif of kidnapping her

The accused is allegedly registered as Arif Gujjar on all his social media accounts.

OpIndia Staff
Girl who went to buy samosas goes missing in Haryana
Representational Image (Source: The Telegraph)
The mother of a class 12 pass-out girl, a resident of Tehsil camp in Panipat, Haryana, has filed a complaint on January 3 (Sunday) with the police saying that her daughter has gone missing. According to a report by Hindi daily Jagran, she has accused a youth named Arif, who lives in a nearby locality called Harisingh Chowk and is a driver by profession, of kidnapping her daughter. The accused is allegedly registered as Arif Gujjar on all his social media accounts.

The mother in her complaint said that her daughter along with her niece had gone to the market to buy samosas. They were intercepted by Arif on the way, who made both the girls sit in his car. After some time, the complainant’s niece returned home with Arif’s friend, but her daughter did not come back. Since then Arif’s mobile phone is also switched off, alleged the mother.

The mother said that after her daughter went missing she received a call from Arif’s father who told her that Arif is married and a father of a child. She also went to Arif’s house, but she found no one there. Worried about her daughter’s well being, the lady approached the Tehsil camp police to lodge a missing complaint.

The Haryana girl was acquainted to Arif since March 2019

Giving further details, the lady confirmed that her daughter and Arif were acquainted with each other. The mother has a tumor in her stomach. She has to visit her doctor in Chandigarh frequently, for which they used to book Arif’s car. That is how the family knew Arif since March 2019, confirmed the mother of the missing girl.

The distraught mother furthered that she is a widow. Her husband, who worked for the railways, had died seven years ago due to an ailment. Besides the daughter, she has one son. She said that they belong to a very humble background, as her family has no other income except her husband’s pension. The lady said she feared that something untoward may have happened with her daughter. She has requested the Tehsil camp police in Panipat, Haryana to look into the case and find her daughter at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Tehsil Camp outpost in-charge Jayveer Singh informed that a case has been registered and they are searching for the duo. He also confirmed that Arif’s mobile phone has been switched off since the time the incident happened.

In the month of November, Live Hindustan had reported a similar case, where a youth in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, had lured a girl with samosas in order to kidnap her. Based on the complaint filed by the missing girl’s family, the police has arrested one Kamlesh who had kidnapped the girl and held her captive in the village’s tubewell room.

