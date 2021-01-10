On Saturday, the Mumbai police reconstructed the crime scene in the sensational Jhanvi Kukreja murder case. The case pertains to the brutal killing of a 19-year-old girl, Jhanvi Kukreja, on January 1 in a residential building on 15th Road in Khar, Mumbai.

As per reports, the police had to rely on circumstantial and forensic evidence, in the absence of eyewitness accounts, to further the investigation in the case. On Friday, the police recreated the crime scene with the help of two dummy bodies, sniffer dogs and five forensic experts. During the probe, the two accused, namely, Shree Jodhankar (24) and Diya Padankar (19) were also present. At the same time, the whole process was videotaped on camera.

Using the two dummy bodies, the Mumbai police tried to determine how the body of the victim reached the ground floor from the second floor. According to the police, there were two plausible explanations. Either, the victim was thrown from the second floor or she was dragged by the hair to the ground floor by the two accused. The cops informed that the duo would be interrogated in the upcoming days.

Mumbai police to investigate ‘drug angle’ in the case

The Mumbai Police is also investigating a possible drug angle in the murder case. DCP Abhishek Trimukhe informed, “Crime scene reconstruction was done today by forensic experts. We are also investigating the drugs angle in the matter.” The police suspect that the individuals, who attended the New year’s Eve party, might have consumed drugs. While the cops are awaiting the medical reports of party attendees, they also suspect that a peddler might have supplied drugs to the party.

What we know so far in the Jhanvi Kukreja Murder case

Jhanvi, a resident of Mumbai and a psychology student from Jai Hind College was found dead after she was she had gone to attend a New Year’s Eve party in Mumbai’s suburb Khar. Jhanvi had attended the party with two of her best friends- Shree Jodhankar (24) and Diya Padankar (19) who are the prime accused in the case.

As per the autopsy report, skull fracture was said to be the cause of her death. Reports also suggest that Jhanvi’s injuries were homicidal and not accidental. It is revealed that the deceased was brutally beaten approximately around 2.30 am. Her body showed injury marks on the hip and thighs. “These injuries indicate that Kukreja was badly beaten with an intention of killing her,” said an officer from Khar police station in Mumbai. As per reports, it was around 6 am that the dead body was discovered.

The Khar police, investigating the case, arrested Shree Jodhankar and Diya Padankar on January 2 (Saturday). They have been charged under section 302 (murder) and 323 (assault) of the IPC. According to reports, Shree fractured his ribs and suffered injuries on his hands. He is currently admitted to the hospital. Once discharged, cops will take him under custody. Police are yet to figure out how Shree suffered injuries, however, they opined that Shree might have also had a fall during the scuffle.