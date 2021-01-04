Congress leader and former cricket Kirti Azad is facing great criticism on social media for his disgusting tweet at Sourav Ganguly after the BCCI President suffered a heart attack recently. Kirti Azad shared images of Sourav Ganguly endorsing Fortune oil and took a jibe saying that the cricketer should only “promote tried and tested products”.

Kirti Azad makes a disgusting comment on Sourav Ganguly

The inappropriate remarks made by Kirti Azad hasn’t gone down well with people on social media who slammed the former cricketer for his distasteful remarks. Azad had been an elected representative of the Lok Sabha from a BJP ticket before he was suspended from the party for his comments against deceased BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley.

What a rubbish man. https://t.co/WAIUnZVu52 — Ayush Priyansh Tripathi (@PriyanshAyush) January 4, 2021

Medical ailments can be treated and everyone is sure that Dada will comeback as a fighter as he has been… but sadly there is no cure for jealousy and lowering self standards and thoughts. Still wishing you GET WELL SOON @KirtiAzaad https://t.co/q0wjiljRnG — #StayHomeStaySafe 😷🙏 (@RakenduSharma) January 4, 2021

People also took a dig at his Congress links. He had joined the Congress party after being suspended from the BJP.

This is not a senior cricketer tweeting, this is a Congressman speaking. https://t.co/r8R98dfQqi — Rahul Sharma (@rahulsharma25) January 4, 2021

Tried & tested..? Where have all these Congressis ‘tried & tested’ Rahul Gandhi before following him blindly..? https://t.co/KazTERlutp — 🎩Johnniee Talker🎩 (@JohnnieeTalker) January 4, 2021

Kirti Azad the pahle… jab se Congress ke Ghulam huye hain pappu jaisi soch ho gayi hai inki.. https://t.co/WyztY5NU6E — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 4, 2021

Sourav Ganguly was rushed to the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata after he suffered a mild cardiac arrest on Saturday morning while working out in the gym at his residence. Sports Journalist Boria Majumdar had confirmed that Ganguly would be discharged on Saturday itself after getting an angioplasty done. His condition is believed to be stable now.