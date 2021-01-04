Monday, January 4, 2021
Congress leader Kirti Azad slammed on social media after distasteful comment on Sourav Ganguly following the latter’s heart attack

Kirti Azad shared images of Sourav Ganguly endorsing Fortune oil and took a jibe saying that the cricketer should only "promote tried and tested products".

OpIndia Staff
Kirti Azad slammed for distatsteful comment on Sourav Ganguly
Image Credit: Freepressjournal
Congress leader and former cricket Kirti Azad is facing great criticism on social media for his disgusting tweet at Sourav Ganguly after the BCCI President suffered a heart attack recently. Kirti Azad shared images of Sourav Ganguly endorsing Fortune oil and took a jibe saying that the cricketer should only “promote tried and tested products”.

Kirti Azad makes a disgusting comment on Sourav Ganguly

The inappropriate remarks made by Kirti Azad hasn’t gone down well with people on social media who slammed the former cricketer for his distasteful remarks. Azad had been an elected representative of the Lok Sabha from a BJP ticket before he was suspended from the party for his comments against deceased BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley.

People also took a dig at his Congress links. He had joined the Congress party after being suspended from the BJP.

Sourav Ganguly was rushed to the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata after he suffered a mild cardiac arrest on Saturday morning while working out in the gym at his residence. Sports Journalist Boria Majumdar had confirmed that Ganguly would be discharged on Saturday itself after getting an angioplasty done. His condition is believed to be stable now.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

