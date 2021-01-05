Around four months ago on August 29, Bhopal police found the dead body of 22-year-old Dharmendra Chouhan. At first, the police thought that a lightning strike killed him. The same was reported by the media and it was monsoon season, and there were several reports of regular lighting warnings. However, the police have now found out that 36-year-old Raees Khan killed him as he was having an affair with Khan’s daughter. On Sunday, the Bhopal police said that they had arrested Khan for the cold-blooded murder of Dharmendra after four months of investigation.

Reports had suggested Dharmendra was killed by a lightning strike

In August, several reports had quoted police saying that a biker, identified as Dharmendra Chouhan, had died by a lightning strike. The autopsy ruled death by electrocution. There was a head injury that was believed to have happened because of the bike crash after the alleged lightning strike.

Police kept digging as things did not add up

There were some aspects of the case that were not adding up so the police decided to keep investigating the case. TOI quoted additional SP-zone 4 Dinesh Koushal who said that the victim’s hand was clenched and severely burned which was unusual for deaths by a lightning strike. He said, “It wasn’t what we see in lightning deaths. It’s as if he was holding something when he got electrocuted.” He further added that there were no skid marks on the scene or any other signs that may prove a high-speed crash.

Affair revealed when police spoke to Dharmendra’s family

During the investigation, the police talked to Dharmendra’s family and learned about the affair he had with Raees’s daughter. They also learned that Raees was against the affair. The victim’s family said that Raees had threatened to kill Dharmendra if he continued to meet her. However, he continued to meet her despite the threats.

ASP Koushal said that the theory of lightning strike was discredited after forensic reports. They continued the investigation on the affair angle that was alleged by the victim’s family. Gunga SHO Ramesh Rai said that the police had suspicions and started collecting evidence in the case. Rai was heading the case. He said that it took them four months to collect the evidence, including wires and other equipment that Raees used.

He said, “It took four months to collect evidence, like wires and other equipment used in the crime, and to take statements, but we finally registered a case on January 2 and arrested Raees.” ASP Koushal further added that the police confiscated all the equipment Raees used in the crime.

How was Dharmendra killed?

According to the police, Raees was aware that Dharmendra would meet his daughter on August 29 in the fields located merely one KM away from his home. He waited for him and hit him on his head with a stone when Dharmendra was coming back after meeting his daughter. When he fell unconscious, Raees used wires to draw current from high tension line nearby and electrocuted him.

Once Dharmendra died, he staged the scene to make it look like he was struck by lightning. The next morning, villagers found the dead body and informed the police. Raees has now been booked for murder and disappearance of evidence.