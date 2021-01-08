An alleged conversation between BJP leader Maneka Gandhi and a businessman called Ramalingam has gone viral on the internet where the former can be heard saying that she will get the latter booked in a sexual harassment case. The conversation is reported to have occurred after Ramalingam allegedly hit a dog with a bat.

Where @Manekagandhibjp says she will belive only what animal rights activists say ignoring that one of them allegedly eats BEEF. She threatens this man of putting him into Jail w/t even listening. GROSS ABUSE OF POWER @HMOIndia



Kindly stop threatening humans to save Animals Maam pic.twitter.com/WGIvrEgzIV — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) January 7, 2021

During the conversation, Maneka Gandhi can be allegedly heard calling the man ‘Goonda’, ‘scoundrel’ and accused him of harassing one Malati Shah and Nitin. The BJP leader tells Ramalingam, “You will not harass…I will put sexual harassment case against you. You are harassing Malati Shah, You are harassing Nitin. You are going place to place talking nonsense. You are known as local goonda. You are jobless. Trying to get into politics, harass people through that. Do you understand?”

Ramalingam can be heard pleading that he did not anything wrong. He says that his daughter was bitten by the dog. However, all his concerns are ignored by Maneka Gandhi. When he tells her that she has only listened to a ‘cooked up’ version of events and that she would heard both sides of the story before reaching a conclusion, he is cut off.

Maneka Gandhi is heard saying at one point, “You can not use BJP to sort out your goonda issues. Do you understand Ramlingam?” Ramalingam says during the conversation, “Madam sorry, I didn’t hit the dog with the bat but pushed it that too in self protection and nothing happened to the dog.”

The BJP leader threatened at another point, “You are total liar and scoundrel….half the time you are drunk and you get the drunk people to harass the women. Now I will put the women molestation case against you.” Ramalingam says that he is willing to undergo a blood test for the presence of alcohol. He says that he loves animals himself and had 40 cows. But Maneka Gandhi said that he sells the cows to butchers.

She tells Ramalingam, “You will not have any animals….you will not threaten people….you will not be a local goonda…and now I am informing the corporator….that you are a character living there…I will inform the police also…any instance you will go to jail….”

Ramalingam says, “You just got cooked up stories….you have not the detailed story about what has happened here….Girl (Malati) doesn’t have any work in our area….no business at 9:30 at night…how did she come to our area…why did she come to our area?” The BJP leader responded saying that it wasn’t his father’s area.

In another audio clip of a conversation that has gone viral, Maneka Gandhi can be allegedly heard calling a man ‘haramzaada’, ‘harami’, ‘bloody swine’ and ‘ch*tiya’.

"Har@@mzaade" "Har@@mi" "Bl००dy Swine, c#utiya" Another conversation by MP @Manekagandhibjp madam threatening to send a man to jail cuz he didn't give back dogs cuz stitches were still healing. Molestation cases have been put against two men of this mans organization. #PFAAbuse pic.twitter.com/NhJ89ga3DC — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) January 8, 2021

As per reports, Ramalingam had hit the dog after it bit his daughter. “This was opposed by his neighbour, Nitin and his friend Malati. This episode led to full blown arguments between residents of Crescent Road Malati. She filed complaint against Ramlingama and Ramlingam too filed case against her. We registered both complaints,” a police officer was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

As per the Police, a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) has been filed against Ramalingam as well as animal activist Malati and Nitin on the 2nd of January. “However, we have not received any formal complaint against the purported audio clip which is doing rounds and has not come to our notice. If anyone comes forward and file a complaint, we will take that case,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Sub-division) M.N. Anuchet told IANS.