Nagpur: FIR registered against unidentified individuals for animal sacrifice at Temple after Maneka Gandhi directed police to take ‘strict action’

The FIR was registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 1995.

OpIndia Staff
Maneka Gandhi
Image Credit: Indian Express
2

An FIR has been registered against unidentified individuals over animal sacrifice (Pashubali) at the Durga Saptakshi Temple in Kamptee, Nagpur. The incident occurred on the 27th of October, 2020. The FIR was prompted by Srushti Chahande Dhoble, a 24-year old woman, who contacted animal activist Karishma Galani which led to the eventual filing of the FIR following instructions from BJP MP Maneka Gandhi.

“I heard wailing noises of animals. When I went inside, I saw three goats, brutally tied up with garlands around their necks. They seemed to be crying out in pain,” said Dhoble. She was passing by the Temple when she allegedly heard the wailing of animals. On entering the Temple, she saw three goats, tied with garlands around the neck.

Maneka Gandhi condemned the Hindu practice of animal sacrifice. Maneka Gandhi told ToI, “Though the number of such cases has gone down, such acts are still taking place. The police have become quite active and they are stopping sacrifice of animals after getting tip-offs.” “It is a cruel and vicious act. There is no need to please god through bloodbath. People should stop taking lives of other beings,” she added.

The FIR was registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 1995. Police officials have initiated a probe into the matter and are now attempting to identify the owner of the Temple and those responsible for the act.

In recent times, there has been an organised campaign against the practice of animal sacrifice. Tripura High Court had recently ordered a ban on the practice at Maa Tripureshwari Temple which was eventually stayed by the Supreme Court. The Orissa High Court passed a similar order banning the practice, too, which was again stayed by the apex court.

Nagpur: FIR registered against unidentified individuals for animal sacrifice at Temple after Maneka Gandhi directed police to take 'strict action'

