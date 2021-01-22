An elephant has died in Masinagudi in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu after locals attempted to chase it away with fire. The owners of a private resort are reported to have thrown a burning tyre on the elephant following which the animal fled the scene trumpeting in obvious pain. According to reports, two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Case of animal cruelty comes to light in Masinagudi, Nilgiris. People in a private resort apparently threw a lit, burnt cloth on a 40-year-old elephant following which the animal died.



Postmortem report shows burn injuries on its ears; 2 individuals detained. pic.twitter.com/bYds5PyW8U — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 22, 2021

The postmortem report shows burnt injuries to the elephant on it ear. In the video, it can be seen that its body is practically lit in flames. The tyre got stuck in its ear. The Masinagudi elephant died while being shifted for treatment. According to reports, the poor animal succumbed to the burn injuries.

It is also suspected to be the same elephant in the viral video where a ranger could be seen weeping profusely. India Today reported, “We also had visuals of rangers crying, apologizing to the elephant for what it had suffered.” The India Today reported appeared to refer to the video that had gone viral earlier on social media. “Who will I talk to? Whom will I take care of? Oh god, I am sorry,” the officer said.

Some emotions cannot be expressed into words. Gone from his sight, but not from his heart.



A #Forestor who was taking care of an injured elephant in masinagudi, @MudumalaiTR, #Tamilnadu, crying after its death.#GreenWarriors@narendramodi @PrakashJavdekar @vijayanpinarayi https://t.co/p9DPC1Yvp8 — IFS Association (@CentralIfs) January 20, 2021

According to a provisional diagnosis, septic pistulla filled with pus and severe loss of blood leading to acute anaemia, hypovolemia resulted in shock and death of the elephant. The news of the injured elephant first came to light on the 20th of January. Deputy Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (Buffer Zone) Srikanth told The News Minute, “The early autopsy details revealed that the death is due to the back injury. The elephant might have suffered injuries two months ago. It also had puss formation which had reached its lungs. The injury could have been caused due to infighting or piercing of tree branches.”

“There is also a burn on the ears. There is no clarity yet on the cause of the burns,” he added. But the report mentions that there are suspicions that the elephant was attacked with a petrol bomb. According to Zee News, the elephant was being cared for by a temporary forest watcher called Bellan. The wild elephant is reported to have shared a close bond with him and listened to his commands. Bellan is grief-stricken following his death.

Zee News reported that there was an injury to the elephant’s ear and there were suspicions that some of the elephant’s injuries were caused by miscreants.

“Our watchers noticed a deep hole(injury) in its back and thereafter we started feeding it fruits embedded with medicines. Once we tranquillized the elephant and treated it with antibiotics. There was some progress in the elephant’s condition gradually, but it always kept coming close to habitations and blocking the highways, without causing any harm,” Srikanth, Deputy Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Masinagudi area told Zee News.

Deputy Director of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve stated in a press note, “We received inputs and a video that shows the elephant getting injured by fire. Based on the proof today, we have apprehended two persons, Prasath and Raymond Dean, who are from Mavanallah. One more person, Ricky Ryan, is also involved in this case, and a case has been registered against these three. The third accused is not in town and so the two persons detained were arrested today and will be sent for remand.”