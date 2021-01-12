Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Home News Reports Has the SC overruled democracy? Farm laws implementation suspended, committee formation ordered
News Reports
Updated:

Has the SC overruled democracy? Farm laws implementation suspended, committee formation ordered

The Supreme Court of India has decided that it will form a committee to resolve the current stand off over the farmer protests.

OpIndia Staff
Supreme Court CJI
Image Credit: PTI
4

The Supreme Court of India has decided that it will form a committee to resolve the current stand off over the farmer protests. The committee will be part of judicial proceedings. “We believe in the Committee and we are going to constitute it. This Committee will be the part of judicial proceedings,” CJI Bobde told the Attorney General.

The CJI also said that the Supreme Court has the power to suspend the law but “the suspension of legislation must not be for an empty purpose.” It was also insisted that every party that seeks a resolution to the matter must appear before the Committee.

Responding to the news that farmers had decided to not appear before the Committee, CJI Bobde said, “We don’t want to hear an argument that farmers will not go to the committee. We are looking to solve the problem. If you want to agitate indefinitely, you can.”

AP Singh, appearing for BKU-Bhanu, said that farmers had agreed to send senior citizens back home after hearing the concerns of the Court. The Court also appreciated the stand that the elderlies, women and children will not participate in the current protests.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve said that nobody is interested in the judicial process. He said, “I don’t know who ML Sharma represents. He has filed a petitioner in person and says negative things. We don’t have Dave, Phoolka and Colin Gonsalves today, though they said they represent nearly 400 protesters. This is really concerning.”

A petitioner also remarked that banned outfits have infiltrated the protests. The Court asked the Attorney General to confirm whether it was true, to which he replied that he had already stated that Khalistanis were involved.

AP Singh also said that they want retired Justices Kurian Joseph and Markandeya Katju to be part of the Committee but the CJI did not appear too enthusiastic about that.

In the end, the implementation of the three laws were suspended. “We are going to suspend the implementation of the three farm laws until further orders,” it was announced. Agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, Harsimrat Mann, Pramod Joshi are some names that were mentioned by the CJI as committee members.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsfarm laws
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Chhattisgarh: Congress councillor Kamran Ansari and his aides booked for abusing and assaulting a tribal youth

OpIndia Staff -
The incident where the Congress corporator mercilessly beat up a tribal youth, happened in full public view in broad daylight on Sunday.
Read more
News Reports

Arundhati Roy compares ‘protest by farmers’ to ‘struggle by Naxals’: Here is what she said and how dangerous her words really are

OpIndia Staff -
Veteran protestor and anti-India writer, Arundhati Roy has reached the venue of the farmer protest to foment trouble.
Read more

Capitol Hill riot fallout: Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank pulls back from doing business with Donald Trump

World OpIndia Staff -
Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank have announced that they would not be doing business with Donald Trump and his company in the wake of riots at Capitol Hill

Amidst border standoff with India, China sets up major military logistics hub in Tibet. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With an expansionist policy in mind, China has also been setting up villages in uninhabited areas along the disputed borders with Bhutan and India.

Jharkhand: Woman beheaded, body left naked, Police seeks public help in nabbing prime accused Sheikh Bilal in Ormanjhi case

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Ranchi Police on Monday released photograph of Bilal Khan alias Sheikh Bilal, the prime accused in the horrifying Ormanjhi rape and murder case. A reward of Rs 5 lakh has been announced.

Ahead of immunisation drive, first batch of Covishield vaccines departs from Pune to Delhi. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Indian government will begin the first phase of its vaccination programme starting from January 16.

Recently Popular

News Reports

WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: Here’s how they fare against each other amidst concerns of privacy after WhatsApp’s latest policy update

OpIndia Staff -
The popularity of messaging apps Signal and Telegram soared after WhatsApp updated its policy raising concerns about data privacy
Read more
News Reports

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Cricket

After ball tampering, Steve Smith shadow-bats at the crease to remove Rishabh Pant’s guard marks. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Steve Smith has been accused of shadow-batting at the crease and scuffle out the guard marks made by Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, forcing him to retake the same.
Read more
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar targeted for his sacred thread by anti-Brahmin activist accused of faking her Dalit identity by former husband

OpIndia Staff -
Meena Kandasamy has now targeted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar over a picture where he can seen wearing the sacred thread.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter stock stumbles after banning Donald Trump as leaders around the world criticise the decision

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter shares fell by as much as 10% on Monday during premarket trading after banning US President Donald Trump.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Has the SC overruled democracy? Farm laws implementation suspended, committee formation ordered

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court of India has decided that it will form a committee to resolve the current stand off over the farmer protests.
Read more
News Reports

Chhattisgarh: Congress councillor Kamran Ansari and his aides booked for abusing and assaulting a tribal youth

OpIndia Staff -
The incident where the Congress corporator mercilessly beat up a tribal youth, happened in full public view in broad daylight on Sunday.
Read more
News Reports

China reduces around 10,000 PLA troops from Ladakh area, frontline deployments unchanged

OpIndia Staff -
Reports have cited extreme weather as the possible reason for troops withdrawal.
Read more
News Reports

Arundhati Roy compares ‘protest by farmers’ to ‘struggle by Naxals’: Here is what she said and how dangerous her words really are

OpIndia Staff -
Veteran protestor and anti-India writer, Arundhati Roy has reached the venue of the farmer protest to foment trouble.
Read more
News Reports

Donald Trump approves Emergency declaration in DC ahead of Joe Biden’s Presidential inauguration

OpIndia Staff -
The Department of Homeland Security and FEMA will co-ordinate with the District of Columbia to mitigate hardships caused to the people.
Read more
World

Capitol Hill riot fallout: Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank pulls back from doing business with Donald Trump

OpIndia Staff -
Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank have announced that they would not be doing business with Donald Trump and his company in the wake of riots at Capitol Hill
Read more
News Reports

Amidst border standoff with India, China sets up major military logistics hub in Tibet. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
With an expansionist policy in mind, China has also been setting up villages in uninhabited areas along the disputed borders with Bhutan and India.
Read more
Crime

Jharkhand: Woman beheaded, body left naked, Police seeks public help in nabbing prime accused Sheikh Bilal in Ormanjhi case

OpIndia Staff -
Ranchi Police on Monday released photograph of Bilal Khan alias Sheikh Bilal, the prime accused in the horrifying Ormanjhi rape and murder case. A reward of Rs 5 lakh has been announced.
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of immunisation drive, first batch of Covishield vaccines departs from Pune to Delhi. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian government will begin the first phase of its vaccination programme starting from January 16.
Read more
Editor's picks

‘We won’t appear before Supreme Court’s appointed committee’: Farmers groups reject apex court’s suggestion

OpIndia Staff -
The Union government in its affidavit said that the laws were passed after two decades of deliberations and due consultations.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com