Nidhi Razdan revealed on Friday that she fell victim to a phishing scam and confirmed that she was never offered the job of an Associate Professor of Journalism by Harvard University. She said that she has filed a police complaint over the matter and informed the authority at Harvard as well.

As it turns out, a person on social media had sounded off the alarm as early as the 5th of September, 2020 that the course she Nidhi Razdan was supposed to teach does not on the course list of the Harvard University. Furthermore, her name does not appear among the faculty either.

Checked here

– Master course list for FAS: https://t.co/XVE9DRQVRy



And here

– Harvard directory: https://t.co/jT5Jq7OAen — Suresh N (@surnell) September 4, 2020

The user had said, “Is it because website is not updated or is she teaching in the spring term or change of mind by Harvard?”

That should have sounded the alarm bells for Nidhi Razdan, and ideally, she should have confirmed it herself but some reason, she did not and eventually, had to pay the price for it. The circumstances of the whole event are still unclear and it appears unlikely that the ex-NDTV ‘journalist’ will provide more information regarding the matter any time soon. But it certainly appears to be an embarrassment that could have been avoided.

Meanwhile, social media has erupted with laughter and humour and memes over the whole matter. Nidhi Razdan has said that she will not be discussing the matter further on social media.