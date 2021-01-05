Tuesday, January 5, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

After ridiculous demands, Modi govt asked them to approach SC instead to repeal farm laws, claim protesters

The government has made it clear that the laws will not be repealed and the protesters said the protests will continue if they are not.

OpIndia Staff
farmer protests
Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS
5

The talks between the government and protesting farmers on Monday ended on an inclusive note as both parties refused to budge from their stand. The government has made it clear that the laws will not be repealed and the protesters said the protests will continue if they are not.

Monday also saw the government making clear that they will not bow down to the motivated protests. Sarwan Singh Pandher of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said, “The agriculture minister clearly said that the laws will not be repealed, he even told us to approach the Supreme Court for repeal of the laws.” “We urge the youth of Punjab to prepare for a long haul. We will take out a big procession on Republic Day,” he stated.

“We will discuss only the MSP issue and the repeal of laws. It is the ego problem of the government that is coming in way of resolving issues,” said Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) President Balbir Singh Rajewal.

Meanwhile, Agricultural Minister NS Tomar maintained that the discussions occurred over a cordial atmosphere. “The meeting was held in a good atmosphere but farmers were adamant on their demands and we could not arrive at any conclusion. The next meeting has been decided with due consensus,” he said.

“Several rounds of talks are held during such important issues. The government has to decide keeping in mind farmers of the entire country. Both sides want to resolve the issue. The laws have been made keeping in mind the best interest of farmers,” he stated.

The protesters have also been threatening the government and holding the country ransom, egged on by the likes of Ichchhadhaari protester Yogendra Yadav. Recently, the politician threatened to target the Republic Day celebrations across the country. The next round of talks is scheduled for the 8th of January. But it appears extremely unlikely as of this point that the matter will be resolved then as well.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

