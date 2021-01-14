Despite itself being placed in the ‘grey list’ by the Paris-based international terror financing watchdog FATF for financing and providing a safe haven for terrorists, the terror-state Pakistan has amusing called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) a “violent extremist group” during its address at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and has demanded a ban on it.

Continuing its habit of raving and ranting against India on every international platform, the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram claimed on Tuesday that RSS poses a ‘clear danger to regional and international peace and security’. “Such violent racist and extremist terrorism will inevitably breed counter-violence and validate the dystopian narrative of terrorist organisations such as ISIS/Daesh and Al-Qaeda,” Akram reportedly said at the UNSC, asking the council to declare RSS as an extremist group just as the world has done in case of Al-Qaeda/ISIS and their affiliated groups.

Despite being repeatedly rebuked for its ridiculous assertions about internal affairs in India, Pakistan once again accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ideological parent-body RSS of posing an ‘existential threat’ to Indian Muslims and sought initiation of “immediate domestic actions” to counter alleged propagation of Indian right-wing groups’ violent ideologies.

Pakistan parrots Congress’ views on RSS

It is important to note how Pakistan has often synchronised its views and spoken the language of the Congress Party when it comes to the BJP and the RSS. Congress has also, multiple times in the past made unsavoury remarks against the RSS and called for its ban. It may be recalled how Congress stalwart and a close aide of Rahul Gandhi Digvijaya Singh had exonerated Pakistan and pushed the blame of 26/11 attack in Mumbai on RSS and Hindu extremists. The Congress had then timidly “distanced” itself from Singh’s remarks. No top leader (read from Gandhi clan) had stepped out to condemn Singh. Though this particular comparison was highly condemnable, one could clearly not expect anything better from Congress Party whose chief Rahul Gandhi himself went on to compare RSS to the Islamic Brotherhood.

Those unaware, the Muslim Brotherhood is a global Islamist Sunni organization that was founded in Egypt. The group which has been labelled a terrorist organization in various countries managed to capture power in Egypt before it was removed from power through a coup and was subjected to a severe crackdown.

Congress shenanigans do not end here. In May 2018, Congress had demanded that the entry of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat be banned in Bihar stating that he ‘represents hateful ideas’. When former President and Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee addressed RSS cadres at Nagpur, he received a lot of flak from his former colleagues. The party had also promised to ban RSS ‘shakhas’ from government buildings in its election manifesto ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections in 2018.