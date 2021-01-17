Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Statue of Unity (Kevadia) on January 17 at 11 AM via video conferencing. PM Modi also inaugurated several projects in the Railways sector in Gujarat. On occasion, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Chief Ministers of the respective states including Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chauhan and others, from where the trains will originate, were also present.

The details of the trains being flagged off are as follows: Kevadiya to Varanasi – Mahamana Express (Weekly), Dadar to Kevadiya – Dadar-Kevadia Express (Daily), Ahmedabad to Kevadiya – Janshatabdi Express (Daily), Kevadiya to H. Nizamuddin – Nizamuddin – KevadiaSamparkKranti Express (Bi-Weekly), Kevadiya to Rewa – Kevadia – Rewa Express (Weekly), Chennai to Kevadiya – Chennai – Kevadia Express (Weekly), Pratapnagar to Kevadiya – MEMU train (Daily) and Kevadiya to Pratapnagar – MEMU train (Daily). The Jan Shatabdi Express from Ahmedabad will have the latest “Vista-dome tourist coach” with a glass roof that will provide a panoramic view of the skyline.

List of trains and projects inaugurated by PM Modi

Today is the amalgamation of Indian Railways Mission and Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s Vision: PM

PM Narendra Modi during his address on the occasion said that this is the first time in India that eight trains to the same destination are being flagged off. Talking about Kevadiya, he said, “Kevadia is fast emerging as a prime tourist destination in India. Tourists from various countries are visiting Kevadia. Statue of Unity has more tourists than Statue of Liberty.”

One of the trains will run from Kerala. He said, “one of the trains leaving for Kevadia is coming from Purchachi Talavar Dr. MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station. It is a happy coincidence that today is the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratan MG Ramachandran.” Earlier, PM Modi has paid tribute to on his Twitter account. He said, “Bharat Ratna MGR lives in the hearts of several people. Be it the world of films or politics, he was widely respected. During his CM tenures, he initiated numerous efforts towards poverty alleviation and also emphasised on women empowerment. Tributes to MGR on his Jayanti.”

Bharat Ratna MGR lives in the hearts of several people. Be it the world of films or politics, he was widely respected. During his CM tenures, he initiated numerous efforts towards poverty alleviation and also emphasised on women empowerment. Tributes to MGR on his Jayanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2021

He further added that the Indian Railways is using new Aatma Nirbhar technologies while ensuring that they are environment friendly.

We make sure that Indian Railways not only uses new #AatmaNirbhar techonologies but also ensure that they are environment friendly: PM @narendramodi #StatueOfUnityByRail — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 17, 2021

Employment in Adivasi villages

PM Modi said that these projects will boost the economy in the Adivasi villages and generate employment. He mentioned that over 200 rooms in nearby Adivasi villages have been turned into homestays. He further said that Kevadiya is one of the best examples to demonstrate how economy and ecology can be developed while protecting the environment in a planned manner.

The beautiful Kevadiya is an excellent example of how both economy and ecology can be developed rapidly while protecting the environment in a planned manner: PM @narendramodi #StatueOfUnityByRail — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 17, 2021

This will boost tourism & generate employment in the region – Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in his tweets said that PM Modi has launched eight trains providing connectivity to Kevadia, Gujarat. This will provide seamless connectivity to Sardar Patel’s statue at Kevadiya. “This will boost tourism & generate employment in the region., Gujarat,” he added.

All Aboard the Train to Statue of Unity: Under PM @NarendraModi ji’s guidance, Indian Railways to provide seamless connectivity to Sardar Patel’s statue at Kevadiya, Gujarat.



This will boost tourism & generate employment in the region. #StatueOfUnityByRail pic.twitter.com/Zsti8mNWvV — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 17, 2021

Other projects inaugurated by PM Modi

During the event, Prime Minister also inaugurated the Dabhoi – Chandod Gauge converted Broad Gauge railway line, Chandod – Kevadiya new Broad Gauge railway line, newly electrified Pratapnagar – Kevadiya section and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadiya. As per the statement released by the Indian Railways, these buildings are aesthetically designed, incorporating the local features with modern amenities for the passengers.

It has to be noted that Kevadiya station is the first railway station in India that has a Green Building Certification. These projects will help speed up the development activities in the tribal regions close to the stations and help boost domestic and international tourism.